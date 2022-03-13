Famous WWE wrestlers right now: List of 20 of the greatest wrestlers in 2022

The wrestling world has seen many great wrestlers who established their legendary statuses through outstanding in-ring performances. Some of the famous WWE wrestlers may not necessarily be title holders, but they still command a huge fan base due to their charisma. After all, one can only make it to WWE if they have shown the potential to become an elite wrestler.

The WWE Raw championship belt is displayed in the Wrestling Revolution booth. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

The sport of wrestling demands a lot of discipline and dedication from its athletes to remain at the top of their game. Those who have managed to be labelled as the best wrestlers of all time couldn’t achieve the feat if their eyes were not on the prize the whole time.

Famous WWE wrestlers in 2022

WWE has come a long way since its inception to be today's big brand. The legends of the yesteryears have had to exit the stage and pave the way for today's stars. Below is a list of the best WWE wrestlers right now:

1. Roman Reigns

Star Roman Reigns poses ahead of the MTV EMA's 2020 in Orlando, United States. Photo: WWE

Source: Getty Images

Who is the best wrestler in the world? Roman Reigns is probably the greatest and most stylish wrestler in WWE in 2022. Fans are always amazed by how stylish he is, yet he is ruthless inside the ring. He is a former professional gridiron football player, but currently, he is signed to WWE.

He is not only the current but also the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion. His heel run is among the greatest character arcs of professional wrestling. Reigns have defeated great wrestlers like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and Edge.

2. Edge

World Heavyweight Champion Edge during Smackdown at Acer Arena in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Gaye Gerard

Source: Getty Images

Edge (Adam Joseph Copeland) is a Canadian professional wrestler and actor. He debuted as a wrestler in 1992 and is still actively involved in wrestling today. He is signed by WWE to perform on the Raw brand. He won the WWF Intercontinental Championship in 1999 for the first time and went ahead to win the World Tag Team Championship seven times.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 but had to retire after suffering several neck injuries. However, he returned in 2020 to compete in the Royal Rumble match. He won the 2021 Royal Rumble, so he is considered one of the greatest WWE wrestlers today.

3. Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins attends the Superstars Surprise Make-A-Wish Families at One World Observatory in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Seth Rollins performs for WWE’s Raw brand and has been a professional wrestler since 2005. He has wrestled for several promotions, including WWE, Full Impact Pro, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

He has won titles like the ROH World Championship, ROH World Tag Team Championship, FIP World Heavyweight Championship, and PWG World Tag Team Championship. During the 2021 Royal Rumble, he entered at the number 29 spot but was not eliminated until the last three.

4. Becky Lynch

Superstar Becky Lynch celebrates Wrestlemania 35 at The Empire State Building in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

The Irish professional wrestler and actress Becky Lynch is among the prolific female wrestlers in 2022. She is the current Raw Women’s Champion in her second reign. So who is the best WWE superstar in 2022? That she is one of the highest-paid wrestlers is evidence that WWE considers her an asset and among the best this year.

She is married to Seth Rollins, who is also a professional wrestler. In August 2021, she took just seconds to defeat SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and take her title. This means she is a four-time SmackDown Women’s Champion.

5. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker flaunting his championship belt. Photo: @bronbreakker

Source: Twitter

He is an American professional wrestler signed to WWE and performs for the NXT brand. He is the son of Rick Steiner, a professional wrestler.

Despite making his debut in 2020, he has quickly risen and established himself as one of the most promising upcoming wrestlers. By January 2022, he had become the NXT Champion.

6. Randy Orton

World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York in New York City. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

There is no denying that Randy Orton has one of the most iconic characters in the history of wrestling and is among the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Hailing from a family of famous professional wrestlers, he did not join this sport to settle for less. He made his debut in 2000; his career has been spectacular.

In their second reign, Orton and Riddle are the current Raw Tag Team Champions. When he was 24 years old, he became the youngest world champion in WWE history, holding the World Heavyweight Championship. He has won the WWE Championship 10 times and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship 4 times.

7. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair onstage during the SmackDown on day 1 at Rolling Loud Miami 2021at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Bianca had a good wrestling year in 2021, and it is believed that she will continue with good performances in 2022. She won the 2021 Royal Rumble match and became the first-ever black superstar to hold the title in WWE. In addition, she became the SmackDown Women’s Champion at Wrestlemania 37.

8. Brock Lesnar

WWE champion Brock Lesnar speaks during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Brock Lesnar’s 2022 schedule included matches with industry heavyweights like Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. Lesnar, an American-Canadian professional wrestler, debuted in 2000 as a professional wrestler. He is a free agent in his WWE contract, meaning he can appear on any brand.

Lesnar is the current WWE Champion which is his seventh reign. He is the only person to win the primary heavyweight championships in UFC, NCAA and NJPW. He has won 12 titles across the different promotions in which he has wrestled.

9. Riddle

Professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist Matt "Riddle" Riddle attends the SummerSlam party at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

Riddle is among the most famous wrestlers in 2022. He is an American professional wrestler signed by WWE. Together with Randy Orton, they are the current Raw Tag Team Champions in their second reign. He made his debut in 2015 and is a former WWN Champion, Evolve Champion, Progress Atlas Champion, and PWG World Tag Team Champion.

