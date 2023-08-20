Grant Chestnut is an American celebrity child widely recognised as Morris Chestnut's son. His father, Morris, is a renowned American actor who became famous after playing Ricky in the 1991 movie Boyz n the Hood.

Grant Chestnut did not follow in his dad's footsteps in the entertainment sector despite being the child of a prominent actor. Instead, he went into marketing, sales, and strategic business.

Grant Chestnut's profile summary

Full name Grant Chestnut Famous as Morris Chestnut's son Gender Male Date of birth 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Cerritos, California, USA Current residence Denver, Colorado, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Father Morris Chestnut Mother Pam Byse Siblings Paige Education University of Colorado Boulder Profession Marketing, sales, strategic business Net worth $60,000

Grant Chestnut's biography

Morris's son was born in 1997 in Cerritos, California, United States, to his parents, Pam Byse and Morris. What is Grant Chestnut's age? The celebrity child's age is 26 years old as of 2023. He holds an American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity.

Grant grew up alongside his sibling Paige. His sister Paige is a well-known American fashion model. Grant earned a bachelor's in Strategic Communications-Marketing and Advertising from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Who is Grant Chestnut's mother? His mother is called Pam Byse. She rose to prominence as the wife of famed actor Morris Chestnut. Grant's father is an actor, producer and director.

He started acting in 1990 in the TV series Freddy's Nightmares. He has been featured in several other films and TV series, such as The Ernest Green Story (1993), Breakin' All the Rules (2004), The Prince of Motor City (2008) and The Enemy Within (2019).

What does Grant Chestnut do?

The celebrity child graduated from college in 2019 and is pursuing a sales and marketing career. He spent five months as a sales representative for CUTCO, a cutlery business based in Boulder.

In 2019, Grant moved to Denver for a position as an international sales coordinator for EF Educational Tours. From November 2020 until May 2021, he served as an account executive and instructor at Atlas Consulting Group, Inc for seven months.

Beginning in January 2022, the celebrity child serves as a business development representative for the Denver-based company Oracle. What are grant chestnut movies? He has yet to appear in any films as of August 2023.

What is Grant Chestnut's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $60,000. Grant makes a living by working in the business sector. His father, Morris, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. He earns his income through his acting career.

How tall is Grant Chestnut?

The celebrity child's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 136 pounds or 62 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

What happened to Morris Chestnut's son?

Grant is now a business development representative for Oracle in Denver, Colorado, USA. He lives a quiet existence and preserves his solitude, avoiding any speck of attention associated with his father's celebrity.

Fast Facts about Grant Chestnut

Who is Grant Chestnut? He is an American celebrity child widely recognised for being Morris Chestnut's son. How old is Grant Chestnut? He is 26 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1997. Does Morris Chestnut have two sons? He has one son Grant. Who is Grant Chestnut's wife? He is not married and is currently single. Who is Morris Chestnut's daughter? She is called Paige, a well-known American fashion model. How wealthy is Grant's father? He has an estimated net worth of $6 million as of 2023. How tall is Grant? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres tall.

Grant Chestnut is an American celebrity child widely recognised as Morris Chestnut's son. He has ventured into marketing, sales, and strategic business. The celebrity child currently functions as a development representative for the Denver-based company Oracle.

