Actress Salma Mumin was not happy after watching the late Ghana Freedom Party leader Akua Donkor's interview with media personality Delay

Sharing her views on the interview as a guest on UTV's United Shwobiz, Salma Mumin noted that Akua Donkor was greatly disrespected

Many people who reacted to Salma's words shared diverse opinions in the comment section of the video

Actress Salma Mumin shared her views on the late Ghana Freedom Party Leader Akua Donkor's old interview with media personality Delay on The Delay Show.

Salma speaks on Akua Donkor's interview

As a guest on UTV's United Showbiz aired on Saturday, November 2, 2024, Salma Mumin noted that she watched Akua Donkor's interview on The Delay Show and concluded that the politician was greatly disrespected.

She acknowledged Delay was doing her job and probed the late politician with questions she had found on social media. However, she noted that Delay could have asked those questioned if both parties had agreed.

Citing an example, Samla said that she had never seen an interviewer insult American musician and businesswoman Beyoncé because she would have discussed the questions before appearing on the show.

On United Showbiz, she noted that she had been interviewed by Delay before and could attest that sometimes, as a guest on her show, you could feel attacked.

"Sometimes you might think it is personal because of her demeanour, her expression, and how she asks her questions; sometimes you might feel you are under attack," Salma Mumin said.

Miss Mumin noted that some Ghanaian presenters, even after discussing the questions to be asked before the interview, would ask questions outside of what was discussed, prompting an unusual reaction during the interview.

"There were no problems with the questions Delay asked, but the way, the manner in which she asked the questions. But you have a wicked mind to hammer on the same question over and over again because of the answer you are looking for," she said on the UTV entertianment show.

Salma on Akua Donkor's interview with Delay.

Reactions to Salma Mumin's words

Many people spoke about Delay's strategy in her interviews. In contrast, others spoke about the late Akua Donkor's interview with Delay that went viral after her passing on October 28, 2024, at the Ridge Hospital, Obuasi.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

princessa_royale said:

"She doesn't have home training. How can you ask your grandma if she is mentally unstable?"

pvcvilla said:

"Whoever thinks Delay wasn't disrespectful to Akua Donkor in that interview, should watch again"

abdullbasitzainab said:

"Sulley Muntari's wife is the best lady ❤️ for an interview, she knows how to drag you out and answer what she wants to answer"

akito1948 said:

"This is where timidity on part of Ghanaian comes in, if someone ask you something and you think it’s not necessary or you don’t want to answer, just don’t answer that’s all"

judithserwaaadjei said:

"Why go in the first place? Reject to attend the interview then! Salma has gone twice!"

Roman Fada speaks after Akua Donkor's demise

YEN.com.gh reported that Akua Donkor's running mate, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, aka Roman Fada, has spoken about his intention to contest the upcoming election.

In an interview, Roman Fada noted that he would contest as the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party if the law permits.

Ghanaians greeted his comment with mixed reactions as some criticised him while others expressed sorrow over Akua Donkor's demise.

