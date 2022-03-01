James Parnell Spears: 15 things you did not know about Britney Spears' father
Britney Jean Spears is a singer, songwriter, and dancer from the United States. She is credited with reviving teen music in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The star is one of the world's best-selling musicians, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide. However, in 2007, Britney had a mental collapse, which necessitated hospitalization and rehab. She was placed under the conservatorship of her father, James Parnell Spears. So, who is he? Here's everything there is to know about Britney Spears' father.
Who is James Parnell Spears? He is well known for being the father of American singers and actresses Britney, Jamie Lynn, and producer Bryan Spears.
Profile summary
- Full name: James Parnell Spears
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 6 July 1952
- Age: 69 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, United States
- Current residence: Kentwood, Louisiana
- Nationality: American
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6'
- Height in centimetres: 183
- Weight in pounds: 181
- Weight in kilograms: 82
- Hair colour: Grey
- Eye colour: Blue
- Mother: Emma Jean Spears
- Father: June Austin Spears
- Siblings: Five
- Marital status: Divorced
- Ex-spouses: Debbie Sanders Cross (1972 to 1975) Lynne Spears (1976 to 2002)
- Children: Three
- Net worth: $5 million
15 things you did not know about James Parnell Spears
Here are 15 interesting facts about Britney Spears' father, James Parnell Spears.
1. He was born in July 1952
James Parnell Spears was born in the United States on 6 July 1952 in Kentwood, Louisiana. As of 2022, the celebrity is 69 years old, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.
2. He is from a rural town in Louisiana, United States
Where is James Parnell Spears from? He was born in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, in a small town near the Mississippi state line. The population was 2,198 at the time of the 2010 census. It is included in the Hammond Micropolitan Statistical Area. Kentwood is also well-known for being Britney Spears' hometown.
3. He has five siblings
Britney Spear's father was born in a family of six children. His siblings include Jeanine, June, John, Austin, and William Spears.
4. His mother committed suicide when he was 13 years old
James's parents are June Austin Spears and Emma Jean. In 1966, when James was 13 years old, his mother committed suicide on the grave of her infant son.
5. Debbie Sanders Cross was his wife from 1972 to 1975
Britney Spear's father was married to Debbie Sanders Cross from 1972 until 1975 when the couple divorced. Despite their split, the two are still close friends.
6. He married his second wife when he was 23
In 1975, James married Lynne Irene Bridges. However, after five years of marriage, Lynne filed for divorce and a restraining order in 1980. Fortunately, they reconciled until 2002, when they officially divorced.
7. He has three celebrity kids
Despite their troubled marriage, James and Lynne Irene had three children. Their children are Bryan, born in 1977; Britney Jean, born in 1981; and Jamie Lynn, born in 1991.
8. He has five grandchildren
James is a grandfather. He has five grandkids, namely Sean Preston Federline (born 2005), Jayden James Federline (born 2006), Maddie Briann Aldridge (born 2008), Ivey Joan Watson (born 2018), and Sophia Alexandra (born 2011).
9. He went to rehab once for alcohol addiction
Jamie has struggled with alcohol addiction for many years and was admitted to a rehab clinic in 2004. In 2019, a severe intestinal problem occurred due to alcohol problems.
10. He had conservatorship over Britney for more than a decade
What did James Spears do to Britney? First, he petitioned for a temporary conservatorship of her daughter. Then, in 2008, Britney was placed on a three-day psychiatric hold twice. Following the second hold, his father petitioned and won the conservatorship of her daughter.
Along with Andrew Wallet, James served as conservator of Britney's personal affairs and co-conservator of her finances.
11. He nearly died in 2018
Jamie fell ill in November 2018 and was taken to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, where his colon "spontaneously ruptured," necessitating emergency surgery. He was hospitalized for 28 days. After this incident, Jamie temporarily stepped back from his duties as Britney's sole caretaker.
12. He has a decent net worth
What is James Parnell Spears' net worth? According to WhatsTheirNetWorth, the celebrity has an estimated net worth of $5 million.
13. He made money from Britney's conservatorship
How much does Jamie Spears make from conservatorship? According to The New York Times, James Spears has taken 1.5 per cent of Britney's total merchandise sales, worth nearly $2.1 million. He's also slashed 2.95 per cent of her Female Fatale musical tour commission, which amounts to almost $500,000.
So, how much money does Jamie Spears make from Britney? According to Complex, Britney says her father took over $36 million.
14. He has been seen living in a recreational vehicle
According to U.S. Magazine, James reportedly lives in a motor home in a storage facility parking lot.
So, where is James Parnell Spears' trailer located? He lives in a fifth-wheel trailer parked on the outskirts of town, holding most of his daughter's memorabilia accumulated throughout her career.
The R.V. parked on the property appears to be a Dutchmen' Denali' fifth wheel, which you can find for roughly $35,000 on R.V. sales websites for late models.
15. He listed the family house for sale
What happened to James Parnell Spears' house? According to the Brokeist, the mansion was placed for sale in 2021. The ranch-style house was on the market for $289,000. The Spears were, however, against his decision to sell the property.
James Parnell Spears is well-known as the father of pop singer Britney Jean Spears. In the conservatorship court fight, he made headlines when he assumed control of her daughter's career. However, his daughter successfully reclaimed her career and assets in 2021.
