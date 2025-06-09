Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has commended American actress Taraji P. Henson for her exceptional acting skills

Taraji P. Henson starred in Tyler Perry's new movie Straw where she portrayed the role of a struggling single mother

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo for supporting and celebrating the Hollywood star

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has recently expressed her admiration for Taraji P. Henson's exceptional performance in Tyler Perry's latest Netflix film, Straw.

Gloria Sarfo, a celebrated actress and recipient of the African Magic Viewers' Choice Award, praised Henson for her compelling and nuanced portrayal of Janiyah Wiltkinson, a single mother grappling with a multitude of overwhelming challenges in her life.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo says Taraji P. Henson is a powerhouse for her exceptional movie role in Tyler Perry's Straw movie. Photo credits: @gloriasarfo and @tarajiphenson.

Gloria Sarfo highlighted the emotional depth and authenticity that Henson infused into the role, making the character's struggles resonate profoundly with audiences.

In addition to her powerful acting, Sarfo commended Henson's styling throughout the film, noting how the carefully curated costumes and hair design contributed significantly to Janiyah’s transformation as her circumstances evolved.

Such attention to detail in character development helped to vividly illustrate the character's journey through adversity.

The Straw Movie has captured considerable attention for its unflinching portrayal of systemic societal issues and the portrayal of the resilience of Black women.

Gloria Sarfo shared Taraji P. Henson's recent interview with this caption:

"Please ALLOW US FLOOD your timelines with the story of this incredibly talented and powerful woman right here @tarajiphenson ok!. Because whaaaaaaaaaaaaaat😳😱🙊😳."

"Well you heard,, You have to SEE IT ,before you can ACHIEVE IT👌🏾."

"But most importantly, It takes the GRACE OF GOD and a GOOD NETWORK around you🙏🏾. Dear @tarajiphenson ,you have finally raised the bar to the HIGHEST LEVEL🔥🔥🔥."

"Shine On superstar Shine🙌🏾🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🙌🏾. And oh, don’t forget to take all your flowers."

Synopsis of Tyler Perry's Straw movie

The film follows Janiyah's chaotic day as she confronts personal hardships, societal expectations, and discrimination, showcasing the often-unseen battles that many individuals face.

Critics have praised Henson's performance to such an extent that several have suggested she deserves an Oscar nomination for her remarkable work.

Sarfo's endorsement has contributed to the growing acclaim surrounding the Straw movie, emphasising its significant impact on both audiences and industry professionals.

