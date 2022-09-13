What happened to David Heward Mills? Everything you need to know

Before his death, David Heward Mills was popular on his own accord and for being the son of Dag Heward-Mills. His father is the founder of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Chapel International (UD-OLGC). The senior Heward also founded the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Center, one of Africa's largest Bible schools. People had expected that David would follow in his father's footsteps and fill his shoes, but he died at a young age.

David Heward Mills was one of the many bright Ghanaians who helped change the narrative that nothing good can come out of Africa. He was a promising young doctor destined for greatness, but his dreams were cut short by his sudden demise. Those who had gotten used to interacting with him remained with a void that cannot be filled by any other person.

David Heward Mills' profile summary

Name David Heward Mills Date of birth 1991 Age at death 31 years Died 15 April 2022 Gender Male Religion Christian Nationality American Ancestry Ghanaian Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Father Dag Heward Mills Mother Adelaide Mills Siblings Danielle, Joshua, Paula Grandparents Elizabeth & Nathaniel Heward-Mills Occupation Medical doctor

David Heward Mills' biography

Dr David Heward Mills was the eldest son of bishop Dag Heward Mills and his wife, Adelaide Mills. Although with Ghanaian roots, Dag was born in London, United Kingdom. His mother, Elizabeth, was Swiss, while his father, Nathaniel Heward-Mills, was Ghanaian.

His siblings are Danielle, Joshua and Paula Mills. He grew up in a God-fearing family, with his father being the founder of Lighthouse Chapel International and his mother also serving as a church minister even though she studied law at university.

Bishop Dag and Adelaide met when the bishop was studying at the University of Ghana. They wedded in 1990 in a church ceremony. Today, Dag is not just a pastor but also an evangelist, author and conference speaker. He is the presiding bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches.

David's mother used to work as a state attorney in Ghana's Attorney General's office. However, she decided to leave the practice in favour of being more involved with her husband's work. She, therefore, became a reverend. She is also a counsellor, educator, mentor and philanthropist. She often speaks at women's and young people's convocations.

Educational background

According to David Heward Mills' LinkedIn profile, he had extensive knowledge in the field of medicine. Vinnic Kij Derzavnij Medicnij Universitet in M.L.Pirogova is where Dr David earned his Doctor of Medicine certificate. He did his medical diploma at the Vinnica State Medical College.

Career

For nearly a decade, he worked as a psychiatric consultant at Prisma Health in Columbia, South Carolina. He also worked as a medical doctor at Piedmont Healthcare in Athens, Georgia, USA. He was a specialist in analysis diagnoses.

His career also includes a part-time stint as the lead director for the national alliance for mental health and substance abuse recovery. Apart from that, he worked as a research physician at the Shriners Hospitals for Children- Galveston. He also had his internal medicine residency programme at the University of Georgia from 2019 to 2020.

At the time of his passing, he served as a medical practitioner for the United Nations. David was passionate about his work. He had achieved a lot at the age of 31. It is not just his charisma that made colleagues and his patients love him. He also had exceptional abilities, which enabled him to earn recognition from peers.

What happened to David Heward Mills?

The worst tragedy that can befall a man visited the Heward-Mills family on the 15th of April 2022. This was the day Dr David Heward Mills breathed his last.

The young doctor had fallen ill and died shortly later. The exact cause of death was never revealed as the family appealed for their privacy to be respected as they mourned. David passed on at the age of 31.

FAQs

What happened to David Heward Mills? He was a young Ghanaian doctor working in Columbia, South Carolina, but he died at the age of 31 years. Was David Heward Mills married? No information has been shared on whether he was married or not. Where was Bishop Dag Heward Mills' son buried? David Heward Mills' funeral took place at Forest Park Southwest Cemetery in Richmond, Texas. What killed David Heward Mills? David's cause of death has only been indicated as a short illness, but no further details were provided. Was David Heward Mills an only child? No, he had three other siblings: Danielle, Joshua and Paula Mills. Who are the parents of David Heward Mills? His parents are bishop Dag Heward Mills and Adelaide Mills. Was David Heward Mills Ghanaian? Yes, David's father has Ghanaian roots, which means that he enjoys citizenship through him.

Dag Heward has served as a bishop and founder of the Lighthouse Chapel. His faith may be unwavering, but he has to be inclined to question why God took his son when he was in the prime of his life. David Heward Mills had worked so hard to become a doctor, yet he did not live long enough to enjoy the fruits of his labour. Life goes on, but those who knew him will never forget the person he was.

