James Parnell Spears: 15 things you did not know about Britney Spears' father

Britney Jean Spears is a singer, songwriter, and dancer from the United States. She is credited with reviving teen music in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The star is one of the world's best-selling musicians, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide. However, in 2007, Britney had a mental collapse, which necessitated hospitalization and rehab. She was placed under the conservatorship of her father, James Parnell Spears. So, who is he? Here's everything there is to know about Britney Spears' father.

James Parnell, the father of Britney, helps out in the kitchen of Planet Hollywood during the Superbowl hosted by his daughter to raise funds for charity. Photo: Richard Corkery

Source: Getty Images

Who is James Parnell Spears? He is well known for being the father of American singers and actresses Britney, Jamie Lynn, and producer Bryan Spears.

Profile summary

Full name: James Parnell Spears

James Parnell Spears Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 6 July 1952

6 July 1952 Age: 69 years (as of 2022)

69 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, United States

Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, United States Current residence: Kentwood, Louisiana

Kentwood, Louisiana Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'

6' Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in pounds: 181

181 Weight in kilograms: 82

82 Hair colour: Grey

Grey Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Emma Jean Spears

Emma Jean Spears Father: June Austin Spears

June Austin Spears Siblings: Five

Five Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-spouses: Debbie Sanders Cross ​(1972 to 1975)​ Lynne Spears ​(1976 to 2002)

Debbie Sanders Cross ​(1972 to 1975)​ Lynne Spears ​(1976 to 2002) Children: Three

Three Net worth: $5 million

15 things you did not know about James Parnell Spears

Here are 15 interesting facts about Britney Spears' father, James Parnell Spears.

1. He was born in July 1952

James Parnell Spears was born in the United States on 6 July 1952 in Kentwood, Louisiana. As of 2022, the celebrity is 69 years old, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

2. He is from a rural town in Louisiana, United States

Where is James Parnell Spears from? He was born in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, in a small town near the Mississippi state line. The population was 2,198 at the time of the 2010 census. It is included in the Hammond Micropolitan Statistical Area. Kentwood is also well-known for being Britney Spears' hometown.

3. He has five siblings

Britney Spear's father was born in a family of six children. His siblings include Jeanine, June, John, Austin, and William Spears.

4. His mother committed suicide when he was 13 years old

James's parents are June Austin Spears and Emma Jean. In 1966, when James was 13 years old, his mother committed suicide on the grave of her infant son.

5. Debbie Sanders Cross was his wife from 1972 to 1975

Britney Spear's father was married to Debbie Sanders Cross from 1972 until 1975 when the couple divorced. Despite their split, the two are still close friends.

6. He married his second wife when he was 23

In 1975, James married Lynne Irene Bridges. However, after five years of marriage, Lynne filed for divorce and a restraining order in 1980. Fortunately, they reconciled until 2002, when they officially divorced.

7. He has three celebrity kids

Britney (2nd, L) and family (L-R), father Jamie, brother Bryan and mother Lynne celebrate at the launch party for their new Palms Home Pok*r Host software at the Palms Casino. Photo: Chris Farina

Source: Getty Images

Despite their troubled marriage, James and Lynne Irene had three children. Their children are Bryan, born in 1977; Britney Jean, born in 1981; and Jamie Lynn, born in 1991.

8. He has five grandchildren

James is a grandfather. He has five grandkids, namely Sean Preston Federline (born 2005), Jayden James Federline (born 2006), Maddie Briann Aldridge (born 2008), Ivey Joan Watson (born 2018), and Sophia Alexandra (born 2011).

9. He went to rehab once for alcohol addiction

Jamie has struggled with alcohol addiction for many years and was admitted to a rehab clinic in 2004. In 2019, a severe intestinal problem occurred due to alcohol problems.

10. He had conservatorship over Britney for more than a decade

What did James Spears do to Britney? First, he petitioned for a temporary conservatorship of her daughter. Then, in 2008, Britney was placed on a three-day psychiatric hold twice. Following the second hold, his father petitioned and won the conservatorship of her daughter.

Along with Andrew Wallet, James served as conservator of Britney's personal affairs and co-conservator of her finances.

11. He nearly died in 2018

Jamie fell ill in November 2018 and was taken to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, where his colon "spontaneously ruptured," necessitating emergency surgery. He was hospitalized for 28 days. After this incident, Jamie temporarily stepped back from his duties as Britney's sole caretaker.

12. He has a decent net worth

What is James Parnell Spears' net worth? According to WhatsTheirNetWorth, the celebrity has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

13. He made money from Britney's conservatorship

How much does Jamie Spears make from conservatorship? According to The New York Times, James Spears has taken 1.5 per cent of Britney's total merchandise sales, worth nearly $2.1 million. He's also slashed 2.95 per cent of her Female Fatale musical tour commission, which amounts to almost $500,000.

So, how much money does Jamie Spears make from Britney? According to Complex, Britney says her father took over $36 million.

14. He has been seen living in a recreational vehicle

According to U.S. Magazine, James reportedly lives in a motor home in a storage facility parking lot.

So, where is James Parnell Spears' trailer located? He lives in a fifth-wheel trailer parked on the outskirts of town, holding most of his daughter's memorabilia accumulated throughout her career.

The R.V. parked on the property appears to be a Dutchmen' Denali' fifth wheel, which you can find for roughly $35,000 on R.V. sales websites for late models.

15. He listed the family house for sale

Britney Spears's family: Jamie, Bryan, Jamie-Lynn, Britney and Lynne. Photo: Kevin Mazur Archive 1

Source: Getty Images

What happened to James Parnell Spears' house? According to the Brokeist, the mansion was placed for sale in 2021. The ranch-style house was on the market for $289,000. The Spears were, however, against his decision to sell the property.

James Parnell Spears is well-known as the father of pop singer Britney Jean Spears. In the conservatorship court fight, he made headlines when he assumed control of her daughter's career. However, his daughter successfully reclaimed her career and assets in 2021.

