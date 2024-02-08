Global site navigation

A list of all LeBron James' tattoos and their meanings (with photos)
Fashion

A list of all LeBron James' tattoos and their meanings (with photos)

by  Tatiana Thiga

LeBron James is an accomplished basketball player from the United States who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history, earning the moniker "King James." He has several tattoos on his body that depict motivational phrases and his affection for those he cherishes. Explore LeBron James' tattoos and what they represent.

LeBron James tattoos mostly features his family members, close friends, place of birth and achievements
LeBron James displays his upper body tattoos. Photo: @kingjames on Instagram, Ronald Martinez on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

LeBron James's tattoos tell a story through visuals, providing an insight into his existence and the individuals who have shaped it. Many tattoos on his skin are dedicated to significant individuals who have influenced him throughout his life, such as his mum, spouse, and three kids.

LeBron James' profile summary

Full nameLeBron Raymone James Sr.
GenderMale
Born30 December 1984
Age39 years old (as of January 2024)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthAkron, Ohio, United States
Current residenceBrentwood, Los Angeles, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'9"
Height in centimetres206
Weight in pounds 250
Weight in kilograms 113
Hair colour Black
Eye colour Dark brown
FatherAnthony McClelland
MotherGloria Marie James
Marital status Married
SpouseSavannah James (m. 2013)
ChildrenLeBron "Bronny" James Jr., Bryce James, Zhuri Nova
High schoolSt. Vincent-St. Mary High School
ProfessionBasketball player, actor, producer, writer
Current teamLos Angeles Lakers
PositionNo. 23 small forward/power forward
LeagueNBA
Net worth$400 million–$1 billion
Instagram@kingjames
X(Twitter)@KingJames

Read also

Meet Kane Brown's parents: The untold story about Kane Brown's dad and mom

LeBron James' tattoos

How many tattoos does Lebron James have? He has around 28 tattoos. James appreciates body art and has repeatedly acquired or upgraded his collection throughout his successful NBA career. His latest ink work is a black mamba snake curled around numbers 24 and 8, designed as a homage to the deceased Kobe Bryant. Here is a list of all LeBron James' tattoos.

"Chosen 1" tattoo

CHOSEN1 is LeBron James' first tattoo
LeBron James' CHOSEN 1 tattoo is located on his upper back. Photo: @losangeleslakers
Source: Facebook

The American star has CHOSEN1 tattooed over his upper back. Did LeBron have tattoos in high school? Yes. He received this body art in high school after appearing on the Sports Illustrated cover on 18 February 2002.

He was presented as "The Chosen One" on the front page of Sports Illustrated, accompanied by his tale of rising to the pinnacle of the basketball world. The cover-page narrative inspired him to be tattooed with a comparable title.

Read also

Billy Dee Williams net worth: How wealthy is the movie star and actor?

Gloria

LeBron James has a Gloria tattoo on his right arm
LeBron James is holding a basketball and has an inked Gloria tattoo on his upper arm, among other tattoos. Photo: @solongtattoo
Source: UGC

Raymone has Gloria tattooed on his right arm, atop his lion head tattoo. The design honours his mom, Gloria James.

"What we do in life echoes in eternity" tattoo

"What we do in life echoes in eternity" tattoo is inked on LeBron James' biceps
LeBron James is lifting both arms while showcasing his quote tattoo. Photo: @bodyartguru
Source: UGC

"What we do in life" is written on LeBron's right arm, while the remainder of the statement "echoes in eternity" is written on his left arm. This remark implies that everything you do will have long-term consequences.

The rationale for getting this tattoo on his flesh was that LeBron has always been satisfied with his life decisions. Thus, he opted to get this tattoo when he recovered from a minor bruise in March 2010. The tattoo is a quotation from his favourite movie, Gladiator.

Crowned lion tattoo

LeBron James' crowned lion tattoo was his first arm tattoo
LeBron James' crowned lion tattoo, encircled with a red marker, is on his upper arm. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The basketball player has a crowned lion tattoo on his right bicep. It began as his initial arm tattoo, which he modified during his debut in the NBA. The lion's head represents courage, power, and governance, which LeBron exhibits in and out of the basketball court.

Read also

Who is Lil Dicky's girlfriend? A look into the American rapper's relationship history and love life

King James tattoo

LeBron James' king James tattoo is placed on his right bicep
LeBron's King James tattoo on his arm features the word king on the top of the lion head and king below the lion head. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

This ink artwork on LeBron's right bicep depicts a crown and the phrase "King James." It reflects LeBron's legacy as one of the best basketball players of his generation, as well as his impact on the game.

