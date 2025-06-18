Do actors get paid for reruns, and how much do they actually make from them?

Do actors get paid for reruns? Yes, but payments vary based on contracts, syndication deals, and streaming platforms. Some stars earn millions annually, such as Jerry Seinfeld ($110 million) from Seinfeld and Jennifer Aniston ($20 million) from Friends, while others receive smaller residuals or none at all.

Key takeaways

Actors are paid for reruns through residuals , but the amount varies depending on contract, union agreements, platform, and the actor's role or status (e.g., lead vs. background).

, but the amount varies depending on contract, union agreements, platform, and the actor's role or status (e.g., lead vs. background). Residuals are recurring payments made to actors, writers, and directors when a show or film is reused through reruns, syndication, or streaming.

made to actors, writers, and directors when a show or film is reused through reruns, syndication, or streaming. Top earners from reruns include Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David (each earning $400 million from Seinfeld ), Charlie Sheen ($100 million total ), and Jennifer Aniston , who still earns $20 million yearly from Friends .

(each ), ), and , who still earns from . Not all actors qualify for residuals ; background performers and non-union actors often receive little or none, while high-profile stars can negotiate long-term, lucrative deals.

; background performers and non-union actors often receive little or none, while high-profile stars can negotiate long-term, lucrative deals. Residuals decrease over time, and not all continue indefinitely.

What are residuals?

Residuals are ongoing payments actors receive when a show or movie is re-aired, streamed, or sold in other formats. According to SAG-AFTRA, these payments apply to TV, film, streaming, and home video, ensuring performers earn beyond their initial salary. Residuals vary based on contracts, distribution platforms, and frequency of reuse.

Do actors get paid for reruns?

They do, but not all actors receive residuals, and payments vary based on contracts, syndication deals, and streaming platforms. A-list stars often negotiate lucrative agreements, while D-list stars and background actors typically earn little or nothing. Rerun frequency, platform, and ownership stakes determine earnings.

Who is entitled to residuals?

Residuals are typically paid to principal performers, i.e. actors, writers, directors, and other creatives whose work is reused after its initial release. These payments are governed by union agreements, such as those set by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

However, not all performers qualify; background actors and non-union workers often receive little or no residuals.

When are residuals paid?

SAG residuals are paid when a show or movie is aired or re-released. Network primetime payments are due 30 days (after airing), while syndication and supplemental markets follow a four-month schedule. Basic cable payments are made quarterly (when revenue is received).

Residuals take 30 to 60 days to process, and members can check their payments via the Residuals Portal.

Unveiling the highest-paid cast for reruns

Some TV stars continue earning millions long after the end of their show, thanks to lucrative rerun residuals. Here are the actors with the highest-paid residuals:

Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David (Seinfeld) – $400 million

Seinfeld remains one of the most profitable sitcoms in television history, generating over $3 billion since entering syndication in 1995. According to New York Vulture, the co-creators, legendary comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, receive the largest share of residuals at $400 million each per syndication cycle (based on a 2014 valuation).

Jerry earned an additional $40 million or $30,000 for every line he delivered on the show as compensation for starring in the show.

Charlie Sheen (Two and a Half Men) – $27 million (sold rights)

Charlie Sheen was one of the highest-paid TV actors during his time on Two and a Half Men, earning close to $2 million per episode in his final season. After being fired in 2011, Sheen reportedly received $100 million in royalties from reruns.

In 2016, Charlie sold his participation rights for $27 million, ending his rerun earnings. His departure significantly reduced his income, dropping his monthly earnings from $600,000 to $167,000.

Jennifer Aniston (Friends) – $20 million

Jennifer Aniston allegedly earns $20 million per year from Friends reruns, as each main cast member receives 2% of the show's $1 billion annual revenue.

Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) – $18 million

Ray Romano continues to earn up to $18 million annually from reruns of Everybody Loves Raymond. The sitcom, which aired for nine seasons from 1996 to 2005, remains a syndication success, generating steady residuals for its cast. His total earnings from the show exceed $155 million, contributing to his alleged $200 million net worth.

Do actors get royalties forever?

Actors do not always receive royalties forever. Residual payments typically decrease over time, with each rerun paying a smaller percentage of the original fee. Some contracts allow for lifelong residuals, while others limit payments to a set number of years or a specific number of reruns.

How much do actors make for reruns?

Actors' earnings from reruns vary widely based on contracts, syndication deals, and streaming agreements. Some top stars earn millions annually, while others receive small checks or nothing at all.

Do Full House actors get paid for reruns?

The Full House cast received minimal residuals for reruns, with Bob Saget noting payments ranged from $2 to $2,000 per check. While the Olsen twins earned $1,650 per episode in 1987, newer Fuller House cast members, like Sonia Bringas, reportedly made $15,000 per episode.

Do actors get paid every time a movie airs?

Actors don't get paid every time a movie airs. Most receive an upfront fee, while some earn residuals or royalties based on the film's distribution and success, especially in streaming or home video.

Does Bill Cosby get paid for reruns?

Bill Cosby and the cast of The Cosby Show reportedly lost residual payments after networks stopped airing reruns due to his legal controversies. Previously, Bill Cosby was earning millions annually from syndication deals.

How much do soap actors get paid for reruns?

Soap opera actors reportedly typically don't receive residuals for reruns, unlike primetime TV stars. Since soaps air daily with rebroadcasts as part of regular programming rather than syndication, actors are usually paid per episode rather than earning ongoing royalties.

Actors get paid for reruns in the form of residuals. They negotiate these payments as part of their contracts with production companies, ensuring compensation beyond the initial performance. The amount varies according to the original pay rate, the distribution medium, and the frequency of reuse.

