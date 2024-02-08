LeBron James is an accomplished basketball player from the United States who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history, earning the moniker "King James." He has several tattoos on his body that depict motivational phrases and his affection for those he cherishes. Explore LeBron James' tattoos and what they represent.

LeBron James displays his upper body tattoos. Photo: @kingjames on Instagram, Ronald Martinez on Getty Images (modified by author)

LeBron James's tattoos tell a story through visuals, providing an insight into his existence and the individuals who have shaped it. Many tattoos on his skin are dedicated to significant individuals who have influenced him throughout his life, such as his mum, spouse, and three kids.

LeBron James' profile summary

Full name LeBron Raymone James Sr. Gender Male Born 30 December 1984 Age 39 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Akron, Ohio, United States Current residence Brentwood, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'9" Height in centimetres 206 Weight in pounds 250 Weight in kilograms 113 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Anthony McClelland Mother Gloria Marie James Marital status Married Spouse Savannah James (m. 2013) Children LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., Bryce James, Zhuri Nova High school St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Profession Basketball player, actor, producer, writer Current team Los Angeles Lakers Position No. 23 small forward/power forward League NBA Net worth $400 million–$1 billion Instagram @kingjames X(Twitter) @KingJames

LeBron James' tattoos

How many tattoos does Lebron James have? He has around 28 tattoos. James appreciates body art and has repeatedly acquired or upgraded his collection throughout his successful NBA career. His latest ink work is a black mamba snake curled around numbers 24 and 8, designed as a homage to the deceased Kobe Bryant. Here is a list of all LeBron James' tattoos.

"Chosen 1" tattoo

LeBron James' CHOSEN 1 tattoo is located on his upper back. Photo: @losangeleslakers

The American star has CHOSEN1 tattooed over his upper back. Did LeBron have tattoos in high school? Yes. He received this body art in high school after appearing on the Sports Illustrated cover on 18 February 2002.

He was presented as "The Chosen One" on the front page of Sports Illustrated, accompanied by his tale of rising to the pinnacle of the basketball world. The cover-page narrative inspired him to be tattooed with a comparable title.

Gloria

LeBron James is holding a basketball and has an inked Gloria tattoo on his upper arm, among other tattoos. Photo: @solongtattoo

Raymone has Gloria tattooed on his right arm, atop his lion head tattoo. The design honours his mom, Gloria James.

"What we do in life echoes in eternity" tattoo

LeBron James is lifting both arms while showcasing his quote tattoo. Photo: @bodyartguru

"What we do in life" is written on LeBron's right arm, while the remainder of the statement "echoes in eternity" is written on his left arm. This remark implies that everything you do will have long-term consequences.

The rationale for getting this tattoo on his flesh was that LeBron has always been satisfied with his life decisions. Thus, he opted to get this tattoo when he recovered from a minor bruise in March 2010. The tattoo is a quotation from his favourite movie, Gladiator.

Crowned lion tattoo

LeBron James' crowned lion tattoo, encircled with a red marker, is on his upper arm. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein (modified by author)

The basketball player has a crowned lion tattoo on his right bicep. It began as his initial arm tattoo, which he modified during his debut in the NBA. The lion's head represents courage, power, and governance, which LeBron exhibits in and out of the basketball court.

King James tattoo

LeBron's King James tattoo on his arm features the word king on the top of the lion head and king below the lion head. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)

This ink artwork on LeBron's right bicep depicts a crown and the phrase "King James." It reflects LeBron's legacy as one of the best basketball players of his generation, as well as his impact on the game.

330 tattoo

LeBron James is sitting beside his son while showcasing his 330 tattoo on his arm, encircled with a red marker. Photo: @StillFill (modified by author)

James has the number 330 inscribed on his right forearm. The artwork is a homage to his hometown's region code (Akron, Ohio). He unveiled this tattoo during the debut of his fourth season in the NBA.

Prince James tattoo

LeBron James has tattooed his son's portrait on his right forearm. Photo: @bodyartguru

The actor has a picture tattoo of his son, LeBron Jr., Prince James, on the inner surface of his left forearm. Raymone had a photo of his kid tattooed on his left forearm on his child's first birthday.

Family tattoo

LeBron James, holding his sports shoes, has tattooed the word family on his abdomen as a sign of love for his family. Photo: @bodyartguru

The American superstar has the word 'Family' tattooed on the right side of his belly.

Family portrait tattoo

Although covered by other tattoos, LeBron James' family portrait is placed on his right hand. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)

Raymone's right forearm is tattooed with a family image of his spouse, kids, and mum. The design honours the essential persons in his life who stood by him during his career.

Loyalty tattoo

LeBron James is standing shirtless with a loyalty tattoo highlighted in red. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)

Raymone sports a loyalty tattoo on the left side of his belly. The beautiful design represents a desire for oneself and an appreciation for excellence.

History tattoo

LeBron James showcases his history tattoo on the leg for the first time in the field. Photo: Rocky Widner

James has the word history tattooed on his left leg. He unveiled the artwork on his left calf on 17 April 2010, while in the debut game of the 2010 NBA playoffs, which matched the witness body art on his right leg.

