Who is Tom Felton's wife? The actor's dating life and relationships

Tom Felton is an English actor best known for his iconic portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. While fans have followed his profession intently, many are curious about his personal life, particularly his romantic relationships. So, who is Tom Felton's wife and his ex-girlfriends?

Tom Felton attends the opening ceremony for the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo (L). Felton at the Es x Perfect Magazine LFW party (R). Photo: Jun Sato, Dave Benett (modified by author)

Tom Felton has been in the spotlight since starring in the Harry Potter film series. The actor has also made headlines several times for being romantically linked with a few high-profile female celebrities. Felton's commitment to privacy hasn't deterred the intense interest in his marital status, with fans eagerly speculating about the mysterious Tom Felton's wife.

Full name Thomas Alton Felton Popular as Tom Felton Gender Male Date of birth 22 September 1987 Age 36 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Epsom, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Cranmore School, The Howard of Effingham School Eye colour Blue Hair colour Dark brown Height in centimetres 175 Height in feet and inches 5'9" Weight in kilograms 66 Weight in pounds 146 Father Peter Felton Mother Sharon Anstey Siblings 3 Sexuality Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Roxanne Danya Profession Voice and film actor Net worth $20 million Instagram @t22felton Twitter

Who is Tom Felton's wife?

Tom Felton has yet to be married. He has dated several women, but none of the relationships has culminated in marriage.

Tom Felton's dating history

The Harry Potter star has been in the spotlight for his acting career and personal relationships. He has been romantically involved with a few women. If you're curious about who the actor has dated, here's his dating timeline.

Roxanne Danya

Is Tom Felton married? The British actor is not married but is reportedly dating Roxanne Danya, a jewellery designer. They first met in 2018 while Felton was filming Origin in Cape Town, South Africa. The couple has been dating since 2020 and are occasionally seen together in public.

Jade Olivia Gordon

Actor Tom Felton and actress Jade Gordon dated from 2008 to 2016. Photo by Axelle on Getty Images (modified by author)

Tom Felton and Jade Gordon, a British actress, started dating in 2008 after meeting on the set of the famed Harry Potter film series, where Tom played Draco Malfoy and Jade Olivia worked as a stunt coordinator's assistant. They were together for seven years, making countless public appearances.

The love birds attended multiple premieres and red-carpet events and frequently shared glimpses of their romance on social media. However, their relationship ended in 2016, shortly after Jade Olivia briefly appeared as Malfoy's wife in the final Harry Potter film.

Phoebe Tonkin

Phoebe Jane Tonkin and Tom Felton were rumoured to be dating between 2006 and 2008. Photo by Taylor Hill on Getty Images (modified by author)

Phoebe Tonkin was rumoured to have been Tom Felton's girlfriend from 2006 to 2008. They met during a photoshoot in London and were occasionally seen together in public. Even though the supposed relationship lasted quite some time, it was never confirmed because neither spoke about it.

Phoebe Tonkin is an Australian actress and model best known for her roles in several hit TV shows and series, including The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. She began her acting career in Australia as a child actress in the television series H2O: Just Add Water. The talented actress also models for various designer labels and magazines.

Melissa Tamschick

In 2004, the Harry Potter star reportedly dated Melissa Tamschick. The relationship, which lasted three years until 2007, was kept private, and little is known about it. Neither Felton nor Tamschick confirmed they were in a romantic relationship at the time.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Tom Felton were co-stars in the Harry Potter film series. Photo: Arnold Jerocki (modified by author)

Are Emma Watson and Tom Felton together? In 2019, Tom Felton was rumoured to be dating fellow Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson after they shared a lovely photo of themselves in their pyjamas on holiday in South Africa. Additionally, Emma stirred speculations after admitting in 2011 that she used to have a crush on Tom.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Felton spoke about his relationship with Emma, stating that:

Emma and I have always been very dear to each other, but it didn't start that way. She was nine when we first met, and I was 12. And I think I was a bit of a cocky teenager going on 25. But yeah, we've been dear friends all our lives and she was very encouraging, actually, for me to continue writing these stories down to make them into a book.

On the other hand, Watson wrote in the forward of Felton's book, Beyond the Wand: The Magic & Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, that:

It's one of the purest loves I can think of. We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's backs. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it.

FAQs

Who is Tom Felton? He is an English actor widely recognised for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movie franchise. What are some of the most popular Tom Felton movies and TV shows? The British actor has also appeared in other hit shows, including Save the Cinema, Burial, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Who is Tom Felton's wife and kids? The actor is not married and does not have any kids yet. Who is Tom Felton dating? He is reportedly dating Roxanne Danya, a jewellery designer. When did Jade Olivia Gordon and Tom Felton split? The ex-couple reportedly started dating in 2008 and split in 2016. Are Tom Felton and Emma Watson dating? The two Harry Potter co-stars have confirmed that they have never been in a romantic relationship.

No lady holds the title of Tom Felton's wife as of writing. Tom Felton's love life has been captivating. He has been romantically linked to different women over the years. He is currently reported to be dating Roxanne Danya.

