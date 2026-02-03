Veteran Ghanaian musician Daniel Amponsah, popularly known as Agya Koo Nimo, has been celebrated as he marked another year of life.

Family members of the Efie Ne Efie hitmaker organised a private, star-studded party in his honour, bringing together loved ones and admirers to celebrate the legendary musician on his special day.

Agya Koo Nimo at 95: Veteran Musician Receives Customised Gold Warrior King Watch at His Party

Agya Koo Nimo honoured with Warrior King Watch

Agya Koo Nimo’s 95th birthday was more than a celebration of age; it was a heartfelt tribute to a living legend whose music has shaped generations.

The revered highlife icon was honoured at an event filled with love, laughter, and deep respect for his immense contribution to Ghanaian music and culture.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of a customised Gold Warrior King Watch, specially designed to symbolise his strength, resilience, and royal place in Ghana’s cultural history.

As the luxury timepiece was unveiled, guests rose to their feet in applause, visibly moved by the touching moment. Fellow musicians, creatives, family members, and admirers gathered to celebrate the man whose guitar strings have long told stories of tradition, identity, and pride.

Despite his age, Agya Koo Nimo appeared calm, dignified, and deeply touched by the honour bestowed on him.

Reactions as Agya Koo Nimo turns 95

Some social media users have commented on Agya Koo Nimo's birthday videos, which Ghanaian blogger Asanti Nation posted on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Fred Kyei stated:

"I remember during his 75th birthday, I was a student and he was my lecturer. He taught me Ethics and Etiquette as a borrowed subject at KNUST. His best preserve is his wisdom and understanding of life. We thank God having him around to impart his knowledge."

El Nana Boakye-Yiadom stated:

"I tap into your blessings, happy birthday grandpa."

Baffour Gyawu stated:

"Happy Birthday."

Kaakyire Kwadwo Kusi stated:

"Happy bday Old boy and legend. Indeed the best time to honour a person is when they are alive. That's the way to go with all our legends."

"More blessings to you, "mee twi me monto" man."

Sëñ SarkCess stated:

"They make timeless music."

Terry Agyei stated:

"May we live this long."

Samuel Owusu Manu stated:

"Happy birthday agya."

Francis Martey stated:

"Happy birthday grampa."

Asumeng George

"Very noble man. May Almighty God bless you for your gift to him."

Rudy A. Somuah stated:

"This man is blessed."

