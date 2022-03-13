Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the youngest professional wrestlers today. His demeanour makes many people fail to understand him. But, whenever he steps onto the ring, he never shows any weaknesses. His resolve to be the best wrestler ever has seen him win countless championships since he made his professional debut in 2015 at 19 years.

MJF makes a surprise appearance during the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019, New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 04, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the leader of The Pinnacle, a villainous professional wrestling stable at AEW. Before joining AEW, he was in Major League Wrestling (MLW). Since his professional debut, the wrestler has risen through the ranks to become the inaugural winner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Who is Maxwell Jacob Friedman?

He is an American professional wrestler. The wrestler was born Maxwell Tyler Friedman in Plainview, New York, United States.

He grew up in Long Island, where he attended school. Maxwell Jacob Friedman's parents are Steven Friedman and Nina Friedman.

The wrestler studied at Plainview – Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School and graduated in 2014. While in high school, Maxwell was a member of the school’s football team.

After graduating from high school, he joined Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York, United States. However, he did not graduate from college.

Maxwell’s parents have been supportive of his career as a wrestler. Before he became a wrestler, they were with him when he signed a letter to play football for Hartwick College. However, they sometimes troll him to upset him before entering the ring.

How old is Maxwell Friedman?

Freidman is 25 years old in 2022. He was born on 15 March 1996.

Professional career

Jacob aka MJF makes a surprise appearance during the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Friedman played football while in college. However, he switched to wrestling and made his in-ring debut at the Create A Pro Wrestling Academy. He then wrestled for Five Borough Wrestling and Combat Zone Wrestling in his debut year.

On 7 September 2016, MJF entered the Dramatic Destination Series tournament. The following year, he defeated Johnny Yuma to win the CZW Wired Championship at the CZW Sacrifices.

Once he became a champion, he defended his title in subsequent matches. His first title defence was against Trevor Lee. MJF won the match to retain the CZW EVILution title.

Despite winning several matches after his first title defence, he lost it for the first time on 14 October at the CZW The Wolf of Wrestling Championship to Joey Janela. However, he won the title back two months later at CZE Cage of Death 19. On 5 September 2017, Jacob Friedman signed a contract with Major League Wrestling.

Between 2019 and 2020, Jacob Friedman still worked for MLW. However, he lost the Wold Middleweight Championship to Teddy Hart on 16 February 2019. MJF then joined Richard Holliday to form a tag team called The Dynasty. His team won the MLW World Tag Team Championship.

After working for MLW, Friedman signed for All Elite Wrestling on 7 January 2019 for a five-year deal. He debuted at Double or Nothing for an AEW World Championship opportunity. He remained in the ring until he faced Adam Page, who eliminated him.

Since his professional debut as a wrestler, Jacob Friedman has won many championships in all levels of the wrestling profession. At the time of writing, he is the Dynamite Diamond Ring champion.

Who is Maxwell Jacob Friedman dating?

Jacob Friedman aka MJF poses backstage before the All Elite Wrestling panel during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is not married and does not have children. However, the wrestler was in a relationship with Allie Kat. Allie Kat is an American professional wrestler from Texas.

In February 2019, Maxwell proposed to Kat in Indianapolis during the Bizzaro Lucha event. Kat accepted the marriage proposal, and the couple was looking forward to their wedding.

Maxwell and Kat broke up in June 2019. It was not apparent whether the proposal and breakup focused on raising their profiles as professional wrestlers on AEW.

What is Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s net worth?

Jacob has made his money through his salaries as a professional wrestler. Then, on 17 June 2021, Maxwell launched his cryptocurrency dubbed $MJF. As of 2022, Jacob Friedman's net worth is allegedly $1 million.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s fast facts

Who is Maxwell Jacob Friedman? He is a talented and well-established American professional wrestler. How tall is Maxwell Jacob Friedman? Jacob Friedman is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall, and his height is 98 kilograms or 216 pounds. How much does Maxwell Jacob Friedman make? The amount of money Jacob Friedman makes as a professional wrestler remains unknown. Where did Maxwell Jacob Friedman study? He studied at the Plainview – Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School, where he was a football team member. Why does MJF wear a scarf? Jacob Friedman wears a scarf to pay homage to Roddy Piper and his Piper’s Pit segment. How old is MJF? MJF's age in 2022 is 25. He was born on 15 March 1996 in Plainview, New York, United States. Who is Maxwell Jacob Friedman dating? The wrestler is not dating anyone at the moment.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is an American professional wrestler under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He made his professional debut in 2015 at 19 and became the inaugural winner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring at AEW. Maxwell is not married, does not have children, and is not dating anyone.

