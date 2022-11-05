Who is Janet Von Schmeling? All you need to know about Drake Bell's wife

Janet Von Schmeling is an American model, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and manager. She gained recognition following her performance in the 2017 movie Dawning of the Dead. She has since appeared in other films and television shows, such as Just Jenna (2016) and Painting Autumn (2017). She is also well known for being Drake Bell's wife.

Drake Bell is an actor, songwriter, singer, and musician from the United States. He started his acting profession at the age of five in the early 1990s, with his initial broadcast live appearance on Home Improvement (1994). But did you know that he's married to Janet Von Schmeling? If yes, how much do you know about her?

Janet Von Schmeling's profile summary

Full name Janet Von Schmeling Gender Female Date of birth 1 June 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Orlando, Florida, USA Current residence Costa Mesa, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Husband Drake Bell Children Jeremy Drake Bell Father Chief Master Von Schmeling Stepmother Barbara Von Schmeling Siblings 2 Profession Model, actress, producer, entrepreneur Net worth $3 million - 4 million

Janet Von Schmeling's biography

Janet Von Schmeling was born in Orlando, Florida, United States. Her father is called Chief Master Von Schmeling, and her stepmother is called Barbara Von Schmeling. Her mother, Barbara, is a hairdresser, and her father, Chief Master Von, is a real estate agent.

She has two half-siblings, a brother Hermann Von Schmeling and a sister Victoria Von Schmeling. She graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She also has a Master's degree in Criminal Justice Administration from the same learning Institution.

How old is Janet Von Schmeling?

Janet Von Schmeling's age is 28 years as of 2022. She was born on 1 June 1994. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Janet is an American model, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and manager. The American actress first appeared as Lane in a 2015 short video, The Greys. In 2016, she played the role of a Troubled/Smoker Teen in Just Jenna's TV movie. The actress was also featured in the 2017 TV series BuzzFeed Murder Mystery Stories and played the role of Kaycee.

Janet Von Schmeling's movies and TV series

According to her IMDb page, the American actress has 12 acting credits. They include:

Year TV show Role 2018 Street Ships Teen Pirate 2017 Painting Autumn Tawny 2017 The dawning of the Dead Los Angeles Zombie 2017 BuzzFeed Murder Mystery Stories Kaycee 2017 Tribal - Proof of Concept 2017 Saturday on Earth Jamie 2017 Fox Pointe Kasey 2017 Enigma Alex (2017) 2016 Just Jenna Troubled/Smoker Teen 2015-2016 Suspense Imp/Dolores Fletcher 2015 How to Survive High School Popular Girl 2015 The Greys Lane

Janet has modelled for brands such as vans and converse shoes. She has also authored several magazines, including Marie Claire UK and Cosmopolitan UK. She is presently the chief editor at Esquire UK, a men's magazine.

What is Janet Von Schmeling's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is between $3 million and 4 million. This information is unverifiable and thus untrustworthy. She primarily earns her income through her modelling, acting, and producing career.

Janet Von Schmeling's husband and children

Janet Von Schmeling is married to Drake Bell. The two got married in 2018 and have been together for more than four years. Their marriage has been blessed with one boy child called Jeremy Drake Bell. One can find photos of Jeremy on Janet Von Schmeling's Instagram page.

Janet's husband, Drake, is a famous American actor, musician, singer and songwriter. Drake made his acting debut in 1994 in the TV series Home Improvement as Little Pete. He has since been featured in several other films and television shows.

How tall is Janet Von Schmeling?

Janet Von Schmeling's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres, and she weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. In addition, she has brunette hair and brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Drake Bell's wife? His wife is called Janet Von Schmeling. She is an American actress, model, producer, entrepreneur, and manager. How old is Drake Bell's wife? She is 28 years old. She was born on 1 June 1994. Does Drake Bell have a child? Yes, he has one boy child called Jeremy Drake Bell. When did Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling get married? The two exchanged their wedding vows in 2018. How many siblings does Janet Von Schmeling have? She has two half-siblings, a brother Hermann Von Schmeling and a sister Victoria Von Schmeling. When was Drake Bell's child born? The exact details about his child's birth are currently unavailable on the internet. However, his son was born in 2021. How tall is Janet Von Schmeling? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Janet Von Schmeling is an American model, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and manager. She began her acting debut in 2015 when she appeared as Lane in a short video, The Greys. She rose to fame following her marriage to Drake Bell.

