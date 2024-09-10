The top 15 Touched by an Angel cast: Explore the series' cast and crew

Touched by an Angel is a beloved television series that aired from 1994 to 2003. It captured the hearts of audiences with its uplifting themes of faith, hope, and redemption. The show follows the journey of angels, led by Monica and her wise supervisor, Tess, as they guide individuals through life's challenges. Discover a list of the top Touched by an Angel cast and crew.

Della Reese (L), Timothy Van Patten (M), and Roma Downey are among the Touched by an Angel cast and crew. Photo: Mathew Imaging, Alberto E. Rodriguez, and Danielle Del Valle (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While selecting the top Touched by an Angel cast and crew, we considered several key factors, such as the number of episodes they worked on as writers, directors or actors. This includes getting information from their IMDb profile. The list highlights the cast and crew who contributed to the show's success, offering a mix of leading and supporting roles that shaped its legacy.

Top Touched by an Angel cast and crew

The TV series cast brought together remarkable actors and actresses who delivered heartfelt performances in a series that touched millions of lives. Who are those Touched by an Angel cast and crew, and where are they now?

Cast and crew members Roles Roma Downey Cast (as Monica) Peter H. Hunt Director Della Reese Cast (as Tess) John Dye Cast (as Andrew) Alexis Cruz Cast (as Rafael) Valerie Bertinelli Cast (as Gloria) Timothy Van Patten Director Bethany Rooney Director Daniel H. Forer Writer and co-producer Michael Schultz Director Gerald McRaney Cast (as Russel Greene) Paul Winfield Cast (as Sam) John Masius Writer Ossie Davis Cast (as Gabriel) Charles Rocket Cast (as Adam)

1. Roma Downey

Roma Downey attends the 18th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards held at Bad Robot in Santa Monica, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Roma Downey OBE

: Roma Downey OBE Year of birth: 6 May 1960 Derry

6 May 1960 Derry Episodes: 211

211 Profession: Actress, producer

Roma Downey starred in 211 episodes of the hit CBS show Touched by an Angel. In the series, she portrayed Monica, a gentle angel learning about humanity. Originally from Northern Ireland, Downey has also been a producer, notably co-producing The Bible miniseries with her husband, Mark Burnett.

2. Peter H. Hunt

Director/producer Peter H. Hunt speaks onstage before the screening of '1776: Photo: Mark Davis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Peter Huls Hunt

Peter Huls Hunt Year of birth : 19 December 1938

: 19 December 1938 Died: 26 April 2020

26 April 2020 Profession: Director

Peter H. Hunt is best known for his work as a director on various television shows, including his contributions to Touched by an Angel. He has a rich history in the entertainment industry, notably directing the film 1776 in 1972. Recently, Peter has been relatively quiet in the industry, focusing more on his family and personal projects.

3. Della Reese

Della Reese visits the Hallmark Channel's "Naomi's New Morning" at Metropolis Studios in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: John Ricard

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Delloreese Patricia Early

: Delloreese Patricia Early Year of birth: 6 July 1931

6 July 1931 Died: 19 November 2017

19 November 2017 Profession: Actress, singer

Della Reese, who played Tess in Touched by an Angel and appeared in all 211 episodes, began her singing career in Detroit at age six. As a teenager, she toured with Mahalia Jackson, and by 18, she formed the Meditation Singers, making history by bringing gospel music to Las Vegas casinos. She died on 19 November 2017 at the age of 86.

4. John Dye

John Dye looking at the camera during a photo session. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Carroll Dye

: John Carroll Dye Year of birth : 31 January 1963

: 31 January 1963 Died: 10 January 2011

10 January 2011 Profession: Actor, director, producer

John Dye was born to Jim and Lynn Dye in Amory, Mississippi. He was a famous actor and director best known for his roles in Tour of Duty, Touched by an Angel, and Jack's Place. In Touched by an Angel, he portrayed Andrew, the Angel of Death, and appeared in 188 episodes. He passed away in 2011, leaving behind a well-lived legacy as an entertainer.

5. Alexis Cruz

Alexis Cruz during CBS Upfront - Red Carpet at Tavern on the Green in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Facebook

Full name : Alexis Cruz

: Alexis Cruz Year of birth : 29 September 1974

: 29 September 1974 Age: 50 years (as of 2024)

50 years (as of 2024) Profession: Actor, director

Alexis Cruz, one of the characters in the movie Touched by an Angel, portrayed Rafael, an archangel with a calm and supportive presence, in 16 episodes. Besides his role in Touched by an Angel, Cruz is known for his performances in Stargate and The Brave. Cruz remains active in film and television, expanding his portfolio with both on-screen and behind-the-scenes roles.

6. Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli attends the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Valerie Anne Bertinelli

: Valerie Anne Bertinelli Year of birth : 23 April 1960

: 23 April 1960 Age: 64 years (as of 2024)

64 years (as of 2024) Profession: Actress, producer, soundtrack artist

Valerie Bertinelli was born in Wilmington, Delaware, and began her acting career after moving to Van Nuys, California. Between 2001 and 2003, she appeared as Gloria in 46 Touched by an Angel episodes. Throughout her career, Bertinelli starred in feature films, miniseries, and other TV shows, including Hot in Cleveland, where she continued to captivate audiences.

7. Timothy Van Patten

Actor Timothy Van Patten attends the HBO Luxury Lounge in honour of the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tim Van Patten

Tim Van Patten Year of birth : 10 June 1959

: 10 June 1959 Age: 65 years (as of 2024)

65 years (as of 2024) Profession: Director, producer and actor

Tim Van Patten, a versatile actor-turned-director, directed several episodes of Touched by an Angel, adding to his impressive resume, which includes work on The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. Known for his storytelling prowess, Tim has become a sought-after director in Hollywood.

8. Bethany Rooney

Actress Bethany Rooney (L) acting in ABC's "Revenge" - Season One. Photo: Colleen Hayes

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bethany Rooney

Bethany Rooney Year of birth : 1956

: 1956 Age: 68 years (as of 2024)

68 years (as of 2024) Profession: Director and producer

Bethany Rooney, a seasoned director with credits in over 200 TV episodes, directed 12 episodes of Touched by an Angel. Her career includes work on other major TV series like Grey's Anatomy and Desperate Housewives. Bethany is active in the Directors Guild of America, mentoring the next generation of directors while continuing her directing career.

9. Daniel H. Forer

Daniel H. Forer (L) and Mike Francesa (R) attend the after party for the '30 For 30: Mike & The Mad Dog' Film Festival at White Street in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daniel H. Forer

Daniel H. Forer Birthplace: Los Angeles County, California, United States

Los Angeles County, California, United States Profession: Director, writer, producer

Daniel H. Forer is a 10-time Emmy Award-winning producer, director, and writer. He contributed as a writer and co-producer for Touched by an Angel, playing a key role in the show’s success.

Forer has also directed notable documentaries like ESPN’s Mike and the Mad Dog and the Emmy-winning Mr. K: A Common Man with Uncommon Vision. Before moving to Los Angeles, he spent two decades at CBS Sports, producing major events like the Super Bowl and NCAA Basketball Championships.

10. Michael Schultz

Michael Schultz posing near beautiful flowers. Photo: @michaelschultzfilm

Source: Instagram

Full name : Michael Schultz

: Michael Schultz Year of birth : 10 November 1938

: 10 November 1938 Age: 86 years (as of 2024)

86 years (as of 2024) Profession: Director

Michael Schultz, a prolific director known for his work in film and television, brought his talents to Touched by an Angel for eight episodes. His career highlights include directing iconic films like Cooley High and The Last Dragon. Today, Michael continues to work in the industry, directing TV episodes while spending time with his wife, Lauren Jones, with whom he has two children.

11. Gerald McRaney

Gerald McRaney attends the CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" series wrap party at Paramount Studios. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gerald Lee McRaney

Gerald Lee McRaney Year of birth : 19 August 1947

: 19 August 1947 Age: 77 years (as of 2024)

77 years (as of 2024) Profession: Actor

Gerald McRaney is among the Touched by an Angel cast members. He portrayed Russel Greene in the series. In 2024, the actor continues to be active in Hollywood, recently starring in the popular show CNN Newsroom Daily with Jim Acosta. Known for his versatility, McRaney has also featured in other notable films and TV shows, including Simon & Simon and Major Dad.

12. Paul Winfield

Paul Winfield attends the NAACP 12th Annual Theatre Awards in West Hollywood, CA. Photo: Sebastian Artz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Paul Edward Winfield

: Paul Edward Winfield Year of birth : 22 May 1939

: 22 May 1939 Age: 64 years (as of 2024)

64 years (as of 2024) Profession: Actor

Paul Edward Winfield was an American actor born on 22 May 1939. He was featured in 12 episodes of Touched by an Angel. According to his IMDb page, the entertainer appeared in several movies and TV shows, including The Terminator, The Serpent and the Rainbow, and Strange Justice. Paul died on 7 March 2004 at the age of 64.

13. John Masius

Stephen Godchaux (L) and writer John Masius (R) during Showtime Network Summer TCA at Century Plaza Hotel. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Masius

: John Masius Year of birth : 30 July 1950

: 30 July 1950 Age : 74 years (as of 2024)

: 74 years (as of 2024) Profession: Writer, producer

John Masius, born on 30 July 1950 in Scarsdale, New York, is a well-known writer and producer. He is recognised for his work on St. Elsewhere, The White Shadow, and Dead Like Me. In Touched by an Angel, Masius wrote for 211 episodes, contributing to the show's success.

14. Ossie Davis

Actor Ossie Davis (R) and actress Rene Dee (L) pose outdoors. Photo: Anthony Barboza

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Raiford Chatman "Ossie" Davis

Raiford Chatman "Ossie" Davis Year of birth : 18 December 1917

: 18 December 1917 Died: 4 February 2005

4 February 2005 Profession: Actor, director, writer, activist

Ossie Davis, a distinguished actor and civil rights activist, starred in Touched by an Angel as Gabriel. Known for his deep, resonant voice and commanding screen presence, Davis added a layer of gravitas to the show. Ossie Davis's career spanned decades, including notable roles in films like Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X.

15. Charles Rocket

Charles Rocket at the premiere of "Heat" in Los Angeles. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Charles Adams Claverie

: Charles Adams Claverie Year of birth : 28 August 1949

: 28 August 1949 Died: 7 October 2005

7 October 2005 Profession: Actor, soundtrack

He played Adam, the angel of death, in Touched by an Angel, bringing a mix of humour and depth to the role. Rocket had a varied career, including a stint on Saturday Night Live and roles in films like Dumb and Dumber. The actor passed away in 2005, leaving behind a complex legacy of both comedy and drama.

Who is the woman in the Touched by an Angel?

Several women appear on the Touched by an Angel show. However, Roma Downey stands out as the main star. She plays an angel named Monica, and Della Reese is her supervisor, Tess.

Who played Rosa Parks on Touched by an Angel?

No one played Rosa Parks in the Touched by an Angel TV series. However, she was featured as Touched by an Angel guest star who appeared in one episode as one of the group of angels dispatched from heaven.

The Touched by an Angel cast and crew brought to life a series that resonated deeply with audiences through its inspiring messages and memorable characters. Their performances helped shape a show that left a lasting impact on television history. As viewers look back on the series, its enduring legacy reminds them of the power of faith and compassion.

