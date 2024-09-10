The top 15 Touched by an Angel cast: Explore the series' cast and crew
Touched by an Angel is a beloved television series that aired from 1994 to 2003. It captured the hearts of audiences with its uplifting themes of faith, hope, and redemption. The show follows the journey of angels, led by Monica and her wise supervisor, Tess, as they guide individuals through life's challenges. Discover a list of the top Touched by an Angel cast and crew.
While selecting the top Touched by an Angel cast and crew, we considered several key factors, such as the number of episodes they worked on as writers, directors or actors. This includes getting information from their IMDb profile. The list highlights the cast and crew who contributed to the show's success, offering a mix of leading and supporting roles that shaped its legacy.
Top Touched by an Angel cast and crew
The TV series cast brought together remarkable actors and actresses who delivered heartfelt performances in a series that touched millions of lives. Who are those Touched by an Angel cast and crew, and where are they now?
|Cast and crew members
|Roles
|Roma Downey
|Cast (as Monica)
|Peter H. Hunt
|Director
|Della Reese
|Cast (as Tess)
|John Dye
|Cast (as Andrew)
|Alexis Cruz
|Cast (as Rafael)
|Valerie Bertinelli
|Cast (as Gloria)
|Timothy Van Patten
|Director
|Bethany Rooney
|Director
|Daniel H. Forer
|Writer and co-producer
|Michael Schultz
|Director
|Gerald McRaney
|Cast (as Russel Greene)
|Paul Winfield
|Cast (as Sam)
|John Masius
|Writer
|Ossie Davis
|Cast (as Gabriel)
|Charles Rocket
|Cast (as Adam)
1. Roma Downey
- Full name: Roma Downey OBE
- Year of birth: 6 May 1960 Derry
- Episodes: 211
- Profession: Actress, producer
Roma Downey starred in 211 episodes of the hit CBS show Touched by an Angel. In the series, she portrayed Monica, a gentle angel learning about humanity. Originally from Northern Ireland, Downey has also been a producer, notably co-producing The Bible miniseries with her husband, Mark Burnett.
2. Peter H. Hunt
- Full name: Peter Huls Hunt
- Year of birth: 19 December 1938
- Died: 26 April 2020
- Profession: Director
Peter H. Hunt is best known for his work as a director on various television shows, including his contributions to Touched by an Angel. He has a rich history in the entertainment industry, notably directing the film 1776 in 1972. Recently, Peter has been relatively quiet in the industry, focusing more on his family and personal projects.
3. Della Reese
- Full name: Delloreese Patricia Early
- Year of birth: 6 July 1931
- Died: 19 November 2017
- Profession: Actress, singer
Della Reese, who played Tess in Touched by an Angel and appeared in all 211 episodes, began her singing career in Detroit at age six. As a teenager, she toured with Mahalia Jackson, and by 18, she formed the Meditation Singers, making history by bringing gospel music to Las Vegas casinos. She died on 19 November 2017 at the age of 86.
4. John Dye
- Full name: John Carroll Dye
- Year of birth: 31 January 1963
- Died: 10 January 2011
- Profession: Actor, director, producer
John Dye was born to Jim and Lynn Dye in Amory, Mississippi. He was a famous actor and director best known for his roles in Tour of Duty, Touched by an Angel, and Jack's Place. In Touched by an Angel, he portrayed Andrew, the Angel of Death, and appeared in 188 episodes. He passed away in 2011, leaving behind a well-lived legacy as an entertainer.
5. Alexis Cruz
- Full name: Alexis Cruz
- Year of birth: 29 September 1974
- Age: 50 years (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actor, director
Alexis Cruz, one of the characters in the movie Touched by an Angel, portrayed Rafael, an archangel with a calm and supportive presence, in 16 episodes. Besides his role in Touched by an Angel, Cruz is known for his performances in Stargate and The Brave. Cruz remains active in film and television, expanding his portfolio with both on-screen and behind-the-scenes roles.
6. Valerie Bertinelli
- Full name: Valerie Anne Bertinelli
- Year of birth: 23 April 1960
- Age: 64 years (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actress, producer, soundtrack artist
Valerie Bertinelli was born in Wilmington, Delaware, and began her acting career after moving to Van Nuys, California. Between 2001 and 2003, she appeared as Gloria in 46 Touched by an Angel episodes. Throughout her career, Bertinelli starred in feature films, miniseries, and other TV shows, including Hot in Cleveland, where she continued to captivate audiences.
7. Timothy Van Patten
- Full name: Tim Van Patten
- Year of birth: 10 June 1959
- Age: 65 years (as of 2024)
- Profession: Director, producer and actor
Tim Van Patten, a versatile actor-turned-director, directed several episodes of Touched by an Angel, adding to his impressive resume, which includes work on The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. Known for his storytelling prowess, Tim has become a sought-after director in Hollywood.
8. Bethany Rooney
- Full name: Bethany Rooney
- Year of birth: 1956
- Age: 68 years (as of 2024)
- Profession: Director and producer
Bethany Rooney, a seasoned director with credits in over 200 TV episodes, directed 12 episodes of Touched by an Angel. Her career includes work on other major TV series like Grey's Anatomy and Desperate Housewives. Bethany is active in the Directors Guild of America, mentoring the next generation of directors while continuing her directing career.
9. Daniel H. Forer
- Full name: Daniel H. Forer
- Birthplace: Los Angeles County, California, United States
- Profession: Director, writer, producer
Daniel H. Forer is a 10-time Emmy Award-winning producer, director, and writer. He contributed as a writer and co-producer for Touched by an Angel, playing a key role in the show’s success.
Forer has also directed notable documentaries like ESPN’s Mike and the Mad Dog and the Emmy-winning Mr. K: A Common Man with Uncommon Vision. Before moving to Los Angeles, he spent two decades at CBS Sports, producing major events like the Super Bowl and NCAA Basketball Championships.
10. Michael Schultz
- Full name: Michael Schultz
- Year of birth: 10 November 1938
- Age: 86 years (as of 2024)
- Profession: Director
Michael Schultz, a prolific director known for his work in film and television, brought his talents to Touched by an Angel for eight episodes. His career highlights include directing iconic films like Cooley High and The Last Dragon. Today, Michael continues to work in the industry, directing TV episodes while spending time with his wife, Lauren Jones, with whom he has two children.
11. Gerald McRaney
- Full name: Gerald Lee McRaney
- Year of birth: 19 August 1947
- Age: 77 years (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actor
Gerald McRaney is among the Touched by an Angel cast members. He portrayed Russel Greene in the series. In 2024, the actor continues to be active in Hollywood, recently starring in the popular show CNN Newsroom Daily with Jim Acosta. Known for his versatility, McRaney has also featured in other notable films and TV shows, including Simon & Simon and Major Dad.
12. Paul Winfield
- Full name: Paul Edward Winfield
- Year of birth: 22 May 1939
- Age: 64 years (as of 2024)
- Profession: Actor
Paul Edward Winfield was an American actor born on 22 May 1939. He was featured in 12 episodes of Touched by an Angel. According to his IMDb page, the entertainer appeared in several movies and TV shows, including The Terminator, The Serpent and the Rainbow, and Strange Justice. Paul died on 7 March 2004 at the age of 64.
13. John Masius
- Full name: John Masius
- Year of birth: 30 July 1950
- Age: 74 years (as of 2024)
- Profession: Writer, producer
John Masius, born on 30 July 1950 in Scarsdale, New York, is a well-known writer and producer. He is recognised for his work on St. Elsewhere, The White Shadow, and Dead Like Me. In Touched by an Angel, Masius wrote for 211 episodes, contributing to the show's success.
14. Ossie Davis
- Full name: Raiford Chatman "Ossie" Davis
- Year of birth: 18 December 1917
- Died: 4 February 2005
- Profession: Actor, director, writer, activist
Ossie Davis, a distinguished actor and civil rights activist, starred in Touched by an Angel as Gabriel. Known for his deep, resonant voice and commanding screen presence, Davis added a layer of gravitas to the show. Ossie Davis's career spanned decades, including notable roles in films like Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X.
15. Charles Rocket
- Full name: Charles Adams Claverie
- Year of birth: 28 August 1949
- Died: 7 October 2005
- Profession: Actor, soundtrack
He played Adam, the angel of death, in Touched by an Angel, bringing a mix of humour and depth to the role. Rocket had a varied career, including a stint on Saturday Night Live and roles in films like Dumb and Dumber. The actor passed away in 2005, leaving behind a complex legacy of both comedy and drama.
Who is the woman in the Touched by an Angel?
Several women appear on the Touched by an Angel show. However, Roma Downey stands out as the main star. She plays an angel named Monica, and Della Reese is her supervisor, Tess.
Who played Rosa Parks on Touched by an Angel?
No one played Rosa Parks in the Touched by an Angel TV series. However, she was featured as Touched by an Angel guest star who appeared in one episode as one of the group of angels dispatched from heaven.
The Touched by an Angel cast and crew brought to life a series that resonated deeply with audiences through its inspiring messages and memorable characters. Their performances helped shape a show that left a lasting impact on television history. As viewers look back on the series, its enduring legacy reminds them of the power of faith and compassion.
Source: YEN.com.gh
