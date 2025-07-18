Ghanaian personal shopper Maame Gold Dust has clarified rumours about her selling fake luxury items to her clients

In an exclusive interview with media personality Delay on The Delay Show, she emphasised that she only sold original designer items

Many people took to the comment section to weigh in on Maame Gold Dust's statements she made in the interview

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian luxury shopper Irene Adusei Sarkodie, well known in showbiz as Maame Gold Dust, has addressed claims of buying fake designer items for her clients.

Maame Gold Dust opens up about luxury shopping on The Delay Show. Image Credit: @delayghana and @maame_gold_dust

Source: Instagram

Maame Gold Dust clears the air

In an exclusive interview on The Delay Show, Maame Gold Dust debunked the rumours about her shopping for fake designer items for Ghanaian celebrities and her clients.

The topic emerged when Delay asked Maame Gold about there being complaints from Ghanaians on social media about her selling fake designer bags and other items to them.

In response, Maame Gold Dust said she did not know what a fake designer item was. She called out people who were going about saying she sold fake items.

"I sell high-quality stuff when it comes to bags and all that. I am also a personal shopper. I have clients I shop for when I travel to America and other countries. I buy items that their pockets can afford," she said.

Maame Gold Dust stated that persons who want original Gucci items should visit the official Gucci stores to buy whatever items they want if they can afford it.

She stated that there were persons who had never stepped foot in a Gucci store and that even if they were sold a Gucci item, they would not be aware.

"They just talk, and talking on the other hand is just air. I do not sell fake. I sell high-qaulity products," she said.

Reactions to Maame Godl Dust's statement

The reactions to Maame Gold Dust's response to claims about her selling fake designer items are below:

fobi6 said:

"Love ❤️ her so much !!! She sells high end stuff but not authentic period. Case close adz3n ghanafo) y’abr3 mo how many of you buy authentic stuff huh????"

benjamin.myjoye2010 said:

"Not original, but the high-quality version of the original! Indirectly fake 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

madjowa74 said:

"She might not sell the original, but we have quality leather. I bought a Gucci bag from her lady in 2011, and I still have it. The leather is quality anyway, get your popcorn ready for the coming week😂😂😂"

tillyhearts said:

"She doesn’t stress herself to talk 😂😂"

ewuraadwoacutie said:

"My delay will use questions to get what she wants to hear from you. Woman with great wisdom ❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

kwame_the_tourist said:

"Oh I like her 😂😂😂…the word is high quality …no fake 🙌…"

empress_hajia_getrich said:

"Kas3 y3 mframa ampa mummy 😂😂😂😂."

Maame Gold Dust takes the hot seat on The Delay Show. Image Credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay Responds to Moliy’s Fear of Appearing on Her Show

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Delay addressed comments made by Ghanaian-American singer Moliy, who recently admitted she was hesitant to appear on The Delay Show.

The two met at the Ghana Party in the Park UK event held on July 13, 2025, where Delay jokingly confronted Moliy and her friend about the fear surrounding her interviews.

The lighthearted exchange stirred buzz online, with many Ghanaians jumping into the comments to debate why some celebrities are reluctant to appear on Delay’s show, which is known for its bold and probing questions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh