Legendary highlife musician Agya Koo Nimo, in an interview, expressed his admiration for dancehall musician Shatta Wale

He noted that he liked the SM boss for having a different personality and approach to music compared to his colleagues

Agya Koo Nimo also shared his interest in hosting Shatta Wale in his home so he could express his admiration in person

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Daniel Amponsah, popularly known as Agya Koo Nimo, has expressed his admiration for dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

Agya Koo Nimo expresses admiration for Shatta Wale and begs for a meeting with him. Photo source: KOO NIMO MUSIC, Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview with renowned media personality Kafui Dey, the folk music pioneer shared that he liked the SM boss despite never encountering him.

Agya Koo Nimo noted that he admired Shatta Wale for having a different personality and approach to music compared to his colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry.

He said:

"I have not met him [Shatta Wale] before, but I like him. He tried to be different. He tried to do a different thing."

The legendary highlife musician stated that he planned on inviting the controversial dancehall musician to his residence for a meeting.

Agya Koo Nimo appealed to Kafui Dey to convince Shatta Wale to visit him so he could hold his hand and express his admiration for him in person.

He said:

"I have been thinking of inviting him to come and visit me. I just want to hold his hand. I love him. Tell him he should come and see me and help me to walk."

The Palmwine Music pioneer's remarks come as a big endorsement to the dancehall artiste, whose stock has continued to rise since his musical performance at Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert at the National Stadium in Kingston on December 31, 2024.

Ghanaian dancehall musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

In recent months, Shatta Wale has also found success in his other business endeavours outside his music career.

He recently met the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, and secured a partnership deal for his Shaxi ride-hailing service in an effort to create more job opportunities for the youth in Ghana.

Malik also promised to provide 150 electric vehicles for Shatta Wale's Shaxi platform.

Below is of Agya Koo Nimo expressing his admiration for Shatta Wale:

Reactions to Agya Koo's Shatta Wale remarks

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

awura_Torsh commented:

"They will never understand. Only legends know. Shatta Wale is a special human being."

Hadiya Abdul Rahman said:

"There is an old woman who is my neighbour. I wish I had money. I will surprise her with Shatta Wale. She loves him soooo much unconditionally."

Paks commented:

"If not for Ghana, that guy could have taken Ghana very far. He rebranded dancehall music to suit our local content, but we didn't understand."

Tuph Seed Gh wrote:

"I wish Shatta Wale sees this quickly, and I know he will honour it."'

Hayeye commented:

"Awwww. Shatta Wale can do a collaboration with him. Agya Koo Nimo has aged like fine wine. Ghana, "y3w) azi oy3" 🤗."

Wale storms Tamale for concert with Fancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that superstar Shatta Wale stormed Tamale for his music concert with Fancy Gadam.

The dancehall musician received a massive ovation from residents as he sprayed money on the street upon arrival.

Shatta Wale also visited the Chogu Naa's Palace, where he met the traditional leaders before his major musical concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh