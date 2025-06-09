Ghanaian socialite Hajia 4reall has posted a video of her brand-new Rolex watch on her Instagram story

The ex-convict stated that the expensive present was from a close person, as she shared the video on Instagram

Some social media users have blasted the socialite for flaunting her lavish lifestyle on Instagram

Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly called Hajia 4Reall, has made a great comeback on social media after being released from prison.

The Move hitmaker has posted a video of her expensive Eid al-Alha present from her secret lover on Instagram.

Hajia 4Reall brags about her new GH¢150,000 Rolex watch on Instagram. Photo credit: @hajia4reall.

The celebrity mother unboxed the expensive gift in a viral video, which has become the talk of the town.

Hajia 4Reall looked elegant in a black skintight jumpsuit styled with expensive gold bangles and Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets in the viral video.

Hajia 4reall flaunts GH¢150,000 Rolex Watch

Some social media users have blasted Hajia 4reall for flaunting her lavish lifestyle on Instagram after her release from prison. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

smelldelicious_gh stated:

"She has started again."

ewurabhenaakyere

"The jail term was too short err😂So u didn’t learn anything 😂."

The Ewura stated:

"D video no Dey bore me like d song lyrics lol."

zikabeautypalace

"The pressure continues....😂😂 Everything u are is from the most high my pretty lady."

odoblackstarr stated:

"We are back again 😂."

benice4855 stated:

"She’s has started ooo."

ashinor_instylegh stated:

"W’aba abia!!! ‘Here we sit."

Hajia 4reall's career in entertainment and music

Hajia4Reall made her musical debut in 2020 with the release of her first track, "Badder Than." She went on to release further songs, including "Fine Girl" and "God's Child," which had collaborations with well-known Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

Hajia4Reall has pursued a number of entrepreneurial endeavours outside of music, such as the 2017 launch of the cosmetics line 4Real Beauty. Additionally, she runs a New York-based entertainment and event firm that has planned notable events including the Global Wave party in 2016.

Hajia 4reall's conviction and legal concerns

Hajia4Reall was detained in the UK in November 2022 about a purported $8 million romance scam that preyed on senior citizens.

In May 2023, she was extradited to the US. She acknowledged accepting money from victims of romance scams when she entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money in February 2024.

She was given a one-year, one-day term in federal prison and mandated to pay $1,387,458 in restitution on June 28, 2024. After completing her term, she was released on May 22, 2025, from the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia.

Hajia 4Reall to pay $1.3m to romance scam victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about socialite Mona Faiz Montrage of Ghana, who was released from the FDC Philadelphia facility in Pennsylvania in May 2025.

Due to her involvement in a romantic fraud, the famous socialite received a term of 12 months and 1 day in jail.

Ghanaian blogger Ebenezer Donkoh has shared more information on the well-known socialite and influencer's self-deportation to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh