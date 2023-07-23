Rapper Pappy Kojo almost walked off the set of United Showbiz during a heated argument with entertainment pundit Mr Logic

Mr Logic asked the rapper to apologise to Yvonne Nelson for ridiculing the actress on behalf of rapper Sarkodie

The video of Pappy Kojo almost walking off the live televised show drew massive reactions from online users

The moment rapper Pappy Kojo nearly stormed off the United Showbiz during an intense argument with entertainment pundit Mr Logic was filmed on camera.

The duo sparred over the events that followed rapper Sarkodie and actress Yvonne Nelson's brouhaha, which recently dominated headlines.

What caused the heated argument

Mr Logic chastised Pappy Kojo for a TikTok video he created to promote Sarkodie's Try Me song, which was released in response to Yvonne Nelson's book, in which she discusses the rapper.

The entertainment pundit requested Pappy Kojo to apologise to Yvonne Nelson for ridiculing her on behalf of Sarkodie.

Pappy Kojo, on the other hand, lashed out at the entertainment pundit for alleged double standards, claiming that he (Mr Logic) refused to apologise to Feli Nuna after the singer was disrespected on United Showbiz some time ago.

The rapper stood up and nearly walked away during the live televised programme while exchanging words with Mr Logic.

Since emerging on social media, netizens have reacted to the video capturing the moment.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted

Many supported Pappy Kojo.

Justpascal3 commented:

@pappykojo you did very well. You put that "some Mr logic" in his place. You earn my utmost respect.

Owusuaaowusuaa stated:

Dis tin dey bore me er. You support Yvonne ba u get crazy when someone supports Sarkodie...de tin to when it happened, we all weren't there oo.

Ansah9934 posted:

I loved everything that happened there.

Xl_doe said:

I like the part he got up and ate the snack but to be Frank, the whole nation called Ghana is an angry one.

Gbaahowusuaa commented:

I love the way Pappy Kojo talks. He talks calmly, but Mr logic talks loudly like Tefr3 aa )hye trunk Mu.

Portia_dede_abayateye reacted:

This pappy kraaa what is his problem? You talk and don't want anyone to talk; who is he? Tweaaa.

Kobbychronix said:

@pappykojo brotherhood is proud of you.

Runtownlon mentioned:

I don't know why artists join this toxic programme just to be disrespected and leave.

Yawpreko commented:

Pappy Kojo is not intelligent.

Xx.blonde siad:

This Logic or whatever is very troublesome.

dEiyoung_music commented:

@pappykojo, nice one.

Baffour Yaw posted:

Smart move, Pappy. Smart guy.

Mr Logic jabs Cecilia Dapaah's critics

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that artiste manager Mr Logic, real name Emmanuel Barnes, heavily descended on the critics of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Speaking on the United Showbiz on Saturday, July 22, Mr Logic, also an entertainment pundit, stated that the former minister's critics have a poverty-stricken mentality.

