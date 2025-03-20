Broadcast journalist Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has been released from the custody of National Security following his arrest

Okatakyie Afrifa had been arrested on Wednesday evening, March 19, 2025, around Kingsby Hotel at Achimota for unknown reasons

NPP leaders like Nana B who condemned the arrest on social media stormed National Security's premises to show solidarity

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has been released following his arrest by the National Security.

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah gets released from National Security arrest after arrest. Photo source: Henry Nana Boakye, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Source: Facebook

Reports went viral on social media on the evening of Wednesday, March 19, 2025, that the former Angel FM morning show host had been arrested.

Details of the arrest were sketchy but a video, which circulated on social media, suggested that Okatakyie was picked up near the Kingsby Hotel at Achimota.

The news of Okatakyie's arrest received massive condemnation from the leadership of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The party's General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua led the charge with a post describing the arrest as an attack on Ghana's democracy.

Kodua Frimpong was joined in the condemnation by the NPP's Nation Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, who likened Okatakyie's arrest to a culture of silence.

Nana B, other secure Okatakyie Afrifa's release

Hours after his post condemning the arrest, Nana B announced that Okatakyie Afrifa had been released from the custody of National Security.

He shared photos of himself with Okatakyie and other leading members of the NPP at the premises of National Security.

In his caption, he stated that the arrest, effected after Okatakyie had written an exam, was needless.

"We have just left the premises of National Security, and it is very disappointing to say that the arrest of Okatakyie Afrifa by National Security operatives after his exams this evening was completely unnecessary and unwarranted.

"Thanks to the efforts of several individuals who intervened, he has been released. Free speech cannot be suppressed under the guise of an investigation. If that is the case, then National Security should be prepared to arrest all of us."

See Nana B's announcement below:

The NPP's General Secretary also announced the release of Okatakyie with a thank-you message to the party's supporters for showing solidarity.

"Thank you, Patriots! Your solidarity today shows our unwavering commitment to freedom and democracy. Let’s stay united and keep fighting against oppressor’s rule!"

See Justin Kodua Frimpong's message below:

Apart from Nana B, NPP stalwarts like John Darko, MP for Suame, and Jerry Ahmed Shaibu, MP for Weija-Gbawe, were also present to show support.

National Security releases Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah after arrest. Photo source: @okatakyieafrifamensah

Source: Facebook

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh