Former Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul has accepted his pretty daughter Bridgette's hand in marriage in a private ceremony.

Ghanaian celebrity bride Brigette looked magnificent in three stylish gowns for her viral wedding.

Dominic Nitiwul's Daughter Brigette Looks Respendent in Stylish Kente Gown For Her Wedding

Dominic Nitiwul’s daughter Brigette marries Simmond

Brigette, the daughter of one of Ghana's respected politician Dominic Nitiwul has married in a lavish ceremony.

The beautiful goddess looked magnifient in a long-sleeved kente and lace gown for her traditional wedding.

The former minister's daughter couldn't stop smiling as she arrived at the venue for the wedding in a frontal laced Barbie hairstyle and flawless makeup to spend the rest of her life with her long-time partner.

Dominic Nitiwul’s daughter rocks white wedding gown

Dominic Nitiwul’s daughter Bridgette made a cautious effort to trend with her wedding ensembles for her once-time wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Brigette wore a body-flattering white mermaid-shaped gown for her white wedding ceremony in grand style.

She wore short pixie cut hairstyle to place more emphasies on her floor-sweeping gown which highlighted her curves.

Source: YEN.com.gh