The organisers of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have selected Irene Quest to represent the Ashanti Region

The University of Ghana graduate, who hails from Bekwai, met with her parliamentary rep ahead of the competition

Social media users have tipped Irene Quest, popularly known as Sika GMB, to win the 2025 edition of the GMB pageant

Irene Quest, a recent graduate of the University of Ghana and the proud representative of the Ashanti Region in the highly anticipated 2025 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, has made headlines as she embarks on her journey to the crown.

Known by her stage name, Sika, she paid a courtesy visit to Ralph Poku-Adusei, the Member of Parliament for the Bekwai Constituency, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

2025 GMB Ashanti Region representative Sika slays in black as she meets with MP Ralph Poku-Adusei. Photo credit: @sika_gmb.

Source: Instagram

2025 GMB Ashanti Region representative meets MP

Esteemed Ghanaian lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei has extended his unwavering support to Sika as she prepares for the competitive GMB pageant.

He emphasised the importance of incorporating the judges' feedback throughout the process to enhance her performance and to work diligently in promoting not only her endeavours but also the rich culture and traditions of the Ashanti Region.

“On behalf of the constituency, I congratulate you on your journey so far. We recognise that a more significant challenge lies ahead, but we believe, by the grace of God, you will emerge victorious.”

Bekwai MP pledges support for Sika GMB

The Bekwai MP highlighted the community's commitment to rallying behind Sika, promising to advocate for votes and work towards securing any necessary funding to support her campaign. He passionately declared:

“We stand solidly behind you. We will promote your cause actively and ensure that the residents of Bekwai provide robust support through advocacy and prayers.”

Poku-Adusei also noted the pageant's potential impact on raising awareness about Bekwai and the Ashanti cultural heritage, urging Sika to give her utmost effort in the competition.

He further advised her on managing stage fright and maintaining a prayerful attitude as she navigates the challenges ahead.

The Instagram photo of the 2025 GMB Ashanti Regional Representative Sika is below:

2025 GMB contestant flaunts her beauty

In a heartfelt response, Sika expressed her sincere gratitude for the warm reception and the MP’s enduring commitment to her success.

“We are incredibly grateful and thank you so much for your support. May God richly bless you."

In a gesture of goodwill, the MP generously donated an undisclosed amount to support her participation in the pageant and reassured Sika and her team of his office's continued support.

2025 GMB Ashanti Regional Representative Sika meets Bekwai MP Ralph Poku-Adusei ahead of the competition in August. Photo credit: @sika_gmb

Source: Instagram

Captain Smart models as a GMB queen

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, affectionately known as Captain Smart, has once again captured the public's attention with his charismatic antics.

The lively host of Onua TV’s morning show recently entertained fans with a humorous video showcasing his modelling skills.

Clad in a beautifully tailored agbada, meticulously embroidered to perfection, Captain Smart displayed confidence as he walked the virtual catwalk.

With a charming and playful spirit, he cheekily petitioned the organisers of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant for an audition, boldly declaring himself as contestant number one.

As he gracefully sashayed across the screen, mimicking the gestures of a seasoned beauty queen, laughter erupted from viewers and even inspired the technical team to cheer him on.

His infectious energy made the video an instant sensation on social media, further solidifying his status as a beloved public figure.

The Facebook video is below:

Savannah Region's Titiaka wins GMB 2024

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nihad Titiaka Oases from the Savannah Region, who won the 2024 GMB pageant.

The gorgeous style influencer and student lawyer became the first queen to win the beauty competition wearing a hijab.

Many social media users on Instagram praised the pageant organisers after Nihad was crowned the winner last year.

