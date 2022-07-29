All humans strive for riches because of all the fantastic things money can do. However, it is not just about buying expensive stuff like clothing, cars, and houses; it can also come in handy in surgeries that boost a person's appearance. When it comes to a complete appearance overhaul, one of the most famous celebrities that come to mind is Michael Jackson, who had several cosmetic procedures. Here are a few other celebrity blepharoplasty before and after transformations instances you need to know.

The primary purpose of blepharoplasty surgeries is to improve the appearance of a person's eyes. No one would like their eyes to appear old or tired when they can do something about it. However, some people hesitate about such surgeries for a good reason. Sometimes they can be fatal when something goes wrong, but their chances are minimal.

Celebrity blepharoplasty before and after

What is blepharoplasty? It is an eyelift or eyelid surgery. Basically, it is a simple surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat in the eyelids to tighten or lift the lids of the eyes. It gives a person a youthful look and enhances their appearance. Some of the eyelid surgery celebrity blepharoplasty before and after comparisons include:

1. Vince Neil

Vince Neil is a musician known as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Motley Crue. He was the band's frontman from 1981 until his exit in 1992 and from 1996 until their retirement in 2015. Even though his later career has been associated with poor live performances, he has always been praised for his unique style.

The reason for Vince Neil opting for plastic surgery was to improve his self-image. He taped the facelift procedure and aired it on a reality show called VH1. But unfortunately, while his face is clearer and brighter than it used to be, all the wrinkles and lines on the forehead were never eliminated.

2. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is among the highest-paid actors in the world not just for his talent but also partly because he is considered one of the sexi*est men alive. He is the who are never afraid of performing risky stunts. He is known for films such as Mission Impossible, Jack Reacher, The Last Samurai, and Top Gun Maverick.

Fans have witnessed Tom Cruise's facial transformation throughout his career. Earlier, he was associated with a boyish appearance, but that gradually changed with time. In the 2010s, his face looked chubbier as he experienced weight fluctuations. Since then, he has been rumoured to have undergone many surgeries, including a nose job, Botox and fillers.

3. Renee Zellweger

Renee is an actress who received the highest accolades, such as the Academy Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and Golden Globe Awards. The University of Texas at Austin English literature graduate is known for roles in Reality Bites, Jerry Maguire, Nurse Betty, Chicago, and The Thing About Pam.

The star is 52 years old as of 2022, but she still looks beautiful and young, and she has plastic surgery to thank for that. Before getting an eyelift, she had full, fatty upper lids that became part of her signature look. In 2014, she felt humiliated after hearing strangers say she was stupid to have plastic surgery.

4. Christopher Maloney

He is a musician from Liverpool, UK, who came to prominence through The X Factor competition. He is remembered for struggling with nerves in the competition despite having been a professional singer before that. He has two performing arts schools, one in Liverpool and the other in Wirral.

The X-Factor star aid he spent more than $90,000 on plastic surgery. His motivation was to transform his face to stop being bullied online. So he underwent a nose job, hair restoration, and eyelid surgery.

5. Robert Downey Jr.

As a celebrity kid, pressure can be immense as fans expect to see you remain young forever. He is known for the Sherlock Holmes films, Iron Man and Avengers. Robert Downey Jr. started acting when he was five years old and has had many low moments in his career. He has had to deal with substance abuse and several legal troubles.

The effects of his drug addiction were evident on his face before plastic surgery. He looked older than his age and had to go for an eyelift and Botox injections to look younger. But, at 51, he seems to have gotten a new lease of life.

6. Joan Rivers

Age can be unforgiving when one does not take good care of themself, which can be seen in Joan Rivers. She was an actress known for her blunt and controversial comedic persona. She started her career as a standup comedian and became a regular on The Tonight Show.

Joan never denied that she underwent cosmetic procedures and was among the vocal proponents of celebrity upper blepharoplasty before and after transformation. She disclosed that she was Steven Hoefflin's patient for many years. Her surgeries started with the thinning of her nose, followed by an eyelift and tummy tucks.

7. Al Pacino

If you look at Al Pacino, you wouldn't believe he is 82 years old because he looks so young. He made his acting debut in 1967 and established himself as one of the most influential actors of the 20th century. He has featured in films such as Godfather, Serpico, The Irishman, Carlito's Way, Donnie Brasco, and The Devil's Advocate.

As Pacino grew older, the bags under his eyes became bigger, and he had to undergo surgery to reduce them. Before and after photos reveal his eyes are still sunken, but he looks more refreshed than in the past. There is less sagging around his eyes, and that is why he looks younger than he is.

8. Paris Hilton

Hilton is an actress, socialite, media personality, singer, model, businesswoman and DJ. She is the great-granddaughter of the founder of Hilton Hotels, Conrad Hilton. She became a model when she was 19 by signing to Donald Trump's agency.

Paris Hilton had one of the most famous celebrity droopy eyelid problems in the early 2000s and opted for surgery to correct them. Unfortunately, the first surgery damaged her left eye's muscles and left it drooping more than the right eyelid. So she went for a second surgery to correct the mistake.

9. George Clooney

The British Academy Film Award winner debuted in 1978, and he still looks refreshingly young at 61. He is known for films like ER, From Dusk till Dawn, Out of Sight and Ocean's Eleven. He has won awards like four Golden Globe Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Academy Awards.

The actor went under the knife to have his eyebags removed. He has previously spoken against male celebrity eye lift surgery, arguing that it doesn't look good on men. However, there are claims that he opted for Botox and eyelift surgery to maintain his handsome appearance.

10. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is fully aware that image is critical to the success of her career. She gained prominence in the late 2010s after being cast in the Disney programs High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Bizaardvark. Her debut single, Drivers License, is one of the best-selling songs of 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo's plastic surgery rumours started circulating in 2021, with comparison photos revealing she looked slightly different. She is rumoured to have had eyelift surgery and bu*tt and bo*obs implants. However, it was considered a controversial step because she is only 19 and still looked good without surgery.

Frequently asked questions

Did Megan Fox have plastic surgery? Megan Fox's plastic surgery rumours have been around for a while, but she denies having had any surgery. Is eyelift surgery painful? No, it is one of the least painful surgeries. What is blepharoplasty? It is a simple surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat in the eyelids to tighten or lift the lids of the eyes. How long does an eyelift last? Unfortunately, it does not stop eyes from ageing, lasting anywhere from 5 to 7 years to a lifetime. Is eyelift surgery expensive? It is not expensive, but it costs around $4,120 minus other costs such as anaesthesia and operating room facilities, among other expenses. Can eyelift surgery cause injury to the eyes? Yes, even though rare, the procedure can cause serious eye problems, including injured muscles, blindness and eyelid drooling. Should I drive after blepharoplasty? No, driving is not advisable until you have stopped taking pain medications.

You may have seen a picture of a celebrity and discovered that they no longer looked like they used to and wondered what happened. Most of the time, it is because you look at celebrity blepharoplasty before and after images that are different. Such enhancements are necessary in the celebrity world because appearance is the first selling point of a person.

