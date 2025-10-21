2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, looked glamorous at the finale

The style influencer wore elegant African print outfits to moderate the popular beauty pageant

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and other celebrities have commented on Cookie Tee's looks on Instagram

Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly known as Cookie Tee, was among the best-dressed celebrities at the finale of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The TV3 presenter wore two custom-made gowns by Lauren Couture at the highly anticipated event.

2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful host Cookie Tee slays in a stylish gown on the finale. Photo credit: @cookieteegh.

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee's first gown at GMB finale

Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee exuded confidence in a stylish African gown for the first half of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale.

The award-winning presenter looked gorgeous in a breathtaking cutout gown designed with a classy sequin fabric to create a unique pattern.

Cookie Tee steals the spotlight at Empress Jamila's wedding before the 2025 GMB finale on October 20, 2025. Photo credit: @cookieteegh.

Source: Instagram

The beauty icon completed her look with a flawless frontal lace hairstyle and makeup, showcasing her expensive silver accessories that highlighted her wealth and status as a top fashion influencer.

The Instagram photos of Cookie Tee's splendid gown at the 2025 GMB finale are below:

Cookie Tee's classy dress at the GMB finale

During the question-and-answer segment, Cookie Tee humbly gave the top five contestants, Asakia, Sika, Etornam, Nana, and Adjorkor, the opportunity to shine on stage by rocking a simple dress.

Cookie Tee wore a glamorous yet simple corseted strapless African print dress paired with black designer shoes.

Cookie Tee maintained her elegant makeup and allowed her lustrous hair to cascade down her back.

"Finale Night Glow. What a journey it’s been! From week one to this grand finale, every look, every moment, and every ounce of magic has been made possible by an incredible team that poured their hearts into this."



"Grateful beyond words to my amazing glam squad, my TV3 family, and everyone who’s shown me love and support throughout this beautiful season of #GMB2025. You’ve all been my strength, my light, and my glam power! ❤️."

The Instagram photos of Cookie Tee's spectacular dress at the 2025 GMB finale are below:

Cookie Tee celebrates 2025 GMB winner Etornam

TV3 presenter and the newest chief executive of Rhythms On Da Runway, Cookie Tee, congratulated Isabella Etornam Gagblezu after she was crowned the 2025 GMB winner.

The co-host of the prestigious event shared a video of the winner, who represented the Volta Region, in a classy red beaded gown designed with African prints, sitting in her new SUV.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo and other notable figures also congratulated Etornam, the reigning queen, on her latest accomplishments.

The Instagram video of the 2025 GMB winner Etornam is below:

TV3 allegedly generated GH¢2.6 million from votes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about TV3 Network, organisers of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, who allegedly cashed out over GH¢2.6 million from votes.

Some social media users have raised concerns about the packages for the winners after comparing them to the votes.

Fans of Ghana's Most Beautiful have called on the organisers to work on new incentives for the winners.

Source: YEN.com.gh