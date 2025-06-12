94-year-old Palmwine music legend Agya Koo Nimo has shared his dying wish to meet Shatta Wale

The veteran highlife singer, during his interview with media personality Kafui Dey, got to talk with Shatta Wale for the first time

The heartwarming interaction between the two stars of different generations has garnered traction on social media

Ghanaian highlife legend Agya Koo Nimo has stoked a frenzy online after a video of him expressing his admiration for Shatta Wale emerged.

The clip was culled from an interview with Ghana Broadcasting Company's Kafui Dey in which the legend recounted his life and legacy doing music for over five decades.

According to Agya Koo Nimo, Shatta Wale is that one Ghanaian artiste in current times who dares to be different.

"I have not met him [Shatta Wale] before, but I like him. He tried to be different. He tried to do a different thing," Koo Nimo told Kafui Dey.

Kafui Dey, after discovering Koo Nimo's love for Shatta Wale, connected both artistes via a phone call.

On the call, Agya Koo Nimo shared his dying wish with Shatta Wale, saying,

"I want to do one show before I die. I'm 94. I want to see you in person. So I'm happy about the opportunity to speak to you. I'm in a wheelchair now, I can't walk, but one thing you should know I always love you and everything you do. God bless you."

Shatta Wale promised to visit the 94-year-old musician. In his response to Koo Nimo's affection for him, Shatta Wale said,

"God bless you for giving me the opportunity to be a great musician in Ghana. Thank you so much. I've been telling people about the legacy you've left for some of us. I respect that so much."

Agya Koo Nimo's love for Shatta Wale intrigues fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agya Koo Nimo's heartwarming interaction with Shatta Wale.

user3381122442252 said:

"Please shatta try and visit the old boy before the lord invites him to heaven one day 🙏 ❤."

SINGLE shared:

"Awards don't buy Rolls Royce. Shatta Wale doesn't chase trophies — he builds empires. Real music, real impact, real legacy. SM for life!"

Kwaku_Sarpong remarked:

"If a whole Agya Koo Nimo loves Shatta Wale this much, who r those small boys n gals who hate n insult him.. Shatta Wale will always be the realest."

wackyBiro commented:

"I always don’t like the Insulting part of Shatta but if Agyako Nimo says He loves every thing Shatta does then who ma mine."

❤️ added:

"Shatta Wale is a Joseph in the Bible. You can have your way of hating him but don't forget he is one of God's anointed ones ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 love leads."

Shatta Wale inks new deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh Shatta Wale's Shaxi had entered into an agreement with the Youth Employment Agency led by Malik Basintale.

The politician made a commitment to offer 150 electric vehicles for Shatta Wale's Shaxi platform.

He also offered to become a brand ambassador for Shatta Wale's ride-hailing service business on condition that he agrees to mentor 100 young musicians.

