Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti has caused a stir with her swimwear photos on Facebook

The celebrity mother and her daughter inspired many with their beautiful bond shared online

Social media users commented on Gifty and Nyame Animuonyam Sintim-Misa's lovely photos

Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her beautiful daughter Nyame Animuonyam Sintim-Misa are having a great time in the US.

The celebrity mom-daughter duo spent their summer weekend at America's International House of Pancakes (IHOP) for a sumptuous breakfast.

Gifty Anti flaunts her fine legs in stylish swimwear during her vacation in the US with her daughter. Photo credit: @giftyanti.

The former GTV news anchor, Gifty Anti, looked gorgeous in a simple yet African print dress and rocked her beautiful braids hairstyle.

Nyame Animuonyam Sintim-Misa turned heads with her tie-dye short-sleeved top and denim shorts while enjoying a bottle of freshly squeezed juice with her mother.

Gifty Anti and her daughter enjoy fresh juice in the US during their summer holiday. Photo credit: @giftyanti.

Gifty Anti slays in stylish swimwear

In another photo, Gifty Anti and her daughter went to the Waterworks Waterpark, one of the most popular and fun family aquatic playgrounds in Northern Virginia.

The award-winning media personality looked overly excited as she slipped on a black sleeveless swimsuit designed with white petals.

The celebrity kid wore colourful swimwear top and matching shorts as she posed with her mother for her lovely photoshoot.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Chris Bab stated:

"All work and no play."

Farid Anoi stated:

"That's good play and work, you got that fit let's go, give it to them 😎Vivianna Baah Yeboah. She’s just showing you love as a caring Ahenkan she is ♥️."

Gilbert Owusu-Nyame stated:

"Mummy, our wives are getting too boring. Pls tell them it's still normal...once in a while...to do some things to bring the spark back on."

Patricia A. Paintsil stated:

"HRH just want to know if mummy is okay ,we are being caring nothing else. Mummy be coming down"

Abenah Ansu stated:

"Caring daughter HRH much love ❤️😘🥰."

Mavis Toberi

"Beautiful mummy."

Mavis Toberi

"I saw you and HRM in my dream yesterday 🥰."

Mariam Myers stated:

"I can already imagine the amazing memories you're creating! That splash was quite a moment, and HRH's reaction was priceless. 😊."

Check out the photo below:

Gifty Anti slays in a stylish swimwear as she and her daughter enjoy a vacation in the US. Photo credit: @giftyanti.

Gifty Anti attends a book reading

Ghanaian published author Gifty Anti also graced a book reading event in the United States during her vacation with her daughter.

She was photographed in another stylish African print dress and wore mild makeup as she spent the day with book lovers.

Gifty Anti shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Throwback to last Saturday’s Book reading and signing at LiMS African Restaurant and LiMS Makola International Market at Hagerstown in Maryland. Thanks to the LiMS group of companies, Mr Charles and Mrs Samantha Mensah for making it all possible."

Check out the photos below:

Gifty Anti talks about her new book during a book reading programme in the US. Photo credit: @giftyanti.

Gifty Anti talks about her failed IVFs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Gifty Anti discussing her experience after becoming pregnant at age 46.

She suppressed her tears as she described the operations she had before the pregnancy in a viral video.

Gifty Anti's interview, which is trending on YouTube, has received comments from many social media users.

