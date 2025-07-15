Media personality Delay has responded to the fear of Ghanaian-American musician Moliy about making an appearance on her show

Moliy and Delay met at the recently held Ghana Party in the Park UK which was held on July 13, 2025

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to express their opinions as to why people feared coming to her show

Seasoned media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known in showbiz as Delay, has confronted Ghanaian-American singer Moliy and her friend over the fear of the musician making an appearance on her show, The Delay Show.

Delay meets Moliy in the UK

At Ghana in the Park held in London over the weekend on July 13, 2025, the Shake it to the Max hitmaker got the chance to meet one of Ghana's controversial and seasoned media personalities, Delay.

A video of their interaction that has taken over the internet and sparked a debate was about Moliy's appearance on The Delay Show.

In the video, Moliy's friend told Delay about the fear of people wanting to come onto her show. Delay responded by asking her whether people were unalived on her show.

"Why? Are people unalived there or what?" Delay asked Moliy's friend.

While Moliy stood and watched the interaction between her friend and Delay in the video, the host of the show could be heard explaining why it was not a big deal to come on her most talked-about show.

"But I am interviewing Mr Eazi and everyone," Delay could be heard saying in the video amid the loud speakers of the event.

Reactions to Moliy's meeting Delay

Many social media users took to the comment section to criticise Delay's show by calling it all sorts of names.

Others also explained the reason why Moliy and her friend would fear making an appearance on her show due to the pressing questions she asks her guests.

The opinions of Ghanaians on the viral video of Moliy and her friend's encounter with Delay at Ghana Party in the Park, London, UK, are below:

themytheet said:

"People avoid the Delay Show because the interviews often feel like ambushes rather than meaningful conversations. There’s more focus on digging up personal issues than uplifting or encouraging career growth. It comes off as rude and invasive, and honestly, it feels like the goal is to humiliate rather than inspire. That’s why many choose not to go. Something needs to change."

_senason said:

"See the way she dey ask the question sef 😂."

callmeqwaqu said:

"Delay without filter 😉."

bisadjei said:

"Because it’s a nonsense show."

hey.ksaturn said:

"She shouldn't go. Delay will ask questions that will even let people stop focusing on her."

evet965 said:

"She’s messy 🤷🏾‍♀️."

queen_soubara said:

"It’s kills a career for most people in the industry."

___miiah said:

"Unstoppable delay…😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

seb_xeb said:

"Videographer should have delayed the face from showing… next time show the body more than the face."

Moliy storms the streets with her dancers. Image Credit: @moliymusic

Moliy and her dancers stop cars

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian-American singer Moliy turned heads in The Bronx as she and her dancers hit the streets with a lively performance of her hit song Shake It To The Max.

The vibrant video captured the group showcasing their impressive moves and colourful outfits, drawing attention from passersby and social media users alike.

Many social media users especially praised two standout dancers whose energy and style stole the spotlight, sparking excitement and admiration online.

