Top 15 new drama series August 2025: Must-watch titles and release dates

The top new drama series in August 2025 include Soul Mate, Chief of War, Hostage, Butterfly, and The Rainmaker. These releases bring captivating stories and star power to screens.

The top new drama series in August 2025 include Dark Wolf (L), Chief of War (C), and Soul Mate (R). Photo: @AmazonMGMStudio, @AppleTVES, @shunkiHashizume on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Top drama premieres in August 2025 include Final Draft , Hostage (limited series), The Terminal List: Dark Wolf , and Chief of War .

, (limited series), , and . Netflix leads with Final Draft (a Japanese athlete competition), Hostage (a political thriller), and Soul Mate (a slow-burning gay romance).

(a Japanese athlete competition), (a political thriller), and (a slow-burning gay romance). Amazon Prime debuts Butterfly (a father-daughter spy saga), The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (a prequel), and Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 .

(a father-daughter spy saga), (a prequel), and . Hulu's highlights include Alien: Earth and The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox , alongside King of the Hill with 'aged-up' characters.

and , alongside with 'aged-up' characters. HBO Max and Apple TV+ offer star-studded shows, including Peacemaker Season 2 (John Cena), Chief of War (Jason Momoa), and Invasion Season 3 (Golshifteh Farahani).

Top new Netflix drama series to watch in August 2025

Netflix brings a fresh wave of gripping originals and global hits to your screen this August. Here are some notable picks:

1. Final Draft Season 1 (12 August)

Number of episodes: TBA

TBA Genres: Reality, sports, survival competition

Reality, sports, survival competition Contestants: Yoshio Itoi, Hozumi Hasegawa, Yoshito Okubo, Eri Tosaka

Yoshio Itoi, Hozumi Hasegawa, Yoshito Okubo, Eri Tosaka Producers: Netflix Japan

A Japanese reality series where 25 retired athletes compete for ¥30 million to launch second careers. Physical and psychological challenges test their limits in this Netflix competition drama.

2. Hostage (limited series) (21 August)

Number of episodes: 5

5 Genres: Political thriller, drama, crime

Political thriller, drama, crime Major actors: Suranne Jones, Julie Delpy, Ashley Thomas

Suranne Jones, Julie Delpy, Ashley Thomas Directors: Isabel Sieb, Amy Neil

This five-part Netflix thriller stars Suranne Jones as the UK Prime Minister, whose husband is kidnapped during a tense summit with the French President. As blackmail and political stakes escalate, both leaders must navigate impossible choices.

3. Soul Mate Season 1 (28 August)

Soul Mate on Netflix promotional poster starring Hayato Isomura and Ok Taec-yeon. Photo: @netflix on X (Twitter)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Romance, drama, BL (Boys' Love)

Romance, drama, BL (Boys' Love) Major actors: Hayato Isomura, Ok Taecyeon

Hayato Isomura, Ok Taecyeon Director: Shunki Hashizume

Soul Mate is among the must-watch romantic drama series in August 2025. A decade-long gay love story unfolds across Berlin, Seoul, and Tokyo as Ryu, a Japanese man, and Johan, a Korean boxer, form a bond that defies time and distance.

4. Two Graves (limited series) (29 August)

Number of episodes: 6

6 Genres: Crime, thriller, drama, mystery

Crime, thriller, drama, mystery Major actors: Kiti Mánver, Álvaro Morte, Hovik Keuchkerian

Kiti Mánver, Álvaro Morte, Hovik Keuchkerian Director: Kike Maíllo

In this Spanish Netflix thriller, a grieving grandmother takes justice into her own hands after police dismiss her granddaughter's disappearance. Her quest for truth spirals into a gripping tale of revenge across three episodes.

Amazon Prime's new dramas for August 2025

Amazon Prime steps into August with a mix of psychological thrillers, spin-offs, and bold storytelling. Here are some top pics:

1. Butterfly Season 1 (13 August)

Number of episodes: 6

6 Genres: Spy thriller, drama, action

Spy thriller, drama, action Major actors: Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty, Piper Perabo

Daniel Dae Kim, Reina Hardesty, Piper Perabo Directors: Kitao Sakurai (Episodes 1–2), Isabel Sieb, Amy Neil

Prime Video's spy thriller follows David Jung, a former U.S. operative in South Korea, hunted by his estranged daughter Rebecca, now a sociopathic agent. Secrets, betrayals, and family tensions fuel this six-episode action drama.

2. Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 (13 August)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Adult animation, comedy, satire, political drama

Adult animation, comedy, satire, political drama Major actors: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera

Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera Director: Conrad Vernon

Frank, Barry, and Sammy are exiled to New Foodland, a utopia hiding sinister secrets. This raunchy animated Prime Video sequel serves up satire, sentient snacks, and wild new characters across eight episodes.

3. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 1 (27 August)

Number of episodes: 7

7 Genres: Action, thriller, military drama, political conspiracy

Action, thriller, military drama, political conspiracy Major actors: Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Luke Hemsworth, Tom Hopper

Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Luke Hemsworth, Tom Hopper Directors: Isabel Sieb, Amy Neil

This seven-episode Prime Video prequel tracks Ben Edwards' transformation from Navy SEAL to CIA operative. Set before the original series, it deepens his bond with James Reece and explores the roots of betrayal.

