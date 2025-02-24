Nakeeyat in a video she shared on her TikTok page looked all grown up and gorgeous as she danced with a friend

The young lady who emerged victorious in TV3's Talented Kidz show had many social media users surprised over how fast she had grown

Nakeeyat was very young when she appeared on the program and has since gone on to achieve a lot in her young career

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nakeeyat Dramani left many Ghanaians surprised as a new video that has gone viral showed her looking all grown up while dancing with a friend.

Nakeeyat transforms in new video. Photo source: nakeeyat

Source: TikTok

The video shared on her TikTok page, showed her looking mature and different from the little girl many remember from TV3’s Talented Kidz.

Nakeeyat rose to fame in 2019 when she won Talented Kidz at just seven years old. Her poetry performances impressed both the judges and viewers, earning her the top spot in the competition. On June 2, 2019, she was crowned the winner after weeks of competing.

Since then, she has achieved several milestones. She was appointed an ambassador for Sanitation and Water Resources by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources due to her strong messages on environmental issues.

Nakeeyat also gained international recognition, representing Ghana in the UK on GN Radio UK and Hot Digital Radio London.

Beyond poetry, she also ventured into acting. She secured a role in the movie Players VS Slayers, which features other established names in the industry.

Nakeeyat the beautiful Talented Kidz winner. Photo source: nakeeyat

Source: Instagram

Nakeeyat's look sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Benzy10 said:

"You’re there calling her a small girl when she’s getting big money.😂"

qwesii cychris commented:

"Ahh see some small girl wey I know for talented kids a year ago come get height pass me herrr."

Qweicee phelix said:

"Wei…. she will finish and tell you she wants a serious man.. meanwhile."

NotNow_1 commented:

"Those of you saying this girl is growing fast. Note just make sure you feed well."

Jessia Diva said:

"The way she come grow pass me kraa dey shock me."

Eva🌹Eve commented:

"I just love the way you are busily enjoying yourself with your friend's vibe."

Ewuradjoa_Eshun(Ray)> said:

"I will be here, this gal will come grow old pass me....this girl of yesterday 🥺...um."

i❤️forklift commented:

"Eiiiii😂 I now understand why my teacher said our wives are yet to be born cos ei."

Amihere said:

"Hunger is not a good thing 😁 see how this young girl grow pass me."

KRAMPAH.COM commented:

"Eiii? What am I seeing, is this not the TV3 small girl? She even has hips now."

qwesii cychris said:

"Ahh see some small girl wey I know for talented kids a year ago come get height pass me herrr."

Saahene looks handsome in new video

Saahene, the son of Osei Kwame Despite looked unrecognisable as he braided his hair in a new video.

YEN.com.gh reported that he had shifted from his lowcut look to a more rugged look which came as a surprise to many Ghanaians.

He shared multiple photos of his new look on his page.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh