Maame Gold has been spotted at her shop in East Legon after paying her last respects to her late father

The rich East Legon vendor fashionista and the vendor's father's funeral became a social media spectacle

Scores of fans were excited to see her pick her life up after the passing of her father

Irene Adusei Sarkodie, popularly known as Maame Gold, has returned to her regular life as a vendor in East Legon after burying her father, Nana Adusei Sarkodie.

Maame Gold Swiftly Resumes Work After Burying Her Father

Maame Gold's father's funeral came off on September 20 and 21 in Kumasi with scores of personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Osebo the Zarman.

The socialite's father was the chief of Buruku Ahodwo in the Ashanti Region and a member of parliament for the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency.

According to Maame Gold, her father lived a full and fulfilling life, so she wanted to ensure she got a befitting farewell.

Two weeks after the funeral, Maame Gold is back to her daily life as the owner of Maame Gold Online Shop.

She has become known for living an extravagant lifestyle. Aside from owning numerous pieces of gold jewellery, she has also shown off numerous properties, bragged about her number of cars, and also installed gold grills in her teeth.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the socialite was seen entering her boutique in her luxurious G-Wagon.

She showcased her designer outfits and accessories and rallied netizens to patronise her. Scores of fans thronged the comments expressing their admiration for Maame Gold's hard work.

Maame Gold's business sense stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Priscy7⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 said:

Sei kutuuu sei bam 🤣🥰

PHANIE😍🦋🌹wrote:

Aka sika no😔😁

Estée baby remarked:

Maamegold you really beautiful and 3wuraba papa paaa🥰🥰🥰🥰❤❤❤👍

Foster Abdulai

I am always happy when I see hardworking women making it big in life

Maame Gold gifts son a Jeep

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Gold had gifted her son a new Jeep Rubicon for graduating from college in the United States.

Maame Gold said her son requested the vehicle even though he already drove a Lexus, but she decided to honour his wish because he had been a good boy throughout the year and graduated without a hitch.

She also noted that the young lawyer had been of good behaviour while in the US studying, hence her gesture.

