Jean Mensa's beautiful daughter Nicole Naa Adoley Mensa got married in a colourful wedding ceremony in Accra

Footage from Nicole's simple but colourful ceremony with her partner, Guillame, has emerged on social media

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to congratulate Jean Mensa's daughter and her husband on their union

Nicole Naa Adoley Mensa, the daughter of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), has tied the knot with her partner, Guillame, in Accra in a simple wedding ceremony.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa's daughter, Nicole Naa Adoley Mensa, ties the knot with her partner, Guillame.

Source: Instagram

Many distinguished Ghanaian personalities, including former president John Agyekum Kufuor and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, were present at the colourful event held at the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Accra on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Award-winning veteran Nigerian gospel singer Pastor Nathaniel Bassey was also invited to the wedding for a special musical performance.

Nicole Naa Adoley Mensa's wedding ceremony

In a series of videos shared by fashion and wedding event blogger Braperucci Africa, Nicole looked gorgeous in a long, white wedding dress with her bridesmaids, who wore classy pink outfits, as she arrived at the Cathedral church for her special event.

The bride's mother, Jean Mensa, and other invited guests were spotted as the Catholic priests in charge of officiating the ceremony were ushered inside the building.

The Electoral Commission chairperson looked radiant in her glittering Jenny Packham Gold Rush embellished cape-effect tulle gown and her elegant wedding hat as she welcomed Nathaniel Bassey and his wife, Sarah Bassey, to her daughter's wedding.

Bassey, holding a trumpet and a microphone, moved from his seat to the front of the congregation and performed his hit song, See What The Lord Has Done, off his 2022 album, Names of God.

The groom, Guillaume, looked handsome in his white tuxedo as he arrived in a sleek luxury vehicle at the wedding venue with his groomsmen and mother.

Nicole was later seen inside the church alongside her father Dr Charles Mensa, who held her hand and walked her down the aisle before performing his duties by handing her over to the groom for the commencement of the wedding ceremony.

Following their church ceremony, the newlyweds changed outfits for a photoshoot session, where they posed for the camera and shared a passionate kiss before their wedding reception in a private venue.

Nicole wore a beautiful dress designed by Christie Brown Bespoke, while Guillaume wore a blue traditional Agbada with black shoes for the special occasion.

The newlyweds joined their family and loved ones, including former President Kufuor and Duncan-Williams, as they celebrated their union in grand style.

The Instagram videos showing Jean Mensa's daughter Nicole Naa Adoley Mensa's wedding are below:

Who is Nicole Naa Adoley Mensa?

Nicole Naa Adoley Mensa is the daughter of the Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean and her husband, Dr Charles Mensa, a former resident director of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO).

According to her official LinkedIn page, she holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University, a private Ivy League research tertiary institution based in Ithaca, New York, US, where she graduated in 2021.

She had earlier graduated from the prestigious university in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Economics and African Studies.

Nana Oye and Tony Lithur's daughter, Nikita, marries in a beautiful traditional wedding.

Source: Instagram

Nicole is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WƆ NƆ Ni Cosmetics, an organic skin care company, and ProjectHEY (Helping to Educate the Youth), a non-profit organisation that aims to educate underprivileged Ghanaian children with a focus on Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills.

Aside from her own business ventures, she currently serves as the Special Assistant and Advisor (Women in Trade) to the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Source: YEN.com.gh