10. John Cena

Host John Cena launches Tapout Fitness Gear at Tapout Fitness in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Source: Getty Images

1999 was the year John Cena made his entry into professional wrestling for the first time. He is probably the most popular wrestler today, thanks to being the one with the most world championship reigns in professional wrestling history. After winning his first WWE Championship in 2004 for the first time, Cena became the public face of the franchise for the next decade.

11. AJ Styles

Wrestling superstar AJ Styles attends the 2018 Fan Expo Canada at Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Che Rosales

Source: Getty Images

He was the Intercontinental Champion for 71 days in 2020. His match against The Undertaker is a contender for the most memorable WrestleMania wrestling match of 2020. Styles only joined WWE in 2016 but has established himself as a worthy rival for other contestants.

12. Big E

Big E is seen at a fan meet and greet at the Microsoft Lounge at Comic-Con in San Diego, California. Photo: AaronP

Source: Getty Images

Ettore Ewen, or Big E as he is famously known, is a professional wrestler who debuted in 2009. Before becoming a wrestler, he was a powerlifter. He currently performs for the SmackDown brand of WWE. However, he is more decorated as a tag team wrestler alongside partners Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

His accomplishments include being the second NXT Champion, one-time WWE Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time Raw Tag Team Champion and six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Additionally, in 2021 he won the men's Money in the Bank match and the WWE Championship.

13. Triple H

Superstar Triple H attends 2019 VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

He is a professional wrestler, executive and who became famous after founding the D-Generation X stable. He won his first WWF Championship in 1999 and established himself to be among the best wrestlers in North America by 2000.

He is a fourteen-time world champion, among other titles. Today, he makes sporadic appearances, but his presence is always an exciting experience.

14. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley stands in the ring prior to his fight during the World Wrestling Entertainment Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh. Photo: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

WWE's Bobby Lashley is an eight-time world champion and will remain a top WWE wrestler in 2022. He has won titles like the WWE Championship, ECW World Championship and Impact World Heavyweight Championship. Currently, he is a member of the “Hurt Business” stable together with Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP.

15. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre speaks during a Downunder media opportunity at Crown Entertainment Complex in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Robert Prezioso

Source: Getty Images

Drew’s entry into SmackDown presented him with the opportunity to reinvent himself as a wrestler. He capitalized on the opportunity to work his way up the ladder to an eventual meeting with The Universal Champion. He has the chance to take the title from Roman Reigns and stamp his name among the greatest WWE wrestlers.

16. Austin Theory

Brock Lesnar carries Austin Theory as they wrestle during the 2022 Elimination Chamber at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah. Photo: Amer

Source: Getty Images

Among the most famous wrestlers in 2022 is a crop of young wrestlers like 24-year old Austin Theory. The professional wrestler and bodybuilder is signed to WWE and performs on Raw.

He made his debut in 2016 and is emerging to be a favourite of WWE chairman Vince McMahon. He is expected to have a good year in 2022 as he is expected to face McAfee at WrestleMania.

17. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Sasha Banks is among the prominent female wrestlers in WWE's SmackDown brand. She made her debut in 2010 and is a former Chaotic Wrestling Women's champion.

She was voted NXT Takeover: Respect's Woman of the Year in 2015. She has won the Raw Women's Championship five times. In 2021, she was the third most-tweeted-about female athlete.

18. Omos

Professional wrestler Jordan "Omos" Omogbehin attends the SummerSlam after-party at Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

WWE activated beast-mode when they brought in the big man as one of their wrestlers. Omos made his debut in 2019, playing basketball at the college level. In 2021 Omos and Styles won the Raw Tag Team Championship. In 2022 he faced Styles in a singles match and emerged the winner.

19. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens celebrates his victory over Cesaro at the SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn in New York City. Photo: JP Yim

Source: Getty Images

WWE is familiar territory for Kevin Owens, who joined the franchise in 2014 even though he began his wrestling career in 2000. He has won the NXT Championship, Universal Championship, United States Championship, and Intercontinental Championship. His alliance with Seth Rollins in 2021 means he stands a good chance to win a title in 2022.

20. Raquel Gonzalez

Raquel Gonzalez walking towards the ring. Photo: @WWE

Source: Twitter

Raquel wrestles in WWE’s NXT brand and is the daughter of professional wrestler Rick Gonzalez. She won the inaugural Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Dakota Kai. She also won the NXT Women's Championship in the same year.

Most of you grew up watching and adoring some of the above WWE wrestlers. But, for every generation, there are probably a handful of top WWE wrestlers who were electrifying inside the ring and attracted a cult following from fans. This is an exceptional crop of athletes whose names won't miss the WWE Hall of Fame by the time they retire.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about the worst injuries in UFC. A fight cannot be a fight if one or both contestants have not shed blood. However, the worst injuries in UFC are a sight no one would enjoy watching.

UFC’s broken leg injuries sound like the worst thing that can happen to an athlete, but the sport has witnessed worse. These people take punches to earn a living; hence injuries must be expected.

Source: YEN.com.gh