The Minister of Defence has assured Ghanaians that President Nana Akufo-Addo will hand over power to a duly elected President

This comes on the back of claims that mercenaries are being trained by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to interfere in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections

Dominic Nitiwul, in reaction, denied those claims and insisted that the president hasn’t recruited any mercenary to carry through any attack

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, says President Nana Akufo-Addo will exit power and hand over the reins of governance to a constitutionally elected president on January 7, 2025.

This comes on the back of claims that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is training some mercenaries to enable them to hang on to power despite the outcome of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

L-R: Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul and Ranking Member of Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga Image Credit: @Raymond Akanueri

Source: Facebook

Election 2024: Government Training Mercenaries To Disrupt Upcoming Polls - Agalga

The Ranking Member of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, who made the allegation, called for independent investigations into the claims that mercenaries are being trained to disrupt the forthcoming polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Speaking to the media on the back of this, Mr Nitiwul said the allegations are without any basis.

Dominic Nitiwul: Ignore Claims We're Training Mercenaries To Rig 2024 Polls

The Bimbilla MP also categorically stated that the government had not brought any soldier, police, or national security personnel into the Jubilee House.

“We have not done such a thing since we came into power, and we don’t intend to do it. No evidence of that nature. Let me state to you that this president will hand over to the duly elected President of Ghana on January 7, 2025,” he stated.

As the campaign season for the 2024 polls heats up, there have been allegations from certain quarters that the NPP is colluding with the Electoral Commission to rig the elections.

In trumpeting those allegations, the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will ensure the elections are won at the polling stations and not in court.

Election 2024: NDC MPs Petition Parliament To Halt Plans Of Making Ghana Card Primary Identification Document

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Members of Parliament from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had petitioned the august House to freeze the laying of a proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI).

The CI seeks to make the Ghana card the primary identification document for compiling a new voter register for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh