New kids' movies in theatres to watch in July 2025

When compiling this article about the best new kids' films in July 2025, we relied on official release calendars and cinema listings. We listed these titles by release date and prioritised family-friendly theatrical premieres.

Availability may vary by region, so check local cinemas for the latest schedules. Here are the top kids' movies releasing in July 2025 in theatres:

1. Jurassic World Rebirth (2 July)

Genre: Action, adventure, sci-fi, thriller

Action, adventure, sci-fi, thriller Major actors: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend

Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend Directors: Gareth Edwards

Gareth Edwards Rated: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 2 hours 14 minutes

Popular blonde actress Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert operative sent to a secret InGen island to retrieve DNA samples from prehistoric creatures mutated for pharmaceutical use. Alongside a shipwrecked family, she must evade hyper-evolved dinosaurs and the corporate agents hunting them down.

2. Superman (11 July)

Genre: Action, adventure, sci-fi

Action, adventure, sci-fi Major actors: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, María Gabriela de Faría

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, María Gabriela de Faría Directors: James Gunn

James Gunn Rated: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 2 hours 9 minutes

Superman is also among the best new kids' films to watch in July 2025. The talented David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent, a seasoned Man of Steel facing public backlash after intervening in a foreign conflict.

As Lex Luthor exploits the fallout to launch a smear campaign, Superman must defend his legacy while grappling with his alien origins and fractured trust in humanity.

3. Smurfs (18 July)

Genre: Animation, adventure, comedy, family, fantasy, musical

Animation, adventure, comedy, family, fantasy, musical Major actors (voice): Rihanna, John Goodman, James Corden, Nick Offerman

Rihanna, John Goodman, James Corden, Nick Offerman Directors: Chris Miller

Chris Miller Rated: PG

PG Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes

Rihanna voices Smurfette, who leads the Smurfs on a daring rescue mission into the human world after evil wizards Gargamel and Razamel kidnap Papa Smurf. With help from new allies, the Smurfs must uncover their true destiny to save their leader and the universe.

4. Fantastic Four: The First Steps (25 July)

Genre: Action, adventure, sci-fi

Action, adventure, sci-fi Major actors: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner Directors: Matt Shakman

Matt Shakman Rated: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 2 hours 10 minutes

Fantastic Four: The First Steps is another top kids' movies releasing in July 2025 in theatres. Pedro Pascal leads as Reed Richards in a retro-futuristic reboot, where Marvel's First Family must defend Earth from Galactus, a cosmic entity bent on planetary consumption.

As the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) delivers a chilling ultimatum, the team grapples with internal tensions and the looming destruction of their world.

Notable July 2025 movie releases for children (outside of theatres)

Here is a roundup of notable July 2025 children's movies released outside of theatres, perfect for streaming or home viewing:

1. Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado (2 July)

Genre: Adventure, comedy, family, fantasy

Adventure, comedy, family, fantasy Major actors: Samantha Lorraine, Jacob Rodriguez, Daniella Pineda, Gabriel Iglesias, Mariana Garzón Toro

Samantha Lorraine, Jacob Rodriguez, Daniella Pineda, Gabriel Iglesias, Mariana Garzón Toro Director: Alberto Belli

Alberto Belli Runtime: 1 hour 36 minutes

1 hour 36 minutes Where to watch: Paramount+ and Nickelodeon

In this jungle-hopping adventure, Dora and cousin Diego reunite for an epic quest to uncover the lost treasure of Sol Dorado. Facing ancient riddles, rival treasure hunters, and high-tech traps, the duo must rely on teamwork and courage. Stream it at home on Paramount+ or catch bonus content on Nickelodeon.

2. Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (11 July)

Genre: Musical, fantasy, comedy, adventure, family

Musical, fantasy, comedy, adventure, family Major actors: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Malachi Barton, Freya Skye

Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Malachi Barton, Freya Skye Director: Paul Hoen

Paul Hoen Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes

1 hour 38 minutes Where to watch: Disney+

Zed and Addison's summer road trip takes a supernatural detour when they become camp counsellors caught between rival monster factions, Daywalkers and Vampires. As tensions rise, they must help Nova and Victor, two young leaders from opposing sides, find common ground before a greater threat emerges.

3. My Melody & Kuromi (24 July)

Genre: Animation, fantasy, comedy, family

Animation, fantasy, comedy, family Major actors (voice): Rei Sakuma, Junko Takeuchi

Rei Sakuma, Junko Takeuchi Director: Tomoki Misato

Tomoki Misato Runtime: Series format (episode runtimes vary)

Series format (episode runtimes vary) Where to watch: Netflix

In this handcrafted stop-motion animation series, My Melody's thriving cake shop and Kuromi's struggling sweets store clash in a sugar-fueled rivalry that turns magical. When a mysterious heart appears in the woods, their feud escalates into a contest judged by the eccentric Chef Pistachio.

4. Happy Gilmore 2 (25 July)

Genre: Comedy, sports, family

Comedy, sports, family Major actors: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny

Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny Director: Kyle Newacheck

Kyle Newacheck Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

1 hour 30 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Thirty years after his Tour Championship win, Happy Gilmore returns to the green to fund his daughter Vienna's ballet dreams. With old rivals like Shooter McGavin and new chaos from Hal L.'s support group, Happy must navigate viral fame, modern golf culture, and a new generation of pros. The film features cameos from Travis Kelce, Rory McIlroy, and Eminem.

Upcoming animated movies for kids in 2025

Here are the top-animated movies for kids in 2025 that are generating buzz across studios and fan communities:

The Bad Guys 2 (1 August)

(1 August) Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (15 August)

(15 August) Animal Friends (15 August)

(15 August) Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie (26 September)

(26 September) David (21 November)

(21 November) Zootopia 2 (26 November)

(26 November) The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (19 December)

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies will release the new Smurfs film in the United States on 18 July. Initially set for an earlier debut, producers moved it to accommodate other Paramount projects.

What is the newest movie for kids?

As of July 2025, one of the newest kids' movies in theatres is Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, released on 2 July. It features Dora and Diego in a treasure-hunting adventure and is available on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

Other new releases include Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Smurfs, and Summer Wars (4K Remastered).

What children's movies are out at the moment?

As of this writing, Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado (2 July, streaming) and Jurassic World: Rebirth (2 July, theatres) are out.

Which movies are playing for kids?

As of mid-2025, kids' movies currently playing in theatres include Elio, Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

A wave of exciting new kids' movies is hitting theatres this July, offering action, adventure, and plenty of family fun. From animated reboots to superhero spectacles, there’s something for every young moviegoer to enjoy.

