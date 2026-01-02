Ghanaian musician King Promise started 2025 on a high fashion note as he rocked a double-belted denim for his photoshoot

The outstanding male fashion icon wore elegant designer sunglasses to style his dapper look for his first photoshoot of the year

Ghanaian social media personality Code Micky and other influencers have commented on King Promise's new look

Ghanaian musician Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly known as King Promise, has set a new fashion trend with his latest look.

The highly rated male fashion influencer was spotted in a two-piece denim ensemble that has gone viral on Instagram.

King Promise looks dapper in a denim-on-denim outfit. Photo credit: @kingpromise.

King Promise rocks double-belt jeans

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, King Promise, has sparked conversations online with his bold denim outfit.

He looked dapper in a long-sleeved denim jacket paired with matching double-belted jeans. King Promise completed his edgy look with a white cap and black sunglasses, adding a touch of personal flair.

To finish it off, the 30-year-old wore brown boots, a signature style choice for his recent photoshoots.

The Instagram photo of King Promise rocking stylish denim jeans is below:

Reactions to King Promise's denim outfit

Ghanaian social media commentator Code Micky has commented on King Promise's denim-on-denim outfit in a viral video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kxlvxn_l stated:

"Woaa ne agyenkwa 🤣🤣."

quami.reflex stated:

"New year more motion😂😂."

godblessalegra commented:

"😂😂😂😂this guy dey tayaaaa me."

_frimpongtrapstar_ stated:

"Blacko is known for this."

gordondeffor reacted:

"Code is it not too early in the year? 😂."

gg_kojothug commented:

"Diakite of Mali😂😂."

reggie.2001 stated:

"King Promise the pomorigian pompastic."

big_topic12 commented:

"Lumba mu vibe no bi 🤣🤣."

emmeka_ stated:

"Nah, this is Ai!🤣💔."

The Instagram video is below:

King Promise steps out in all-white ensemble

Ghanaian musician King Promise turned heads with a white Supreme Quilted Zip-Up Hooded Sweatshirt and white trousers featuring double side pockets.

He wore a Balenciaga cap beneath the hoodie for a viral photoshoot, which has become a popular wallpaper for many Ghanaian youth.

As always, King Promise impressed with his impeccable shoe selection, perfectly matching his look.

The Instagram photos of King Promise rocking an elegant white ensemble are below:

King Promise hangs out with Sarkodie

Ghanaian songwriter King Promise and rapper Sarkodie were spotted enjoying the 2025 December festivities together.

The style influencer King Promise looked stylish in a short-sleeved designer shirt featuring the Statue of Liberty printed on it.

He paired the shirt with ripped jeans and black boots that reached the hem, completing his effortlessly cool appearance as he posed for the cameras.

The Instagram photos are below:

King Promise performs at Afrofuture 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians who performed on December 28 and 29, 2025, a two-day concert at El Wak Sports Stadium marked the first day of the AfroFuture Culture and Music Festival.

Nigerian superstar Asake headlined the evening, while Ghanaian musicians King Promise, Moliy and King Paluta took the stage and gave ravers a run for their money.

Some social media users reacted to the videos which YEN.com.gh shared in the viral article.

