LeBron James is an accomplished basketball player from the United States who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history, earning the moniker "King James." He has several tattoos on his body that depict motivational phrases and his affection for those he cherishes. Explore LeBron James' tattoos and what they represent.
LeBron James's tattoos tell a story through visuals, providing an insight into his existence and the individuals who have shaped it. Many tattoos on his skin are dedicated to significant individuals who have influenced him throughout his life, such as his mum, spouse, and three kids.
LeBron James' profile summary
|Full name
|LeBron Raymone James Sr.
|Gender
|Male
|Born
|30 December 1984
|Age
|39 years old (as of January 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Akron, Ohio, United States
|Current residence
|Brentwood, Los Angeles, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'9"
|Height in centimetres
|206
|Weight in pounds
|250
|Weight in kilograms
|113
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Anthony McClelland
|Mother
|Gloria Marie James
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Savannah James (m. 2013)
|Children
|LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., Bryce James, Zhuri Nova
|High school
|St. Vincent-St. Mary High School
|Profession
|Basketball player, actor, producer, writer
|Current team
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Position
|No. 23 small forward/power forward
|League
|NBA
|Net worth
|$400 million–$1 billion
LeBron James' tattoos
How many tattoos does Lebron James have? He has around 28 tattoos. James appreciates body art and has repeatedly acquired or upgraded his collection throughout his successful NBA career. His latest ink work is a black mamba snake curled around numbers 24 and 8, designed as a homage to the deceased Kobe Bryant. Here is a list of all LeBron James' tattoos.
"Chosen 1" tattoo
The American star has CHOSEN1 tattooed over his upper back. Did LeBron have tattoos in high school? Yes. He received this body art in high school after appearing on the Sports Illustrated cover on 18 February 2002.
He was presented as "The Chosen One" on the front page of Sports Illustrated, accompanied by his tale of rising to the pinnacle of the basketball world. The cover-page narrative inspired him to be tattooed with a comparable title.
Gloria
Raymone has Gloria tattooed on his right arm, atop his lion head tattoo. The design honours his mom, Gloria James.
"What we do in life echoes in eternity" tattoo
"What we do in life" is written on LeBron's right arm, while the remainder of the statement "echoes in eternity" is written on his left arm. This remark implies that everything you do will have long-term consequences.
The rationale for getting this tattoo on his flesh was that LeBron has always been satisfied with his life decisions. Thus, he opted to get this tattoo when he recovered from a minor bruise in March 2010. The tattoo is a quotation from his favourite movie, Gladiator.
Crowned lion tattoo
The basketball player has a crowned lion tattoo on his right bicep. It began as his initial arm tattoo, which he modified during his debut in the NBA. The lion's head represents courage, power, and governance, which LeBron exhibits in and out of the basketball court.
King James tattoo
This ink artwork on LeBron's right bicep depicts a crown and the phrase "King James." It reflects LeBron's legacy as one of the best basketball players of his generation, as well as his impact on the game.
330 tattoo
James has the number 330 inscribed on his right forearm. The artwork is a homage to his hometown's region code (Akron, Ohio). He unveiled this tattoo during the debut of his fourth season in the NBA.
Prince James tattoo
The actor has a picture tattoo of his son, LeBron Jr., Prince James, on the inner surface of his left forearm. Raymone had a photo of his kid tattooed on his left forearm on his child's first birthday.
Family tattoo
The American superstar has the word 'Family' tattooed on the right side of his belly.
Family portrait tattoo
Raymone's right forearm is tattooed with a family image of his spouse, kids, and mum. The design honours the essential persons in his life who stood by him during his career.
Loyalty tattoo
Raymone sports a loyalty tattoo on the left side of his belly. The beautiful design represents a desire for oneself and an appreciation for excellence.
History tattoo
James has the word history tattooed on his left leg. He unveiled the artwork on his left calf on 17 April 2010, while in the debut game of the 2010 NBA playoffs, which matched the witness body art on his right leg.
Witness tattoo
James has a witness tattoo on his right leg. He had this body art following the victorious session of the 2006 finals. The letters are tattooed along the length of his right leg. This body art also refers to one of Nike's advertisements, which aired following the gaming session.
The Akron Hammer tattoo
Raymone's left bicep bears this tattoo, which depicts a hammer and represents Akron's blue-collar professionalism. It is a homage to where he grew up and the hard work that led to his achievement.
The lion tattoo
LeBron sports a winged lion body art on his chest. He has always referred to himself as a lion-like monster because of the savage style of play he displays on NBA hardwood.
Lebron's lion tattoo symbolises Venice. However, the winged lion is a sign that is very similar to that of the Boule Group, a covert club of elite black males.
Est 1984 tattoo
Raymone tattooed "Est 1984" on his left shoulder. Est 1984 marks the year in which he was born.
Stars tattoo
LeBron James added another ink to his collection by getting many stars etched around his beast tattoo.
Bryce Maximus tattoo
Raymone has an additional body art on his right forearm that features the name of his second kid, Bryce Maximus. He obtained this body art before attending the United States Basketball Team's training camp.
L and J tattoo
James has the letters L and J tattooed on his left and right triceps. These two-letter ink designs are the initials of his title, LeBron James. He unveiled this body art amid the 2007 NBA finals.
Hold my own
The NBA player has the word "Hold My Own" inscribed underneath the 'Beast' body art. It is a belief that appears in most of his collections.
Beast tattoo
The American basketball player sports a beast body art on his left bicep. Many assume it reflects his prowess with the ball in the court.
KJ1 tattoo
Raymone James has KJ1 inscribed on his right hand. This ink job is known to represent King James 1.
"No one can see through what I am except for the one that made me" tattoo
Raymone James has this sentence inked on the inner surface of his right forearm. It probably concerns his background, as he hasn't revealed much about the tattoo.
Birds tattoo
James has two flying birds etched on the inner part of his right arm. Its meaning remains unknown for now.
Flames tattoo
The American basketball star has flames tattooed on his right forearm. Similar to some of his tatts, the meaning of the flames tattoo remains unknown.
Gifted child tattoo
The American superstar has the phrase "gifted child" inscribed on his chest. Lebron's chest tattoo is written in small letters.
Zhuri's portrait
James inked a photo of his daughter on his back beneath the "C" in Chosen 1 tattoo. This Lebron James back tattoo features a baby picture of his little girl, Zhuri.
BBZ tattoo
Raymone James' shooting hand features the initials "BBZ" beneath the crown. The initials represent the names of his children—Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.
Tribute to Kobe Bryant tattoo
LeBron received a tattoo on his leg with a rose, a snake (Black Mamba), and some numerals. This inking job is a homage to James's late NBA star and close friend Kobe Bryant (nicknamed Black Mamba), who succumbed in a horrible helicopter accident on 26 January 2020.
The design contains a snake, which represents Kobe's moniker, Black Mamba, a rose as a sign of love, and the numbers that Kobe Bryant wore during his 20-year career with the Lakers.
Does LeBron James have tattoos?
The American actor has around 27 tattoos on his skin. What was LeBron's first tattoo? His first body art is CHOSEN1. The tattoo is placed on his upper back.
Above is a list of all LeBron James' tattoos and their meaning. LeBron James' body arts not only make a big statement, but they also provide details about his professional and private lives. Every tattoo depicts a phase in his life experience, ranging from memorials to loved ones to symbols of courage and social activity.
