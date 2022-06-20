Curvy TikTok star, Hajia Bintu has officially addressed dating rumours which have been circulating in the media about her and Shatta Wale

In an interview, she debunked the rumours and noted that the relationship she has with Shatta Wale is a professional one

She eulogised Shatta Wale by calling him her Godfather since he helped her break international barriers

Curvy Tik Tok star, Hajia Bintu has responded to claims that she is in an amorous relationship with dancehall-reggae musician, Shatta Wale.

In an interview on United Showbiz on UTV, she told host, Vicky Zugah that his relationship with Shatta Wale is strictly business.

"He really respects me and I also respect him," she said.

Hajia Bintu and Shatta Wale. Photo Source: Shatta Wale (YouTube)

These claims are a result of Hajia Bintu shooting a music video with Shatta Wale on a song about her in 2020. The official video was released December 25, 2020 and has over 3 million views.

She noted that she does not understand why many Ghanaians are of the view that she and Shatta Wale have something amorous going on.

With the music video we shot, it wasn't shot in the bedroom and neither were we cozy throughout the making of the video. He was standing at a different place, and I was also standing at a different place.

She noted that the perception is still ingrained in people's memories such that anytime she shoots a video with any other musician, people still associate her brand with Shatta Wale.

Even now, when I shoot a video, people still associate me with Shatta Wale. People comment saying; Shatta Wale has already gotten intimate with her, Shatta Wale's ex. it's not true. Shatta Wale and I's relationship was strictly business.

She noted that she has not responded to critics all this while because they are not her mother. She emphasised that it is only God and her mother are the ones who can judge her on her conduct.

My mother is the only one who can judge me saying Akosua what you're doing is wrong. If my mother does not speak to me about my wrongdoings, who are you to come to my comment section and then tell me Shatta Wale has been intimate with me, and Shatta Wale is my ex?

However, fellow TikTok star, Felicia noted that it was good she cleared the air and debunked the numerous rumours circulating in the media.

Also, Hajia Bintu noted that the only time she went to visit the Dancehall artiste was after the music came out and was trending on social media.

What I can say is, when the video came out, I trended. But it was Shatta Wale who pushed me to hit the international market. People know me because of Shatta Wale, because of Hajia Bintu, the track. If I say he is my Godfather, I'm trying to appreciate what he has done for me.

Hajia Bintu Joins Bhadie Kelly Challenge On TikTok, Warns People Not To Troll Her

Ghanaian internet sensation popularly known as Hajia Bintu, has joined in the TikTok challenge started by Togolese internet sensation, Bhadie Kelly.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she is seen dancing to the same song that Kelly went viral with on social media. In the video, she mimicked similar dance moves like that to Kelly. Towards the end of the video, she turned her back and jiggled her behind as she walked away.

She captioned the post:

Please you people shouldn’t kill me here.

With people comparing Bhadie Kelly to slay queens in their various countries, Hajia Binti has issued a word of caution to critics not to troll her.

