What happened to Elvis Kwashie? Everything you need to know about him

They say curiosity killed the cat, but that never applied to Elvis Kwashie. By being curious, he rose to the epitome of journalism in Ghana. He made a lot of contributions not only to Ghanaian journalism but also to the entire African continent. He was the kind of guy that would be described as larger than life, but ultimately, he was unable to outlive life. However, the legacy he left behind will be remembered for a lifetime and beyond.

Elvis Kwashie, TheRealBoss, was known for his wit, humour, quietness, and thought-provoking questions. He had a magnetic personality, making it easy for others to befriend him. He had a smile for everybody but was also a conscientious individual.

He never compromised on the things he believed in, and through such values, he had a successful career. Sadly, he made his final bow at the peak of his career, resulting in a big void in journalism in Ghana.

Elvis Kwashie’s profile summary

Real name Elvis Koku Kwashie Date of birth 8th October 1972 Place of birth Asadame, Volta Region Age 49 years (died 28th December 2021) Birth sign Libra Gender Male Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Marital status at death Married Spouse Cynthia Kwashie Children Seyram, Senam, Sedem Father Olympio Yao Bonuedie Mother Mercy Adzo Torkornu-Bonuedie High school Bishop Herman Secondary School College Ghana Institute of Journalism Occupation Journalist

Early childhood and elementary education

Kwashie was born on 8th October 1972, in a place called Asadame in the Volta Region. He was the son of Olympio Yao Bonuedie and Mercy Adzo Torkornu-Bonuedie. He was a bright student from his early childhood days.

Upon completing his primary school education, Kwashie was admitted to Bishop Herman Secondary School in Kpando. He was a student at the school from 1984 to 1991. During his time, his scores were exceptional, and he was also a member of the school’s football team.

In 1995, Kwashie joined the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to pursue a diploma in journalism. He graduated from the institution in 1997. He also earned a certificate in public relations, advertising, and marketing from the same institution towards the end of that year.

Eager to become a top-flight journalist, Kwashie participated in the 1998 BBC World Service Radio Journalism Course. Then, in 2005, he went to Berlin, Germany, where he undertook the International Weiterbildung Capacity Building Program in Multimedia and Online Journalism.

He was conferred with a certificate of commendation by the Multimedia Broadcasting Company LTD for being part of the winning team (2006 BBC Africa Radio Awards – Local on-air campaign).

Throughout his life, Kwashie has undergone training to improve his skills. He participated in the Executive Education Program and Developing and Leading High-Performance Teams in 2017 at the USA’s Columbia Business School. He also obtained a certificate of achievement and recognition from the Million Leader Mandate due to his stellar leadership roles in ministerial affairs in 2014.

Career

The career journey of Kwashie began at Groove FM. He had a short stint with the station before joining Network Computer Services (NCS). After a short while, he was hired by Metropolitan Insurance Company.

Kwashie achieved stability in his career after joining Multimedia Group Limited (MGL). He spent most of his career years working for the company, rose steadily through the ranks, and became its General Manager – JOY Cluster. He remained in the role until the time of his passing. He had more than two decades of experience in news media and communications.

What is Elvis Kwashie’s net worth?

The career of Kwashie had grown to a point where he was in the top management. This position came with a rewarding salary. So it is no surprise that he was one of the highest-paid professionals in the media industry. His alleged net worth was $750,000 at the time of his death.

Elvis Kwashie’s wife and children

Elvis was God-fearing and a family man who was an elder of the Church of Pentecost. He was married to a beautiful wife known as Cynthia Kwashie. The two had a lovely family of three children named Seyram, Senam, and Sedem. Cynthia is now widowed and took on the responsibility of looking after Elvis Kwashie’s family by herself.

What happened to Elvis Kwashie?

2021 was a year like any other for Kwashie, who had devoted his time between his family and job. As the year ended, Kwashie suffered a short illness and sought treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre. He was hospitalized at the facility and placed in the Intensive Care Unit. His ailment was never made public but never made it through.

He died on 28th December 2021. Elvis Kwashie’s funeral was attended by many celebrities who paid tribute to him and eulogized him as an icon who will be missed. In mourning her son, his mother expressed sadness at having to bury her firstborn son instead of him being the one to read her tribute after her demise.

FAQs

What was Elvis Kwashie’s age when he died? The Multimedia Group Limited CEO was 49 years old when he passed on. Who is Kwashie’s wife? The wife is a beautiful lady called Cynthia Kwashie. What was Elvis Koku Kwashie's cause of death? Elvis Kwashie died following a short illness for which he was hospitalized and placed under intensive care. His exact cause of death was not revealed to the public. Where did Elvis Kwashie study? He was a student at Bishop Herman High School. He then proceeded to the Ghana Institute of Journalism. What is the net worth of Elvis Kwashie? His alleged net worth is $750,000. Who are the parents of Elvis Kwashie? His parents are Olympio Yao Bonuedie and Mercy Adzo Torkornu-Bonuedie. How many children did Elvis Kwashie have? Elvis and his wife, Cynthia, were blessed with three children.

Many Ghanaians can only dream of accomplishing half of what Elvis Kwashie achieved in his life. His thirst for success was unquenchable, which is why he climbed the corporate ladder in Ghana. He rewarded loyalty generously but was also distasteful to the unfaithful. He loved a good argument, and anyone who engaged with him almost instantly knew that it was an effort in futility.

