Star actress Nana Ama McBrown is returning as the host of UTV's United Showbiz after a long break

McBrown will host the shows next episode which is scheduled for Saturday, November 6, with John Dumelo and Nana Aba Anamoah as guests

The actress announced her comeback by sharing a flier of the show on her Instagram page on Thursday

Award-winning actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has resumed her duties as the host of UTV's United Showbiz.

McBrown the founding host of United Showbiz has been off the programme for about two months with Abeiku Santana sitting in as host.

McBrown went away to undergo corrective surgery on her right in Germany.

Nana Ama McBrown has returned as Untied Showbiz host Photo source: @kays_phtographs

McBrown's arm injury

The actress' right arm was injured in a crash on the N1 Highway in 2013.

Following the crash, McBrown got her hand attended to in Ghana but she recently re-injured it after falling down at home.

Surgery in Germany

Though she got her hand fixed, she later arranged to have a full corrective surgery in Europe which was successfully done in August.

She returned to Ghana a few weeks ago and after resting for a while, McBrown is taking over from Santana.

Her return is set to be a big one as she has announced a star-studded guest list including Nana Aba Anamoah and John Dumelo.

Reactions

The announcement of McBrown's return sparked excitement among her followers who took to the comment section to welcome her.

abeikusantana said:

"The Queen is Backkkkk ."

afiasafosoronko said:

"Welcome back Nanathis set is gonna be ."

erickusgharby said:

"I can't wait to hear Nana ABA anamoah speak Twi."

whats_up_gh said:

"Eii..Saturday go be fire..her excellency is back@iamamamcbrown."

mamata_dakui said:

"Great to see you back."

