Ghanaian fashion designer Jude Dontoh has gone viral after he styled legendary Lauryn Hill for the Met Gala 2025

Jude Dontoh has shared beautiful behind-the-scenes videos and photos on his official Instagram page

Fashion writer Ekow Barnes and other stakeholders in the Ghanaian fashion industry have reacted to his post

American rapper and singer Lauryn Noelle Hill, popularly known as Lauryn Hill, was among the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, 2025.

Lauryn Hill made her debut appearance at the biggest fashion event, rocking a custom-made outfit by Ghanaian fashion designer Jude Dontoh.

Ghanaian fashion designer Jude Dontoh nails Lauryn Hill’s outfit for the Met Gala 2025. Photo credit: @mrdontoh.

Source: Instagram

Jude Dontoh, a co-founder of the well-known fashion label Tribe of God, produced a masterpiece that attracted attention and highlighted elegance and cultural strength at the star-studded event.

Lauryn Hill embodied vivid Afro-spiritual symbolism and monarchy in a butter-yellow tuxedo gown with a long, sculptural train.

The elaborate stitching throughout the costume evoked a sense of celestial authority. Gold jewellery, a show-stealing sash of authority, and a burgundy tie added to its richness.

In a potent homage to Ghanaian history, where kings and other esteemed leaders are shaded with the Benkyinie umbrella to denote exalted status and require reverence, an umbrella was carried over Hill's head as she mounted the Met stairs.

The cerulean blue Hermès Kelly bag provided a purposeful colour contrast, reflecting both Hill's elegant femininity and her dominating heritage in a male-dominated rap community.

From the symbolic patterning sewn into the inside lining to the textured lapels, Jude Dontoh's attention to detail solidified his reputation as a top-tier fashion storyteller.

This was not simply a moment on the red carpet. It was a phrase that gave me chills. It was art, it was culture, and most importantly, it was glory.

Along with Madonna and Rihanna, Lauryn Hill was recognised for the ensemble as one of the top three best-dressed.

Jude Dontoh shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Still processing the honour of walking the Met Gala red carpet alongside the legendary Ms.Lauryn Hill. Thank you, Ms.Hill, for your grace, your brilliance, and for allowing me to share in such an iconic moment with you. Your presence lit up the night, and I’m endlessly grateful to have stood beside you in it. A memory I’ll carry forever."

Check out the photos below:

Jude Dontoh dons a stylish outfit

Talented Ghanaian fashion designer Jude Dontoh looked dapper in stylish outfits as he stepped out.

He was photographed rocking red designer sneakers that matched perfectly with his outfit for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Why the Met Gala tickets cost $75,000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about why the 2025 Met Gala tickets cost $75,000 and what the money was used for.

The 2025 Met Gala has become the talk of the town as popular celebrities were spotted wearing fashionable attire that reflected their own style.

Social media users have commented on a trending video in which a fashion critic explained why the Met Gala is so expensive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh