Former TV3 presenter, Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah, has announced that is is expecting another child in a post on Instagram

Nana Akua, a former Deputy Business News Editor at TV3 Ghana, shared adorable pics to confirm that her family was growing

Her post excited many Ghanaians, including former and current colleagues and the general public, who gushed over the news

Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah, a former TV3 news anchor, announced on her birthday that she is expecting another child.

She shared adorable baby bump photos of herself on Instagram on Sunday, June 8, 2025, documenting a part of her wonderful second journey to motherhood.

Nana Akua dazzled in an all-white outfit for the big reveal as she cradled her baby bump in one photo and flashed a beautiful smile at the camera.

Another photo showed her holding up the number two to indicate the number of children she now has.

Sharing the photos, Nana Akua expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through the process and bringing new achievements into her life.

"I am in my new season. +1🎉🎂 +1. God, who am I that you trust me with another beautiful gift? You brought the pieces together. James 1:17❤️" she captioned the images.

Celebrities congratulate Nana Akua on pregnancy

Friends and acquaintances of Nana Akua in the media shared congratulatory messages on being pregnant with her second child.

Former TV3 presenter Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly known as MzGee, reposted Nana Akua’s photos attached to a congratulatory message.

“It’s a double blessing! Happy birthday 🎂🎉🎊🎈🎁 beautiful and congratulations 🎉🎊🍾🎈 on the arrival of your bundle of joy ❤️” MzGee wrote.

Cookie Tee hailed Nana Akua on her new milestones in another congratulatory message.

“The voice!!!! Congratulations👏🏽 🙏🏽🙏🏽” Cookie Tee wrote.

Nana Akua has over a decade of experience in the media, working mostly at Media General's TV3 Ghana.

She began her career as a news reporter and anchor in August 2011 and was promoted to Deputy Business News Editor in January 2017.

In January 2024, she stepped down from TV3, although she returned for a brief moment during coverage of the 2024 elections.

Nana Akua currently serves as a Corporate Communications and Public Affairs specialist for the major brand Nestle.

Her post announcing her second pregnancy is below.

Fans react to Nana Akua’s pregnancy confirmation

Social media users praised the former TV3 presenter ahead of the birth of her new child.

nanaakuaamankwaa said:

"Happy Birthday Nana 🎊🎉🎂🎂🎂🥳🥳❤️❤️ have a great year and congratulations."

lorrie.nkrumah wrote:

"Happy birthday and congratulations, baby girl."

etwereso_mabaawahemaa commented:

"Woooooowolo 💯💯🙏💯❤️❤️😍😍😍😍 Happy Birthday baby maame ❤️❤️❤️💯💯❤️🤩🤩🤩🍷🍷🍷🍷🎉🎉🎉🎉🎈🎈🎈🎈"

_ameley said:

"That's why I miss you saaa, congratulations mama."

rosemmensah noted:

"Waooooo waooooo wao to God only be the glory. Congratulations sis. This is indeed a new season 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊. Happy birthday menua."

Nana Akua celebrates birthday

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Akua splashed images of herself on social media during her birthday celebrations in 2023.

She posted breathtaking images to Instagram, stylishly decked out in outfits that included earrings and short hair for the occasion.

Nana Akua shared a message of gratitude to God for how far her career has progressed, garnering well-wishes from far and wide.

