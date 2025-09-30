Popular Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White turned a year older on September 30, 2025, in grand style

The screen diva who spearheads many Ghanaian-themed events in Germany wore a custom-made outfit for her birthday shoot

Some social media users have reacted to Ellen White's splendid look and hairstyle on Instagram

Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White has made a rare post on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

The entrepreneur, who divides her time between Ghana and Germany, shared an emotional message to mark her special day, which fell on a Tuesday in 2025.

Ellen Kyei White slays in a flare dress for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @ellenwhite

Ellen White celebrated her birthday in style

Known for her high fashion sense, Ellen Kyei White looked gorgeous in a short-sleeved ankle-length dress.

The fashionista wore her hair in a lustrous centre-parted hairstyle that cascaded down her back.

She radiated beauty like an African goddess with perfectly shaped eyebrows, long eyelashes, and pink, glossy lipstick for her birthday photoshoot.

Ellen opted for a minimalistic look, complementing her outfit with simple stud earrings and a gold wristwatch. To elevate her look, she sported stylish block heels.

She shared her lovely photos on Instagram with the following heartfelt caption:

"With a heart full of exhilaration and gratitude, I come once again to magnify Your Holy name, Lord God Almighty. "

"For Your great everlasting love, it is my humble prayer that the fragrance of my thanksgiving offering reaches Your mercy throne. Oh, how I wish I had ten thousand tongues 🎵."

"No words, no matter how lengthy or revered, can adequately express my thankfulness for Your unceasing blessings, which I keep losing count of! It's another spin around the sun. Happy birthday to me 🎂.

Ellen White flaunts her handsome son ahead of her birthday on September 30, 2025. Photo credit: @ellenwhite.

Ghanaians comment on Ellen White's birthday photos

Some social media users have commented on actress Ellen Kyei White's beautiful birthday photos on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian actress Elaine commented on Ellen Kyei White's milestone.

"Ellen is one of the talented actresses that Kumawood has ever produced, and I wish her the best in this new year."

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

akorlemaurice stated:

"Have a good one today ❤️."

Gaiseyeliz900 stated:

"Happy Glorious birthday, pretty 🎂 Age gracefully 🥂🎈💞💚💙🎉."

Adwoa_d3d3 stated:

"Blessed birthday to you 😘😘😘."

Davidkusi9 stated:

"Happy birthday 🎉🎁🎈🎂🎊 Auntie Ellen.. God bless you and more favour."

Vivirisg stated:

"Blessed birthday to you, Queen😍."

prince_daterush stated:

"Happy birthday 🎂 to Lady Whyte ❤️❤️."

Odoafiamanu stated:

"Happy blessed birthday, beautiful, age with Grace 😍🎂🍾🎉🎉🎉."

General_Pilato1 stated:

"Happy Glorious Birthday 🎂."

Patricia Asubonteng stated:

"Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

Nanayereakosua stated:

"Happy birthday to my most beautiful 😍😘😘.May God continue to keep you alive for me and keep shining mummy 🔥👏👏."

