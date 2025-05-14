Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has detailed how she met the love of her life at a funeral ceremony

Empress Gifty highlighted that her husband met her family in less than a month after they met at the event

Some social media users have commended the celebrity couple for sharing their love story with their fans

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye recently opened up about her enchanting love story in a live video session, captivating her audience with the details of her romance.

The charismatic UTV presenter shared that her husband, Hopeson Adorye, made a significant move just three weeks after their initial meeting at a mutual friend's father's funeral, where their journey began.

During their brief but meaningful conversation at the funeral, they exchanged contact numbers, laying the foundation for what would soon become a deep connection.

Empress Gifty explained that within weeks of their first encounter, Hopeson surprised her with a brand new car, symbolising his affection and intentions.

However, she noted that her late mother’s guidance played a crucial role during this early stage of their relationship.

When Empress Gifty expressed her interest in marriage, her mother advised her to return the car if she was truly serious about building a future together. Emphasising the importance of values over material gifts, she decided to heed her mother’s wise counsel and return the car.

Just two days after this pivotal decision, Hopeson returned to her house with a heartfelt proposal, seeking her hand in marriage.

This led to the swift planning of a traditional knocking ceremony, a rite that honours family and cultural values in Ghana.

Reflecting on this whirlwind romance, Empress Gifty emphasised the significance of prioritising emotional bonds and shared aspirations over material possessions.

“Sometimes, when you meet someone, don’t let material things cloud your judgment. Focus on building a future together.”

Old photo of Empress Gifty trends online

Empress Gifty has distinguished herself as one of Ghana's most fashionable female celebrities since she rose to fame.

Recently, celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah shared a throwback photo of her at a star-studded fashion event, where she looked ethereal in a stunning African print dress that beautifully complemented her radiant complexion.

Empress Gifty's dress, adorned with black leather accents, showcased her keen eye for style and elegance.

At a sold-out fashion show, Empress Gifty mesmerised onlookers with her short-sleeved dress, accentuating her figure and sense of fashion.

Her glamorous long hairstyle was paired with expertly applied makeup, featuring bold eyeshadow colours, a delicate blush, and meticulously drawn brows.

Completed with a striking handmade necklace and matching bracelets, she was the epitome of grace and style as she posed confidently for the cameras.

Empress Gifty rocks a ruched dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty, who took style inspiration from Nana Akua Addo.

The fashion influencer donned a gorgeous gown that highlighted her curves to host the United Showbiz on UTV.

Empress Gifty's glam squad has received accolades from some social media users for consistently making her go viral with her appearance.