Witness tattoo

LeBron James' witness tattoo is written boldly and vertically on his right leg. Photo: Rocky Widner

James has a witness tattoo on his right leg. He had this body art following the victorious session of the 2006 finals. The letters are tattooed along the length of his right leg. This body art also refers to one of Nike's advertisements, which aired following the gaming session.

The Akron Hammer tattoo

LeBron James' Akron tattoo is located on his left shoulder. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)

Raymone's left bicep bears this tattoo, which depicts a hammer and represents Akron's blue-collar professionalism. It is a homage to where he grew up and the hard work that led to his achievement.

The lion tattoo

LeBron James, standing shirtless beside a water body, has a winged lion tattoo encircled with a red marker on his chest. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)

LeBron sports a winged lion body art on his chest. He has always referred to himself as a lion-like monster because of the savage style of play he displays on NBA hardwood.

Lebron's lion tattoo symbolises Venice. However, the winged lion is a sign that is very similar to that of the Boule Group, a covert club of elite black males.

Est 1984 tattoo

LeBron James' Est 1984 tattoo is placed across his left shoulder. Photo: @kingjames ( modified by author)

Raymone tattooed "Est 1984" on his left shoulder. Est 1984 marks the year in which he was born.

Stars tattoo

James' star tattoo surrounds his beast tattoo. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)

LeBron James added another ink to his collection by getting many stars etched around his beast tattoo.

Bryce Maximus tattoo

LeBron James has a Bryce Maximus tattoo on his right arm. Photo: Chiun-Kai Shih

Raymone has an additional body art on his right forearm that features the name of his second kid, Bryce Maximus. He obtained this body art before attending the United States Basketball Team's training camp.

L and J tattoo

LeBron James' two-letter tattoos on both hands are the initials of his name, LeBron James. Photo: @bodyartguru

James has the letters L and J tattooed on his left and right triceps. These two-letter ink designs are the initials of his title, LeBron James. He unveiled this body art amid the 2007 NBA finals.

Hold my own

LeBron James' "hold my own" tattoo is inked under his beast's tattoo. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)

The NBA player has the word "Hold My Own" inscribed underneath the 'Beast' body art. It is a belief that appears in most of his collections.

Beast tattoo

LeBron James' beast tattoo is placed above his "Hold My Own" tattoo. Photo: @kingjames

The American basketball player sports a beast body art on his left bicep. Many assume it reflects his prowess with the ball in the court.

KJ1 tattoo

LeBron James' tattoo is placed next to his thumb on his right hand. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)

Raymone James has KJ1 inscribed on his right hand. This ink job is known to represent King James 1.

"No one can see through what I am except for the one that made me" tattoo

LeBron's script tattoo is inked in two lines amid other tattoos on his right hand. Photo: @kingjames

Raymone James has this sentence inked on the inner surface of his right forearm. It probably concerns his background, as he hasn't revealed much about the tattoo.

Birds tattoo

LeBron James' birds tattoo is on his lower hand. Photo: @bodyartguru

James has two flying birds etched on the inner part of his right arm. Its meaning remains unknown for now.

Flames tattoo

LeBron James has a flames tattoo near his 330 tattoo. Photo: Joe Murphy

The American basketball star has flames tattooed on his right forearm. Similar to some of his tatts, the meaning of the flames tattoo remains unknown.

Gifted child tattoo

LeBron James' tattoo is inked along his winged lion tattoo in small letters. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)

The American superstar has the phrase "gifted child" inscribed on his chest. Lebron's chest tattoo is written in small letters.

Zhuri's portrait

LeBron James' Zhuri tattoo is on his left back under the letter C of chosen 1 tattoo. Photo: @LeBronJames

James inked a photo of his daughter on his back beneath the "C" in Chosen 1 tattoo. This Lebron James back tattoo features a baby picture of his little girl, Zhuri.

BBZ tattoo

LeBron James matches his BBZ tattoo with his wife, Savannah. Photo: @NbaAccesoTotal

Raymone James' shooting hand features the initials "BBZ" beneath the crown. The initials represent the names of his children—Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

Tribute to Kobe Bryant tattoo

LeBron James tribute tattoo on his leg features a black mamba snake curled around numbers 24 and 8 and rose flowers. Photo: @sportsgamblingpodcast

LeBron received a tattoo on his leg with a rose, a snake (Black Mamba), and some numerals. This inking job is a homage to James's late NBA star and close friend Kobe Bryant (nicknamed Black Mamba), who succumbed in a horrible helicopter accident on 26 January 2020.

The design contains a snake, which represents Kobe's moniker, Black Mamba, a rose as a sign of love, and the numbers that Kobe Bryant wore during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Does LeBron James have tattoos?

The American actor has around 27 tattoos on his skin. What was LeBron's first tattoo? His first body art is CHOSEN1. The tattoo is placed on his upper back.

Above is a list of all LeBron James' tattoos and their meaning. LeBron James' body arts not only make a big statement, but they also provide details about his professional and private lives. Every tattoo depicts a phase in his life experience, ranging from memorials to loved ones to symbols of courage and social activity.

