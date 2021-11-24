Malikah Shabazz became a media hotcake again many years after her infamous encounter with the law. On the 23rd of November, 2021, news broke out in New York that one of the Malcolm X twins passed away. Unfortunately, the city officials are still gathering information as to what happened.

Malikah Shabazz was 56 years old at the time of death. Nevertheless, she had had her fair share of trouble in her life, even while engaging in a degree of social activism along with her five sisters. She was the last amongst Malcolm X's children and took after her father in name and certain deeds.

Malikah Shabazz's biography summary

Birth name: Malikah Shabazz Sabaan

Malikah Shabazz Sabaan Date of birth: 30th September 1965

30th September 1965 Age : 56 years (at the time of death)

: 56 years (at the time of death) Profession : Activist

: Activist Famous for: Being the daughter of popular activist and clergyman Malcolm X

Being the daughter of popular activist and clergyman Malcolm X Birthplace/hometown: New York, United States of America

New York, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: East 28th Street, New York, USA

East 28th Street, New York, USA Religion : Islam

: Islam Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Height : 5 ft 8 in

: 5 ft 8 in Weight : 76 kilograms

: 76 kilograms Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Parents : Malcolm X (also known as El-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz) and Betty Shabazz

: Malcolm X (also known as El-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz) and Betty Shabazz Siblings : 5

: 5 Marital status: Single at the time of death

Single at the time of death Children: Bettih Shabazz

Background information

Malikah, the daughter of African-American activist Malcolm X, was a twin born on the 30th of September, 1965. Her parents, Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X were actively involved in activism, especially her father.

Malikah was born seven months after her father, Malcolm X, was assassinated by three men who shot him at least 15 times while giving a speech at a gathering. Her mother, Betty Shabazz, was pregnant with her and her twin and present during the assassination.

Malikah Sabaan Shabazz attended high school and college in New York, United States. She went to school with some of her siblings. However, Malikah and her five siblings answer to their mother's maiden name.

Her sisters are: Attallah (1958), Quibilah (1960), Ilyasah (1962), Gamilah (1964), and twin sister Malaak (1965).

Career and criminal acts

Not much is known about Malikah Shabazz's career. However, she has attended several functions in memory of her father and sisters. Unfortunately, despite her parents' strive towards social activism and the complete liberation of the black race, Malikah has been involved in at least two brushes with the law.

The first was in 2011 when she was arrested after defrauding Khaula Bakrof, who lived in New York City. She accomplished this crime by stealing the identity of the 70-year-old widow whose husband used to be one of Malcolm X's bodyguards. She committed the theft of $55,000 between 2006 and 2007.

The Malcolm twin was apprehended in Mars Hill in North Carolina, the United States, in February 2011. In addition, she was charged with several criminal counts ranging from identity theft to faking business transactions and records.

The victim, Mrs Bakrof, became aware of the fraudulent activity after receiving a message from Wells Fargo Bank. The bank claimed that she owed $28,000, which was already overdue for payment.

The old lady was alarmed and ran a credit check on herself only to discover that the address used was Malikah's. The worst is that there are two other credit card accounts in Khaula Bakrof's name with an overdue amount of at least $27,000.

Malikah was eventually convicted of the crime and handed a five-year probationary sentence. She was also required to refund every cent she made from the criminal activity.

Mother-Daughter criminal tag-team

In 2017, Malikah and her daughter, Bettih Shabazz, were apprehended at a Walmart parking lot after a police officer ran a tag on the U-Haul truck that both ladies drove. Afterwards, it was discovered that the truck had been reported stolen some days before.

A closer search of the truck revealed seven dogs kept in inhumane conditions in crates. One of the dogs had severe bruises over its face and needed urgent medical attention. Both women were charged with theft and animal cruelty. However, they were released on bail after posting a $2,000 bond.

Malikah Shabazz's net worth

There is no concrete information on Malikah's net worth. She was single at the time of death and lived in her New York apartment. She is not known to have held a regular job, and her intentions to own a restaurant never materialised in her lifetime. Some sources like Wealthy Spy, however, estimated her net worth at $500,000.

She was entitled to some of her father's wealth and occasionally fought some of her sisters, especially her twin. She believed they were lavishing the proceeds of her father's estates on their projects.

Malikah Shabazz's cause of death

Bettih Shabazz, her daughter, found her unconscious in her New York house at about 5:00 PM on the 23rd of November, 2021. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead by the medical examiner who arrived at the scene.

So, how did Malikah Shabazz die?

The city authorities do not think there is reason to suspect foul play, although an autopsy report is yet to be released. Nevertheless, some social media users and friends of the deceased have continued to air their condolences and grief on her passing.

A number of them also believed that there was something untoward about Malikah Shabazz and her demise. They link the incident to the recent acquittal of two men convicted of assassinating Malikah's father in 1965. However, these are mere conspiracy theories, at least until there is evidence to back them up.

Unfortunately, Malikah Shabazz could not continue in the legacy her father left behind. Although the cause of her death is yet to be determined, the negative reports she left behind will keep speaking even after she is gone.

