Thomas Partey cruises in style with a $600,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith, one of Arsenal's most expensive player-owned cars

The Wraith features a 6.6L V12 engine delivering 624bhp, Rolls-Royce’s most powerful and dynamic model

Despite transfer interest from Barcelona and Atletico, Partey is committed to extending his Arsenal contract

When he's not orchestrating play in Arsenal’s midfield, Thomas Partey can be found behind the wheel of one of the most opulent and high-performance vehicles in the world: the Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Known for his power and composure on the pitch, Partey's choice of car mirrors those exact qualities.

A Rolls-Royce of a midfielder deserves a Rolls-Royce in his garage, and Partey certainly delivers on both fronts.

What car does Thomas Partey drive at Arsenal?

The Rolls-Royce Wraith isn’t just a symbol of luxury; it’s the brand’s most powerful and dynamic model to date, and that is the machine the Ghana midfielder cruises in at Arsenal, per The Sun.

Beneath its sleek hood lies a formidable 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that churns out 624 brake horsepower (bhp), making it a beast on the road.

Despite its size and weight, the Wraith can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, faster than most sports cars.

It blends effortless power with unmatched refinement, much like Partey himself on a good day in midfield.

Take a look inside a Rolls-Royce Wraith, which Partey owns.

An Arsenal player's most expensive ride?

In 2025, the top-spec Rolls-Royce Wraith can cost up to $600,000. If Thomas Partey has indeed opted for the most premium version, his Wraith could be the most expensive car owned by any current Arsenal player.

Given the understated elegance and subtle menace of the Wraith, it aligns perfectly with Partey’s on-pitch persona, commanding, powerful, yet always composed.

The Ghanaian international is often seen arriving at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground in the Wraith, a vehicle that certainly turns heads.

For a player whose game is about poise and authority, driving a car that epitomizes those very attributes makes perfect sense.

It’s not just about making a statement, it's about living a lifestyle that reflects his success and stature.

Will Thomas Partey extend his Arsenal contract?

Despite reported interest from European giants like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Partey appears committed to Arsenal.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, reports suggest he’s ready to extend his stay in North London.

His continued presence, paired with a luxury car like the Wraith, underscores the stature and ambition of both player and club.

Thomas Partey's impressive UCL match display vs Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's top Champions League performance across two quarter-finals matches against Real Madrid.

The ex-Atletico Madrid player was in his elements, dominating a midfield that was packed with talents like Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric as Arsenal reached the UCL semis.

However, the story was not the same in the semi-finals against PSG, who eliminated the Gunners to reach the 2025 Champions League, with Partey underwhelming in Paris after missing out on the first leg.

