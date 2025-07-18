Media personality MzGee has playfully addressed rumours about her exit from UTV's United Showbiz

In a video, she hinted that she was aware of the rumours and noted that she had found a new job as a baby diapers vendor

Many people congratulated her on her deal with Perfekt Hygeniks, while others were curious as to whether she had left UTV or not

Seasoned media personality MzGee has subtly responded to rumours surrounding her being sacked as host of UTV's entertainment show, United Showbiz.

MzGee responds to claims about being sacked

MzGee took to her social media pages to share a lighthearted video promoting Perfekt Hygeniks diapers, a brand she represents.

In the video, she playfully addressed rumours claiming she had been sacked from UTV, where she hosts the popular entertainment show United Showbiz.

MzGee joked that she had taken up a new job selling baby diapers and encouraged her followers to support the brand.

In the video, MzGee stormed the streets holding two packs of baby diapers from Perfekt Hygeniks which she flaunted while talking about her new job.

She spoke about her decision to join the Perfekt family due to its great function of soaking human residue very well.

In the caption, she acknowledged the speculation surrounding her absence from the show since giving birth to her first child, subtly reminding fans that she was aware of the buzz.

"PSA! I hear, I've been sacked oooo! So, I found a new job! @perfekt_hygeniks," she wrote in the caption.

MzGee addresses rumours

Reactions to MzGee selling diapers on the street

The trending video got many people questioning whether MzGee had been sacked or not. Others also shared reviews on the diapers since they are regular users.

The reactions of Ghanaians to MzGee's video are below:

eunice.g.adu said:

"Donkomi donkomi… Perfekt baby diaper. We love plenty. By the way no one can sack you. If you decide not to go back, we will understand. It’s their loss. 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏."

pastorkofy said:

"That's my lady, press on towards a crown of victory."

iambecky23 said:

"Asem ben kuraa ni😂😂😂😂 you people should go buy the diapers oooo."

Queenship said:

"Don’t mind them, dear. You are good at what you do. There are a lot of media houses that would love to work with you. Some will contact you soon 🥰🥰."

TheBoldTalkkPod said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 even if the “news” is true, this is bigger la."

Nana Adwoa Amofah said:

"Sɛ mose yapamo me😂😂🤣🤣."

MzGee selling diapers

Pictures of MzGee

MzGee announces new show on DStv

YEN.com.gh reported that popular media personality MzGee thrilled fans with news of her return to television.

Taking to her Instagram page, she unveiled her brand-new show set to air on DStv and shared the official flier for the show's pilot, which aired on July 16, 2025.

The announcement came as rumours swirled about her departure from United Showbiz. Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans flooded her comments with congratulatory messages, expressing excitement and pledging support for her latest venture.