Must-watch Hulu drama premieres in August 2025

Hulu's August lineup features genre-bending premieres, real-life retellings, and sci-fi intensity.

1. King of the Hill Season 14 (4 August)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Animated sitcom, comedy, slice of life, family drama

Animated sitcom, comedy, slice of life, family drama Major actors: Mike Judge, Pamela Adlon, Kathy Najimy

Mike Judge, Pamela Adlon, Kathy Najimy Producers: Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, Saladin Patterson, Michael Rotenberg, Howard Klein, Dustin Davis

Hank and Peggy return to a changed Arlen, Texas, after years abroad, while Bobby thrives as a chef in Dallas. Hulu's revival of the popular animated series features 'aged-up' characters and fresh generational dynamics.

2. Alien: Earth Season 1 (12 August)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Sci-fi, horror, thriller, drama

Sci-fi, horror, thriller, drama Major actors: Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant

Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant Director: Kike Maíllo

Set two years before the original film, Alien: Earth follows Wendy, a hybrid synthetic, and a tactical team. They confront terrifying aliens after a spacecraft crash-lands on Earth. Across eight episodes, the team battles for survival and wrestles with questions of identity.

3. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (limited series) (20 August)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: True crime, drama, political thriller

True crime, drama, political thriller Major actors: Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan

Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan Director: Michael Uppendahl

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is among the top crime drama series in August 2025. Executive-produced by Amanda Knox, this Hulu limited series revisits her wrongful conviction and media frenzy. Grace Van Patten stars in an eight-episode journey of justice, trauma, and reclaiming truth.

Anticipated HBO Max drama shows in August 2025

HBO Max ups the ante this August with a major name and a high-impact drama debut.

1. Peacemaker Season 2 (21 August)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Superhero, action, comedy, political thriller

Superhero, action, comedy, political thriller Major actors: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma

John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma Directors: James Gunn, Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, Alethea Jones

John Cena returns as the chaotic anti-hero in this Max series, now rebooted under DC Studios. Season 2 promises new missions, moral dilemmas, and Gunn's signature blend of absurdity and heart.

Underrated drama series in August 2025

Here are some hidden gems coming to various platforms in August 2025:

1. Chief of War Season 1 on Apple TV+ (1 August)

Number of episodes: 9

9 Genres: Historical drama, war, indigenous storytelling, political thriller

Historical drama, war, indigenous storytelling, political thriller Major actors: Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison, Luciane Buchanan, Cliff Curtis

Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison, Luciane Buchanan, Cliff Curtis Producers: Jason Momoa, Thomas Paʻa Sibbett, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Doug Jung, Erik Holmberg

Jason Momoa leads this Apple TV+ historical epic set in 18th-century Hawaii. The series chronicles the unification of the islands through war, diplomacy, and cultural upheaval across eight sweeping episodes.

2. Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz (8 August)

Number of episodes: 8

This Starz prequel explores the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. Set decades before Outlander, it delves into Scottish clan politics and forbidden romance.

3. The Rainmaker on USA (15 August)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Legal drama, crime, thriller

Legal drama, crime, thriller Major actors: Milo Callaghan, Lana Parrilla, John Slattery

Milo Callaghan, Lana Parrilla, John Slattery Producers: John Grisham, Jason Blum, Patrick Moran, Jason Richman, David Gernert

USA Network's legal drama adaptation of John Grisham's novel follows a young attorney battling a corrupt insurance company. With modern twists, it reimagines the courtroom classic for a new generation.

4. Invasion Season 3 on Apple TV+ (22 August)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Sci-fi, thriller, drama, mystery

Sci-fi, thriller, drama, mystery Major actors: Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson

Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson Producers: Kinberg, Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Dan Dietz, Katie O'Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell

Streaming giant Apple TV+ continues its global alien saga as humanity faces escalating threats. Season 3 deepens character arcs and expands the scope of resistance, blending sci-fi spectacle with emotional stakes.

What series are coming out with a new season in August 2025?

Notable releases include Wednesday Season 2, Peacemaker Season 2, and Upload Season 4. Other comebacks include Platonic, Stillwater, and Perfect Match.

What's the best series of 2025?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Adolescence, Forever, The Narrow Road to the Deep North and North of North stand out as the best new series of 2025.

What is the hottest new series in August?

Notable titles include Sausage Party: Foodtopia (Season 2) on Amazon Prime, Wednesday (Season 2 – Volume 1) on Netflix, Alien: Earth (Season 1) on Hulu, and Peacemaker (Season 2) on HBO Max.

What TV series are ending in 2025?

Stranger Things' final season concludes on 31 December, and Squid Game in June. Other farewells include Upload, The Boys, Outlander, The Handmaid's Tale, and Cobra Kai, and animated hits like Big Mouth and Andor.

A wave of new drama series hit in August 2025, offering gripping stories across genres, from true crime and medical drama to cultural and historical tales. With fresh ideas and big-name stars, platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ are serving up must-watch entertainment.

