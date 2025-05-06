The 2025 Met Gala ticket cost has become a trending topic on Instagram after photos surfaced online

Some favourite stars were photographed in stylish outfits that suited their style at the high-profile event

Some social media users have reacted to a trending video, as a fashion critic explained why the Met Gala ticket costs $75,000

The first Monday of May is reserved for arguably the biggest fashion event, The Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Fashion fans were in awe of the 2025 Met Gala as their favourite stars walked the red carpet wearing bold ensembles that were influenced by the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Here is why the Met Gala ticket costs $75,000. Photo credit:@metgalaofficial.

Source: Instagram

Almost entirely focused on menswear, with a focus on Black dandyism, the museum's impending exhibit served as the inspiration for the 2025 Met Gala's theme.

Vogue claimed that the “Tailored for You” event was purposefully designed to provide guidance and incite creative interpretation, which meant that attendees should be dressed in suits that express their personal preferences and sense of style.

The Met Gala has been shrouded in mystery beyond the star-studded red carpet. Celebrities are not allowed to take their phones inside, and minimal photos are allowed inside the Met during the gala.

While the details of what happens inside the event are hazy, here’s what to know about who gets invited to the Met Gala and how much it costs to attend.

How much does it cost to attend?

According to CBS News’ MoneyWatch, an individual ticket to the Met Gala costs $75,000 in 2025.

The report also stated that this was the same price in 2024, and the Met confirmed that a 10-person table that year started at $350,000.

Rihanna and Teyana Taylor trend at the 2025 Met Gala with their stylish outfits. Photo credit: @metgalaofficial.

Source: Instagram

Who gets invited to the Met Gala?

According to a report by Associated Press, the Met Gala is an invite-only event.

Met Gala tickets are not available for purchase by the general public.Generally, companies like fashion labels purchase a table to host their preferred celebrities.

What is the purpose of the Met Gala event?

According to a report by Associated Press, the money raised from the Met Gala go toward raising money for the Met’s Costume Institute.

This year’s Met Gala raised a record $31 million, museum officials told The New York Times, the biggest fundraising total in the event’s 77-year history.

In 2024, the gala’s 400-person guest list raised nearly $22 million, according to the Associated Press.

The Instagram video is below:

Rihanna announces her pregnancy

Pop icon Rihanna made news once more by announcing her third pregnancy and showing off her growing baby belly on the blue carpet in classic fashion star manner at the 2025 Met Gala.

The 37-year-old singer and Fenty Beauty tycoon confirmed weeks of rumours that she was pregnant with A$AP Rocky by stepping out in a bespoke Marc Jacobs outfit that accentuated her expanding tummy.

The celebrity couple are now expecting their third kid together; they already have two boys, RZA and Riot.

Check the Instagram photos below:

Top 5 best-dressed at the 2025 Met Gala

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about some best-dressed female celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5.

The 2025 stars The Met Gala featured beautiful and bold clothing in celebration to honour the greats of Black dandyism, such as the late great editor André Leon Talley, thanks to the topic.

Some social media users have commented on their favourite celebrities' photos and videos from the Met Gala on Instagram.

