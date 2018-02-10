10 latest Hiplife songs in Ghana: Listen to the hits in 2022

Hiplife is a popular Ghanaian musical genre that blends the country’s culture and conventional hip-hop. Songs in this genre are recorded predominantly in the Akan language, although a few come in different languages. The musical style has become quite popular over the last ten years and now has a massive following both in and out of Ghana. Which are the latest hiplife songs in Ghana?

A Ghanaian artist known as Reggie Rockstone pioneered the Hiplife movement in 1994 and started popularizing it in subsequent years. Today, numerous songs in this genre can be found on many of the country’s music charts.

The latest hiplife songs in Ghana

Which songs are trending right now in Ghana? Here is a look at the ten latest hiplife songs in 2022.

10. Metua by Amerado feat Kuami Eugene

This catchy track was released in February 2022 and has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube. The track features Kuami Eugene’s wonderful vocals providing beautiful contrast to the rap lines from Amerado. The former is also responsible for the track’s catchy chorus.

9. Koobi by Pappy Kojo feat Reggie and O’Kenneth

Pappy Kojo is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s best hiplife artists. Koobi was released in mid-February 2022 and featured amazing vocals and lines from renowned rappers Reggie and O’Kenneth. The track was released as a follow-up to Pappy’s previous song, Mood, which he co-wrote with Kofi mole.

8. 6 Feet by Teephlow

6 Feet is a great hiplife track produced by Jaemally and directed by Christopher Facey. It was Teephlow’s first track after his long break from the music industry. The artist reportedly left the industry to focus on his personal life.

Still, 6 Feet was a befitting way to make a comeback to the Ghanaian music scene. Besides showcasing his lyrical genius on the track, Teephlow also had a gorgeous video made to accompany the audio.

7. Change Your Style by DJ Vyrusky feat St Lennon, KiDi & Kojo Manuel

DJ Vyrusky is a renowned Ghanaian disc jockey, artist, and songwriter. At the end of April 2022, he released Change Your Style featuring three other Ghanaian artists. The track has beautifully blended vocals, and rap lines supplemented quite well by excellent visuals.

By June 2022, the track had close to a million YouTube views.

6. Rap God by Strongman

Osei Kwaku Vincent, also known as Strongman, is a popular Ghanaian rapper. He rose to fame after winning the maiden edition of the Next Big Thing in GH Rap music. His track, Rap God, was released at the end of April 2022 and was produced by the renowned artist Atown TSB.

5. The Finish Line by Eno Barony feat Amerado

Talented Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Eno Barony joins forces with Amerado to deliver this hit song titled The Finish Line. The track was released shortly after the artist’s other hit 2022 hit song, 4Eva. Eno Barony is an award-winning Ghanaian female rapper renowned for her catchy vocals, rap, and musical content.

4. Have Mercy by Kofi Kinaata

Martin King Arthur, professionally known as Kofi Kinaata, is one of the most popular artists in Ghana. After winning the Best Songwriter of Year award at VGMA, the Ghanaian record maker, the rapper released Have Mercy, one of his best tracks in 2022.

In the track, the singer asks God for mercy in his life. The track was produced by the renowned music director and producer, WillisBeatz.

3. Small Nyash by Shatta Wale feat Medikal

Shatta Wale is among the best known multi-talented Ghanaian artists today. He is the founder and current head of the Shatta Movement Empire. The rapper released Small Nyash in May 2022 and featured Medikal in the track.

The song was part of Shatta’s album titled Crossroads. While the song does not have a video yet, the audio version is great, combining Shatta and Medikal’s vocals beautifully.

2. Everything Now by Fameye feat Kwesi Arthur

Fameye is a well-known Ghanaian singer. His latest hiplife track is titled Everything Now and features Kwesi Arthur, a veteran Ghanaian rapper. The song is part of Fameye’s latest studio album titled Songs of Peter.

1. Menkwa by Fameye

Menkwa is from the album Songs of Peter and has amazing audio and visuals. The song was carefully written and recorded by Fameye and produced by LiquidBeatz, who gave the track an amazing instrumental aspect, resulting in its widespread appeal.

What are the top 10 trending songs in Ghana?

Here is a look at the top trending latest songs in Ghana in 2022.

Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif

by Black Sherif On God by Shatta Wale

by Shatta Wale Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy

by Kelvyn Boy Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo

by Camidoh ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking

by King Promise ft. Patoranking Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul

by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul Stubborn Academy by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale

by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale Hewale Lala by Perez Musik

by Perez Musik Celebrate by Kwesi Arthur ft. Teni

by Kwesi Arthur ft. Teni Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade

The latest hiplife songs in Ghana are a pointer to how much the genre has grown over the last few years. While it started out as a little-known music style in Ghana, it has gained a massive following in and out of the country.