330 tattoo

LeBron James 330 tattoo is inked on his right forearm
LeBron James is sitting beside his son while showcasing his 330 tattoo on his arm, encircled with a red marker. Photo: @StillFill (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

James has the number 330 inscribed on his right forearm. The artwork is a homage to his hometown's region code (Akron, Ohio). He unveiled this tattoo during the debut of his fourth season in the NBA.

Prince James tattoo

Prince James is one of LeBron James' son
LeBron James has tattooed his son's portrait on his right forearm. Photo: @bodyartguru
Source: UGC

The actor has a picture tattoo of his son, LeBron Jr., Prince James, on the inner surface of his left forearm. Raymone had a photo of his kid tattooed on his left forearm on his child's first birthday.

Family tattoo

LeBron James has a family tattoo on his right abdomen
LeBron James, holding his sports shoes, has tattooed the word family on his abdomen as a sign of love for his family. Photo: @bodyartguru
Source: UGC

The American superstar has the word 'Family' tattooed on the right side of his belly.

Family portrait tattoo

LeBron James has a family portrait tattoo on his right forearm
Although covered by other tattoos, LeBron James' family portrait is placed on his right hand. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Raymone's right forearm is tattooed with a family image of his spouse, kids, and mum. The design honours the essential persons in his life who stood by him during his career.

Read also

How old is DD Osama? 10 fun facts about the rapper

Loyalty tattoo

LeBron has a loyalty tattoo on the left side of his stomach
LeBron James is standing shirtless with a loyalty tattoo highlighted in red. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Raymone sports a loyalty tattoo on the left side of his belly. The beautiful design represents a desire for oneself and an appreciation for excellence.

History tattoo

LeBron James has a history tattoo on his left leg
LeBron James showcases his history tattoo on the leg for the first time in the field. Photo: Rocky Widner
Source: Getty Images

James has the word history tattooed on his left leg. He unveiled the artwork on his left calf on 17 April 2010, while in the debut game of the 2010 NBA playoffs, which matched the witness body art on his right leg.

Witness tattoo

LeBron James has a witness tattoo on his right leg
LeBron James' witness tattoo is written boldly and vertically on his right leg. Photo: Rocky Widner
Source: Getty Images

James has a witness tattoo on his right leg. He had this body art following the victorious session of the 2006 finals. The letters are tattooed along the length of his right leg. This body art also refers to one of Nike's advertisements, which aired following the gaming session.

The Akron Hammer tattoo

LeBron James has an Akron tattoo next to his neck
LeBron James' Akron tattoo is located on his left shoulder. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Raymone's left bicep bears this tattoo, which depicts a hammer and represents Akron's blue-collar professionalism. It is a homage to where he grew up and the hard work that led to his achievement.

Read also

Meet Kurt Warner's children: How many kids does he have, and where are they now?

The lion tattoo

LeBron James has a lion tattoo on his chest
LeBron James, standing shirtless beside a water body, has a winged lion tattoo encircled with a red marker on his chest. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

LeBron sports a winged lion body art on his chest. He has always referred to himself as a lion-like monster because of the savage style of play he displays on NBA hardwood.

Lebron's lion tattoo symbolises Venice. However, the winged lion is a sign that is very similar to that of the Boule Group, a covert club of elite black males.

Est 1984 tattoo

LeBron James has Est 1984 tattoo on his shoulder
LeBron James' Est 1984 tattoo is placed across his left shoulder. Photo: @kingjames ( modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Raymone tattooed "Est 1984" on his left shoulder. Est 1984 marks the year in which he was born.

Stars tattoo

LeBron James has stars tattoo on his upper left arm
James' star tattoo surrounds his beast tattoo. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

LeBron James added another ink to his collection by getting many stars etched around his beast tattoo.

Bryce Maximus tattoo

LeBron James tattooed his son's name, Bryce Maximus, on his hand
LeBron James has a Bryce Maximus tattoo on his right arm. Photo: Chiun-Kai Shih
Source: Getty Images

Raymone has an additional body art on his right forearm that features the name of his second kid, Bryce Maximus. He obtained this body art before attending the United States Basketball Team's training camp.

L and J tattoo

LeBron James has the letters L and J tattooed on his left and right hands
LeBron James' two-letter tattoos on both hands are the initials of his name, LeBron James. Photo: @bodyartguru
Source: UGC

James has the letters L and J tattooed on his left and right triceps. These two-letter ink designs are the initials of his title, LeBron James. He unveiled this body art amid the 2007 NBA finals.

