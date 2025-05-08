Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's grandson, Prince Gyasi, made Ghana proud at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5

Prince Gyasi was among the three Ghanaians who displayed the nation's cultural genius at the 2025 Met Gala

Met Gala has been named one of the biggest platforms for fashion, showcasing everything from fine art to fashion design

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's grandson, Prince Gyasi, was among the talented Ghanaian designers whose works were featured at the 2025 Met Gala.

Stars showcased their most famous ensembles at the annual Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, May 5, making it one of the largest fashion events in the world.

Otumfuo’s grandson, Prince Gyasi, designs spotted at the 2025 Met Gala. Photo credit: @princejyesi

"Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" was the theme for the Met Gala 2025 event, which was the first to exclusively highlight menswear since 2003.

According to reports, three Ghanaian creative geniuses, including the grandson of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (Asantehene), Prince Gyasi Nyantakyi, a renowned Ghanaian visual artist, also made an unexpected but impactful presence via his artwork.

Michael Braun, an American socialite and businessman, wore a garment from Balmain's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which included Gyasi's artwork, when he walked the red carpet.

During Paris Fashion Week in 2024, Prince Gyasi first worked with the French fashion label Balmain.

Ozwald Boateng styles Burna Boy

The world witnessed the return of Ghanaian-British designer Ozwald Boateng's signature fusion of Savile Row refinement and Afro-futurism at the 2025 Met Gala.

Talented Nigerian musician Burna Boy walked the MET Gala carpet in a stylish outfit by Ozwald Boateng.

Burna Boy looked dapper and confident in an oxblood trench coat and a burgundy jacquard suit.

Burna Boy inspired his male fans with his elegant hairstyle and accessorised his look with expensive earrings.

Tems rocks a dress by Ozwald Boateng

The Nigerian musician Tems donned a striking dress with a mermaid-style skirt, pinstriped sleeves, and a large green bow in front.

The garment was made of a printed peacock-blue fabric, which nearly exactly matched the gala's themed carpet for the evening.

A similar bow was used to accessorise the singer's hair, which Ashanti Lation had fashioned in a slicked-back, braided updo with a few tendrils lying in delicate kiss curls on her forehead.

Throughout the evening, she fought off the intermittent rain with a similar umbrella.

Jude Dontoh styles Lauryn Hill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about On May 5, 2025, American rapper and singer Lauryn Noelle Hill, better known as her stage name Lauryn Hill, who was one of the most well-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala.

Lauryn Hill made her maiden appearance at the largest fashion event of the year, donning a custom-made ensemble by Ghanaian fashion designer Jude Dontoh.

At the star-studded event, Dontoh, a co-founder of the popular fashion brand Tribe of God, created a work of art that caught attention and emphasised grace and cultural power.

