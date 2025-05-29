New Apple TV releases in June 2025: Top shows and movies worth binge-watching

New Apple TV releases in June 2025 include the thriller film Echo Valley, Smoke Season 1, and the animated series Not a Box. Apple TV+ continues to expand its lineup with a mix of thrillers, dramas, and family-friendly content, offering fresh entertainment for all audiences.

New Apple TV releases in June 2025 include Echo Valley (L), Stick (C), and Smoke (R).

Key takeaways

Apple TV+ is releasing several originals in June 2025, including Echo Valley, Smoke , and Not a Box .

, and . Stick premieres on the 4th , starring Owen Wilson as a washed-up pro golfer mentoring a teen prodigy in a 10-episode sports comedy created by Jason Keller.

, starring Owen Wilson as a washed-up pro golfer mentoring a teen prodigy in a 10-episode sports comedy created by Jason Keller. Echo Valley is a suspense thriller debuting on the 13th , starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney.

is a suspense thriller , starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney. Smoke , launching on the 27th , is a crime drama about two investigators tracking serial arsonists, featuring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett, and based on the Firebug podcast.

, is a crime drama about two investigators tracking serial arsonists, featuring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett, and based on the podcast. Family-friendly and educational content includes Not a Box, an animated series for preschoolers that encourages creativity, based on the book by Antoinette Portis.

What are the new Apple TV releases in June 2025?

This Apple TV June 2025 lineup is based on information from Apple TV+ Press and focuses solely on new releases. Titles are in order of their official release dates. Availability may vary by region, and the schedule is subject to change or updates.

Bingeworthy Apple TV+ originals in June 2025

Apple TV+ is packed with must-watch originals in June 2025, featuring dramas, comedies, and family-friendly series. Here are the best new shows and films on Apple TV+ in June 2025:

1. Stick (on 4 June)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Comedy, sport

Comedy, sport Major actors: Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Lilli Kay

Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Lilli Kay Creator: Jason Keller

Stick is a sports comedy series starring Owen Wilson as a washed-up ex-pro golfer mentoring a troubled teenage golf prodigy. Created by Jason Keller, the 10-episode show blends humour and redemption, featuring a cast including Marc Maron, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant, with guest appearances from real-life golf stars.

2. Not a Box (on 13 June)

Not a Box kids' animation show is among the new Apple TV releases in June 2025. Photo: apple.com (modified by author)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Animation, family, educational

Animation, family, educational Target audience: Preschoolers, young children

Preschoolers, young children Voice actors: Isabel Birch, Ian James Corlett

Isabel Birch, Ian James Corlett Creator: Michael Rabb

Not a Box is a kids' animated series inspired by the award-winning book by Antoinette Portis. It follows Riley, a bright-eyed bunny, who transforms a simple cardboard box into a magical world filled with new friends and adventures. Designed for preschoolers, the show encourages creativity and imagination.

3. Echo Valley (thriller film) (on 13 June)

Running time: 1 hr 44 min

1 hr 44 min Genres: Drama, thriller

Drama, thriller Major actors: Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson

Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson Director: Michael Pearce

Echo Valley is a thriller starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney. The film follows Kate, a woman living on a Pennsylvania horse farm, whose troubled daughter Claire arrives one night covered in blood. As Kate uncovers the truth, she faces a harrowing test of love, sacrifice, and survival.

4. The Buccaneers Season 2 (on 18 June)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Drama

Drama Major actors: Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah

Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah Directors: Susanna White, Richard Senior, Charlotte Regan, William McGregor, Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick, Charlie Manton

The Buccaneers Season 2 continues the story of young American women navigating high society in 1870s London. Now fully immersed in the British aristocracy, Nan, Conchita, and Jinny face new challenges in love, power, and scandal as they fight for independence in a world ruled by tradition.

5. Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story (podcast series) (on 23 June)

Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story podcast is among the new Apple TV releases in June 2025. Photo: apple.com

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Crime

Crime Host: Maya Lau

Maya Lau Producers: Will Malnati, Sebastian Maniscalco

Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story brings the dramatic rise and fall of Charles Ponzi to life in an Apple TV+ docudrama. Maya Lau hosts the series, while Sebastian Maniscalco adds depth to the narrative. The show follows Ponzi's infamous scheme as he manipulates investors, amasses millions, and ultimately faces a stunning downfall in 1920.

6. Smoke (on 27 June)

Number of episodes: 9

9 Genres: Crime, drama

Crime, drama Major actors: Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine

Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine Creator: Dennis Lehane

Smoke is a crime drama inspired by true events. The series follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists terrorising the Pacific Northwest. Based on the Firebug podcast, it delivers intense mystery and suspense.

Upcoming Apple TV releases for summer 2025

Apple TV+ has a packed lineup of must-watch releases for summer 2025 (June, July, August), offering thrillers, dramas, comedies, and documentaries. June highlights are above, but July and August bring even more exciting new content. Here's what's coming next:

1. Foundation Season 3 (on 11 July)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Drama, Sci-Fi

Drama, Sci-Fi Major actors: Terrence Mann, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton

Terrence Mann, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton Creators: Josh Friedman, David S. Goyer

Foundation Season 3 picks up 152 years after the events of Season 2, as the Foundation rises while the Empire weakens. The season introduces The Mule, a powerful telepathic mutant threatening the galaxy. Meanwhile, Hari Seldon and Gaal Dornick awaken from suspended animation to face new challenges.

2. The Wild Ones (on 11 July)

The Wild Ones wildlife documentary is among the new Apple TV releases in summer 2025. Photo: apple.com

Number of episodes: 6

6 Genres: Documentary

Documentary Cast: Declan Burley, Vianet Djenguet, Aldo Kane

Declan Burley, Vianet Djenguet, Aldo Kane Producers: Alex Williamson, Isla Robertson

The Wild Ones is a thrilling wildlife documentary series that blends rugged adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation. Led by Aldo Kane, Declan Burley, and Vianet Djenguet, the team explores Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada, and Gabon.

The team uses advanced camera technology to capture rare footage of elusive species, including the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino, and Western lowland gorilla.

3. Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (TV Special) (on 18 July)

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical is among the new Apple TV releases in summer 2025. Photo: apple.com

Running time: 40 minutes

40 minutes Genres: Animation

Animation Target audience: Kids, families

Kids, families Writers: Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano

Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano Director: Erik Wiese

Charlie Brown is determined to make his final year at camp special, while Sally, a first-time camper, struggles with the new and unfamiliar experience. As campers settle in, Snoopy and Woodstock stumble upon a treasure map, leading to a wild adventure that unfolds nearby.

Featuring music, friendship, and nostalgia, this musical special delivers a heartfelt summer story for all ages.

4. Acapulco Season 4 (on 23 July)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Comedy

Comedy Major actors: Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar

Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar Creators: Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman, Austin Winsberg

Acapulco Season 4 marks the final chapter of the bilingual comedy on Apple TV+. It follows Máximo Gallardo as he fights to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before its grand reopening. Meanwhile, in 1986, young Máximo faces fierce competition when a rival hotel claims the top spot in Acapulco's rankings.

5. Chief of War (on 1 August)

Number of episodes: 9

9 Genres: Historical drama

Historical drama Major actors: Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Cliff Curtis

Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Cliff Curtis Creators: Jason Momoa, Thomas Pa'a Sibbett

Set in the late 18th century, the series follows Ka'iana, a Native Hawaiian warrior who returns home after travelling abroad. As the Hawaiian Islands face war and colonisation, Ka'iana joins a bloody campaign to unite the warring kingdoms, only to rebel at the last moment.

With epic battles, political intrigue, and indigenous storytelling, Chief of War offers a thrilling perspective on Hawaii's unification.

6. Platonic Season 2 (on 6 August)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Comedy, romance

Comedy, romance Major actors: Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane

Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane Creators: Francesca Delbanco, Nicholas Stoller

Platonic Season 2 picks up with best friends Sylvia and Will as they navigate new midlife challenges, including work, weddings, and personal crises. As they try to support each other, their friendship faces unexpected hurdles. Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, the season introduces Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett as guest stars.

What is the new Apple series for 2025?

New TV series on Apple TV+ in 2025 include Smoke (27 June) with Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett, Echo Valley (13 June) starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, and Murderbot (16 May), a sci-fi action series. Meanwhile, The Morning Show returns for Season 4 with new cast members.

Is Fountain of Youth out on Apple TV?

Fountain of Youth premiered globally on 23 May 2025 on Apple TV+ and is now available to stream. The action-adventure film, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as estranged siblings on a high-stakes quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth.

Does Apple TV have any original movies?

Apple TV+ has several original movies in 2025, including Echo Valley (13 June), a thriller with Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney; Fountain of Youth (23 May), an action-adventure directed by Guy Ritchie; and The Gorge (14 February), a survival action film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller.

Other releases include Bono: Stories of Surrender (30 May), a U2 documentary, and Deaf President Now! (16 May), a historical drama.

The new Apple TV releases for June 2025 include exciting new originals such as The Buccaneers Season 2, Echo Valley, Not a Box, Smoke, and Stick. With a mix of drama, comedy, thriller, and family entertainment, Apple TV+ will deliver a compelling lineup this month.

