Who is Rudebwoy Ranking? Biography and top trending songs

Rudebwoy Ranking is a Ghanaian musician. He has occasionally topped Ghana's dancehall music charts since 2014. Luck did not get Rudebwoy to where he is today. His passion and dedication to music are some of the things that shaped him into one of Ghana’s top-ranking musicians.

The Rudebwoy Ranking stage matches his music style. The artist turns sensitive social issues into sweet but strong lyrics. He also makes them flow smoothly with dancehall-reggae beats.

Profile summary

Full name Mustapha Rahman Stage name Rudebwoy Ranking Gender Male Date of birth 18th March 1991 Zodiac sign Pisces Age 31 years (as of November 2022) Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Marital status Unknown Occupation Musician Genre Dancehall Net worth Unknown Facebook @rudeboyranking Twitter @RudebwoyRanking Instagram @rudebwoyrankinggh Audiomack @rudebwoyranking Spotify Rudebwoy Ranking YouTube Rudebwoy Ranking

Rudebwoy Ranking's biography

Rudebwoy Ranking's real name is Mustapha Rahman. He is a Ghanaian citizen, born and raised in Africa.

How old is Rudebwoy Ranking?

Rudebwoy Ranking's age is 31 years as of November 2022. The dancehall star was born on 18th March 1991.

Rudebwoy Ranking's career history

Rudebwoy learnt dancehall music while residing at Nima slums in Accra, Ghana. He began performing at dancehall concerts countrywide in 2015.

The artist bagged the Discovery Of The Year award at the 2015 Bass Awards. He then launched his debut album, Elevation-Time, on 12th September 2016.

Rudebwoy received seven nominations at the 2016 Hausa Music Awards and won five: Fan Base of the Year, Dancehall artiste of the year, Collaboration of the year, Most popular song of the year, and Artiste of the year awards.

He has worked with several iconic Ghanaian artists like Shatta Wale, Episode, Samini, Edem, Ras Kuuku, EL, and Luther.

Rudebwoy Ranking's songs

Rudebwoy Ranking's Smoke My Sorrow hit track came out on 31st May 2014. It urged society not to misjudge m*arijuana smokers because the drug does not make one an evil person.

The Dambanza song got massive airplay and attention from the media in 2014. This energetic Hausa song is about “a good for nothing person." 2017's Gbelemo song has beautiful dancers, and Holy Ghost Fire came out on 30th September 2015. It talks about righteousness, freedom and justice.

Lex McCarthy of Bullhaus Entertainment directed Rudebwoy Ranking's Pain Dem track. The song was uploaded on YouTube on 17th June 2016. It urged people to avoid being envious of each other's success.

Bullhaus Entertainment released Rudebwoy Ranking's Jah Over Dem song on 3rd June 2018. It expressed the artist's strong faith in God and encouraged the audience to trust the Almighty when in trouble.

Here is a list of Rudebwoy Ranking's trending songs:

1. Too Know 14. Dambanza 2. Original Rudebwoy 15. Gbelemo 3. Jah over Dem 16. Holy Ghost Fire 4. Yaro 17. Don’t Cry 5. Make Money 18. Deh Ah Road 6. Coco 19. Forever ft. Medikal 7. Knockout 20. Informer ft. Raga Afrika 8. Wine Up 21. Enter 9. Boby 22. Forking Money Maker 10. Topchart 23. Blind Fi Dem 11. Turn Me On 24. Why Me (Warning) 12. Pain Dem 25. Wash Your Face (Bangr Riddim) 13. Smoke My Sorrow 26. One Man Millitant (Prod. by Beatzhynex)

Rudebwoy Ranking's latest songs

You can find Rudebwoy Ranking's latest songs on YouTube. He released Dawg on 29th June, then uploaded the Birdman song on 5th July 2021. These melodies are still in audio form.

Who is Rudebwoy Ranking's wife?

Rudebwoy is one of the most private Ghanaian dancehall artists. Therefore, it is hard for fans to know his marital status.

What is Rudebwoy Ranking's height?

Rudebwoy is around 6 feet tall. He is yet to publicly share his height, weight, and other body measurements.

What is Rudebwoy Ranking's net worth?

Rudebwoy Ranking's worth is unknown because he keeps he does not flaunt his wealth and lifestyle online.

Facts about Rudebwoy Ranking

Dancehall fans mistake Rudebwoy Ranking for Nigerian singer Paul Okoye (alias Rudeboy). Paul Okoye does R&B, hip hop, Afrobeats, dancehall, and reggae songs.

He keeps long dreadlocks and occasionally changes their colour from black to maroon and brown.

Rudebwoy Ranking is a rude person, as his stage name implies. Fans experience his kindness on social media, and he usually tags his friends on posts.

The singer loves tattoo art and is yet to share with fans the meanings behind the beautiful tattoos on his arms.

Rudebwoy Ranking has not dropped new songs this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for videos from the two audios he uploaded on YouTube in 2021.