Read also

Michael Oher's net worth: insights into the NFL player's income and assets

Hold my own

LeBron James' "Hold My Own" tattoo is placed on his upper left arm
LeBron James' "hold my own" tattoo is inked under his beast's tattoo. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The NBA player has the word "Hold My Own" inscribed underneath the 'Beast' body art. It is a belief that appears in most of his collections.

Beast tattoo

LeBron James has a beast tattoo on his left arm
LeBron James' beast tattoo is placed above his "Hold My Own" tattoo. Photo: @kingjames
Source: Instagram

The American basketball player sports a beast body art on his left bicep. Many assume it reflects his prowess with the ball in the court.

KJ1 tattoo

LeBron James KJ1 is tattooed on his right hand
LeBron James' tattoo is placed next to his thumb on his right hand. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Raymone James has KJ1 inscribed on his right hand. This ink job is known to represent King James 1.

"No one can see through what I am except for the one that made me" tattoo

LeBron James script tattoo is placed on his inner right arm
LeBron's script tattoo is inked in two lines amid other tattoos on his right hand. Photo: @kingjames
Source: Instagram

Raymone James has this sentence inked on the inner surface of his right forearm. It probably concerns his background, as he hasn't revealed much about the tattoo.

Birds tattoo

LeBron James has birds tattoo on his inner right arm
LeBron James' birds tattoo is on his lower hand. Photo: @bodyartguru
Source: UGC

James has two flying birds etched on the inner part of his right arm. Its meaning remains unknown for now.

Flames tattoo

LeBron James has flames tattoo on his arm
LeBron James has a flames tattoo near his 330 tattoo. Photo: Joe Murphy
Source: Getty Images

The American basketball star has flames tattooed on his right forearm. Similar to some of his tatts, the meaning of the flames tattoo remains unknown.

Read also

How much is Martin Lawrence's net worth: Everything you need to know about his income

Gifted child tattoo

LeBron James has a gifted child tattoo on his chest
LeBron James' tattoo is inked along his winged lion tattoo in small letters. Photo: @kingjames (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The American superstar has the phrase "gifted child" inscribed on his chest. Lebron's chest tattoo is written in small letters.

Zhuri's portrait

LeBron James has Zhuri tattoo on his back
LeBron James' Zhuri tattoo is on his left back under the letter C of chosen 1 tattoo. Photo: @LeBronJames
Source: Instagram

James inked a photo of his daughter on his back beneath the "C" in Chosen 1 tattoo. This Lebron James back tattoo features a baby picture of his little girl, Zhuri.

BBZ tattoo

LeBron James has a BBZ tattoo under his crown tattoo on his arm
LeBron James matches his BBZ tattoo with his wife, Savannah. Photo: @NbaAccesoTotal
Source: Facebook

Raymone James' shooting hand features the initials "BBZ" beneath the crown. The initials represent the names of his children—Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

Tribute to Kobe Bryant tattoo

LeBron James has a black mamba tattoo on his leg
LeBron James tribute tattoo on his leg features a black mamba snake curled around numbers 24 and 8 and rose flowers. Photo: @sportsgamblingpodcast
Source: UGC

LeBron received a tattoo on his leg with a rose, a snake (Black Mamba), and some numerals. This inking job is a homage to James's late NBA star and close friend Kobe Bryant (nicknamed Black Mamba), who succumbed in a horrible helicopter accident on 26 January 2020.

The design contains a snake, which represents Kobe's moniker, Black Mamba, a rose as a sign of love, and the numbers that Kobe Bryant wore during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Read also

Miley Cyrus tattoos: How many does the actress have, and what do they mean?

Does LeBron James have tattoos?

The American actor has around 27 tattoos on his skin. What was LeBron's first tattoo? His first body art is CHOSEN1. The tattoo is placed on his upper back.

Above is a list of all LeBron James' tattoos and their meaning. LeBron James' body arts not only make a big statement, but they also provide details about his professional and private lives. Every tattoo depicts a phase in his life experience, ranging from memorials to loved ones to symbols of courage and social activity.

Yen.com.gh recently released a list of Miley Cyrus tattoos. Miley Cyrus is a popular celebrity. She was born famous, had a successful TV acting career, and is now a singer.

What do Miley Cyrus' tattoos represent? They are a compilation of personal and noteworthy experiences from the artist's life. The celebrity's ever-growing collection demonstrates her passion for ink. Read the article for more about her tattoos.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel