Embattled Prophet Ogyaba shared an adorable video on his TikTok page of his two last-born twins praying before bedtime

In the video, his daughter prayed and requested a one-week trip to London and wanted the trip to be booked the next day

The video got many people admiring Ogyaba's pivotal role in the lives of his kids, while others wanted him to turn her down

Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye aka Prophet Ogyaba, the overseer of the Ogyaba Ministry and the man who was involved in an infidelity scandal with his side chick Cassie, shared a lovely video of his children praying before bedtime.

Prophet Ogyaba's children pray before bedtime and ask their father to take them overseas. Image Credit: @drogyaba

Source: TikTok

Ogyaba's kids pray, ask for London trip

In the video Ogyaba shared on his TikTok page, he oversaw that two of his children, who are the last-borns, prayed before going to bed.

Before obliging to her father's orders, the little girl pleaded with her father to fly her to London the following day to spend a week there.

Her twin brother told her father not to listen to her request and laughed at her while she went on to beg her father to fulfil her request.

While holding hands to pray, the first prayer request of the little girl known as Empress was to ask God to fly her to England.

Her twin brother was in disbelief at what she prayed for and Ogyaba, who was recording the memorable moment could not hold back his laughter.

The twins held hands and prayed again for the second time and her beautiful prayer melted many hearts.

After praying, Ogyaba asked his children what the next ritual they had to do before going to bed, and she grabbed ointment from the side of the table and applied it.

Explaining the purpose of using the ointment, she noted that it was to prevent her and her little brother from having bad dreams.

Reactions to Ogyaba's kids praying

In the comment section of the video, many pleaded with Ogyaba to grant his daughter Empress' wish to book a trip to London for a week.

Her request also got many people laughing, while others wished they were in her shoes as they spoke about their travel plans.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Ogyaba's video with his children:

My Redeemer lives 🙏 said:

"Awww daddy please grant Empress' request I can see she really wants to go to London 😁😁."

adepapiesie30 said:

"My Empress prayer topic is just to go to London eiiii😂😂😂. Kobby my gentle jack 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Mahoney JNR said:

"God richly bless you State you, your ministry and your ministry 🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Minister Nhyiraba Kwame Okyere said:

"This is so beautiful papa."

Abena_ momee said:

"Awww🥰🥰 I love how she prayed 🥰."

Prophakwa🇺🇸 🇬🇭 said:

"Eiii One week paa…Nyame Nhyira Akwasi 🇬🇧."

