Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, the former host of Angel FM's morning show, has been reportedly arrested by security operatives

The For The Records show host is said to have been arrested around Kingsby Hotel at Achimota on Wednesday, March 19, 2025

News of Okatakyie's arrest which went viral on social media triggered condemnation from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Ghanaian broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the National Security.

Okatakyie Afirifa Mensah is reportedly in the grips of security operatives.

Source: Facebook

The former Angel FM morning show host is reported to have been arrested on the evening of Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Details of the arrest are sketchy but an associate who spoke in a video circulating on social media indicated that Okatakyie was picked up near the Kingsby Hotel at Achimota.

In the video, the yet-to-be-identified man announced the arrest of the broadcaster, who now hosts a video podcast called FOR THE RECORDS, and called for support to put pressure to put pressure on the authorities to release him.

Watch the video announcing Okatakyie's arrest below:

NPP condemns the arrest of Okatakyie Afrifa

Following the news of Okatakyie's arrest, the General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has condemned the action.

In a post on his Facebook page, Kodua described the reported arrest of Okatakyie as an attack on Ghana's democracy, saying:

"The arrest of Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, a journalist, by the NDC government is a dangerous attack on democracy and freedom of speech! Ghana must not descend into tyranny. He must be released NOW!"

See Justin Kodua's remarks on Okatakyie's arrest:

The NPP's National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, also condemned the arrest of Okatakyie. According to him, the broadcaster was arrested while on his way home after writing an exam in school.

