Ellen Kyei White in a video she shared on her TikTok page looked gorgeous as she enjoyed her time overseas

The actress rocked a beautiful sea-blue dress and a pair of fashionable glasses and was recorded as she walked in the middle of a road

Many of her fans and followers were happy to see her smiling brightly and having a good time, trooping to the comments section to share their admiration

Ghanaian actress Ellen Kyei White has mesmerised fans with a video she shared on TikTok. She looked stylish in a sea-blue dress and fashionable glasses while walking down a road overseas.

The actress smiled brightly as she walked in the middle of the road and attempted to cross it. Many of her followers were excited to see her looking happy and relaxed. They took to the comments section to admire her appearance and expressed their support.

Though she has not been very active in the movie industry recently, Ellen Kyei White remains a respected figure in Ghanaian cinema.

Her acting career began unexpectedly when director Jackson K. Bentum noticed her on her way to Adum, Kumasi, for an errand. He invited her to join a movie production, sparking her interest in acting and opening doors for future roles.

Before travelling, Ellen starred in several movies. She moved to Germany, where she lived for about five years, before relocating to the UK for another four years.

While in the UK, she worked in a grocery shop before eventually returning to Ghana. The actress loves to travel and has a teen son in Germany who she often flaunts on social media.

Ghanaians admire Ellen Kyei White

